Gettysburg’s Tyler Withers, William Yordy and Jaxon Townsend each earned a placing in the 8th Annual Trojan Wars wrestling tournament at Chambersburg on Thursday and Friday.
Withers finished second at 189, after he was defeated by Northern’s Cole Bartram in the championship bout.
Yordy finished fourth at 107 after being pinned by Washington’s Kal Plinski in 1:44.
Townsend earned a 7-0 decision over William Penn’s Franklin Norris in the 7th place match at 160.
South Carroll edged Warrior Run for the team title, 162-158. Meanwhile, Day 1 leader and host, Chambersburg, finished fourth with 146.5 points. The Trojans were the highest-placing team from District 3.
Team: 1. South Carroll 162.0; 2. Warrior Run 158.0; 3. West Perry 151.5; 4. Chambersburg 146.5; 5. Bald Eagle 139.5 10. Gettysburg 110.5
107-Rutt (Solanco) d. Thomas (Central Bucks South), 5-2; 114-