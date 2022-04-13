BASEBALL
Biglerville 1, Hanover 0
Eli Weigle and Chase Roberts hooked up in a classic pitcher’s duel, with the Canner lefty recording a two-hit shutout on Wednesday.
Weigle used 98 pitchers to record 21 outs, striking out five while issuing three free passes. Roberts went six innings for the ‘Hawks (4-4), fanning six and walking none.
Biglerville (1-4) broke through for a run in the fifth when Kolton Trimmer singled and came around to score on Cameron Hartzel’s double.
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Biglerville 000 010 x — 1 3 1
Roberts. Weigle. WP: Weigle. LP: Roberts. SO-BB: Roberts 6-0, Weigle 5-3. 2B: H-Roberts; B-Cameron Hartzel
Littlestown 9, Bermudian Springs 3
Bradin Peart limited the Eagles to two earned runs over six strong frames on the bump as the Bolts (4-2) picked up a big win on Wednesday.
Peart fanned four before giving way to Colby Hahn, who struck out a pair of batters in the seventh.
At the dish, Alex Forsythe had three RBI, Peart and Ryan Jones both singled twice and Michael Henrie and Nate Thomas both doubled.
For Berm (4-3), Dylan Hubbard and Dylan Myers drove in runs and Lucas Zepp doubled.
Bermudian Springs 000 002 1 — 3 7 2
Littlestown 035 100 x — 9 10 1
Stuart, Reinert (4). Peart, Hahn (7). WP: Peart. LP: Stuart. SO-BB: Stuart 1-5, Reinert 1-2, Peart 4-1, Hahn 2-0. 2B: BS-Zepp; L-Henrie, Thomas.
Fairfield 13, York Tech 0
The Knights hit the ground running against the Spartans, plating eight runs in the first inning of Wednesday’s big win.
Eight different players notched hits for the winners, including Eric Ball and Will Myers who both doubled, posted two hits and two RBI. Andrew Koons also smacked a two-bagger and Zach Oswald legged out a two-run triple.
Jayden Bell pitched 3.2 innings of one-hit ball for the Knights (4-1).
Fairfield 810 40 — 13 10 0
York Tech 000 00 — 0 2 1
Bell, J. Myers (4). Hess, Walker (4). WP: Bell. LP: Hess. SO-BB: Bell 4-3, Myers 1-1, Hess 1-6, Walker 0-0. 2B: F-Ball, Koons, W. Myers. 3B: F-Oswald.
Gettysburg 13, West York 2
Logan Moseley limited the Bulldogs to three hits in Wednesday’s five-inning win for the Warriors.
Gettysburg (4-2), which has won four straight, saw Cody Furman go 3-for-3 while collecting a team-high four RBI. Moseley and Wes Coolbaugh, who doubled, drove in two apiece while Chris Boone went 2-for-2 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot.
Gettysburg 235 30 — 13 12 3
West York 000 20 — 2 3 3
Moseley. Peters, Fultz (3), Keller (5). WP: Moseley. LP: Peters. SO-BB: Moseley 8-2, Peters 2-2, Fultz 1-2, Keller 1-1. 2B: G-Rudisill, Coolbaugh
York Catholic 3, Delone Catholic 2
Josh Sutton limited the Squires to three hits over 6.2 innings as the Irish knocked off previously unbeaten Delone on Wednesday.
Luke Campbell and Ryan Tully were both 3-for-3 for the Irish (2-3).
Trent Giraffa doubled home a run for Delone (5-1) and Brodie Collins fanned six in five innings on the mound.
Delone Catholic 001 010 0 — 2 4 1
York Catholic 003 000 x — 3 8 2
Collins, Pierce (6). Sutton, Walker (7). WP: Sutton. LP: Collins. SO-BB: Collins 6-2, Pierce 1-0, Sutton 3-3, Walker 0-0. 2B: DC-T. Giraffa; YC-Walker.
South Western 16, William Penn 0
Dominic Praydis tossed a three-inning no-hitter for the Mustangs on Wednesday, recording seven of nine outs via strikeout.
Landen Eyster, Nathan Higgs, Justin Hefner and Will Coulson knocked in two runs apiece for the winners.
William Penn 0 00 — 0 0 3
South Western (10)15 — 16 10 0
Villa. Praydis. WP: Praydis. LP: Villa. SO-BB: Villa 1-8, Praydis 7-0. 2B: SW-Cromer, Eyster, Hefner. 3B: SW-Higgs
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 8, York Tech 0
Elli Snyder was in total control from the circle on Wednesday, firing a two-hit shutout against the Spartans. Snyder stacked up 11 strikeouts while walking only two and yielding a pair of singles.
Offensively, Snyder was among four Knights to finish with a pair of hits each, including Kira Weikert and Claudia Bricker. Snyder, Weikert and Cristina Hamilton all doubled in the win.
Fairfield 203 030 0 – 8 11 0
York Tech 000 000 0 – 0 2 3
Snyder. Steinfelt. WP: Snyder. LP: Steinfelt. SO-BB: Snyder 11-2, Steinfelt 4-3. 2B: F-Hamilton, Weikert, Snyder
Biglerville 16, Hanover 0 (3 inn.)
The Canners grabbed their first win of the year on Wednesday thanks to three no-hit innings in the circle from freshman Rylie Brewer and an offensive explosion.
Biglerville drove home 11 runs in the first inning and its first four hitters in the order recorded multi-hit games, including at least one RBI and one run scored. Olivia Miller went 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored to lead the way.
Hanover 0 00 — 0 0 3
Biglerville (11)5x — 16 11 1
Austad, Noel (1) and Moser; Rylie Brewer and Alexis Pickett. WP: Brewer. LP: Austad. SO-BB: Austad 3-0, Noel 2-0; Brewer 2-1.
Littlestown 17, Biglerville 4
Claudia Reaver had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI as the Bolts cruised to a non-divisional victory Tuesday.
Chelsey Stonesifer pitched all five innings and struck out seven to get the win, and Rebecca Green also went deep.
For the Canners, Olivia Miller went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, and Lexy Pickett tripled as well.
Biglerville 111 01 — 4 6 3
Littlestown 590 3x — 17 18 0
Abigail Reckard, Rylie Brewer (2) and Alexis Pickett; Chelsey Stonesifer and Rebecca Green. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: Reckard 1-4, Brewer 0-2; Stonesifer 7-2. 2B: B-Hannah Naylor; L-Stonesifer, Claudia Reaver. 3B: B-Olivia Miller, Pickett. HR: L-Reaver, Green.
Delone Catholic 16, York Catholic 0
The Squirettes lit up the Irish for nine runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back, adding seven in the fourth to induce the mercy rule.
Amy Anderson struck out six in the circle against just one hit and one walk to pick up the win, while Olivia Kale had a strong showing with the bat, going 1-for-3 but knocking in three runs and scoring one of her own.
Delone Catholic 900 7 — 16 6 0
York Catholic 000 0 — 0 1 6
Amy Anderson and Nicole Brown; Gons. WP: Anderson. LP: Gons. SO-BB: Anderson 6-1; Gons 0-6. 2B: 3B: DC-Teagan Funkhouser, Meredith Wilson.
New Oxford 14, Spring Grove 1
The Colonials exploded at the plate to induce the mercy rule after just five innings of play against the Rockets.
Leadoff hitter Cora Diviney set the tone, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, while Bailey Moser held up the back end of the lineup with a 2-for-4 effort with a double and a pair of RBI in her own right.
Paige Dill started and got the win in the circle, while Izzy Kennedy came on and pitched two scoreless innings in relief.
New Oxford 127 40 — 14 12 0
Spring Grove 100 00 — 1 6 3
Paige Dill, Izzy Kennedy (4) and Mallory Topper; Parks, Hershey (4) and Snell. WP: Dill. LP: Parks. SO-BB: Dill 1-2, Kennedy 0-0; Parks 0-4, Hershey 1-0. 2B: NO-Bailey Moser, Cora Diviney.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 3, York Catholic 2
The Canners swept doubles play on Wednesday to register their first win of the seson.
Owen Torres and Joshua Gills claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles while the tandem of Andres Pena and Caleol Palmer grinded out a 6-2, 7-5 triumph at second doubles.
York Catholic defaulted at No. 3 singles after taking the first two matches.
Singles: 1. Nate Gingerich (YC) d. Sean Sneed 6-1, 6-1; 2. Evan Costlow (YC) d. Troy Schneider 6-2, 6-3; 3. Biglerville wins by default
Doubles: 1. Owen Torres/Joshua Gills (B) d. Will Hinkson/Chandler Miltsch 6-3, 6-3; 2. Andres Pena/Caleol Palmer (B) d. Ethan Euclide/Evan Jarecki 6-2, 7-5
Bermudian Springs 4, West York 1
The Eagles returned to their winning ways by topping the Bulldogs in YAIAA play on Wednesday.
Parker Sanders, Lucas Snyder and Eli Snyder made it a clean sweep in singles play while Jaxson Bloom and Isaac Talkington won in straight sets at second doubles for Berm (5-3).
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Jaydon Vu 6-3, 6-1; 2. Lucas Snyder (BS) d. Randelle Agravante 2-6, 5-2 (retired); 3. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Jackson Reiber 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Justin Joseph/Aiden Sherrick (WY) d. Hunter Madara/Nate Brown 6-7(2), 6-4, 1-0(11); 2. Jaxson Bloom/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Adam Noel/Jason Ye 6-3, 6-2
Susquehannock 3 Delone 2
The Warriors took two of three singles matches and split doubles play to edge the Squires on Wednesday.
Ben Elsner went three sets for a win at second singles for Delone, and the duo of Will Seymore and Adam Lawrence prevailed at No. 2 doubles.
Singles: 1. Collin Brusse (S) d. Andrew Gervasi 7-6, 1-6; 2. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Lucas Reck 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; 3. Zach Rogari (S) d. Sebastian Fielding 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Derek Baughman/Colin Harrington (S) Isaac Sheerer/Evan Glass 6-2, 7-5; 2. Will Seymore/Adam Lawrence (DC) d. Ethan Amara/Madden Losey 3-6, 6-4, 1-0
Hanover 4, New Oxford 1
Brian Corona edged Luke Malinowski in three sets at third singles to help the ‘Hawks work past the Colonials on Tuesday.
Charlie Zitto and Antonio Corona also won to complete a singles sweep for Hanover (7-2).
Edwin Garcia and Blaine Paris rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles for New Oxford (4-11).
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Adam Farmer 6-2, 7-6(8); 2. Antonio Corona (H) d. Avery Carter 6-0, 6-1; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. Luke Malinowski 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aiden Chen (H) d. Wade Deckman/Ethan Aiello 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Edwin Garcia/Blaine Paris (NO) d. Johnny Miller/Jared Solozano 6-2, 6-1
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, Spring Grove 1
Aden Strasbaugh smashed 16 kills and came up with 16 digs in New Oxford’s 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 29-27 win over the Rockets on Tuesday.
Dennis Stambaugh and Peter Brown hammered 14 kills apiece Noah Haines dished out 42 assists for the winners. Haines, Stambaugh and Ethan Watkins all posted 13 digs for the Ox.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Dallastown 21, Delone Catholic 1
Three Wildcats posted hat tricks in Tuesday’s YAIAA victory over the Squires.
Delone got on the board in the fourth quarter thanks to an unassisted goal by Jack LaBolle.
Dallastown 5 7 4 5 — 21
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Dal-Terry 2, Fox, Mitchell 3, Heromin 3, Mahorney 2, Pickett 3, Farrell 2, Underland, Chapman, Reid, Nuetzel; DC-LaBolle. Assists: Dal-Terry, Fox 2, Heromin 2, Mahorney 2, Pickett 2, Farrell, Leik, Chapman.
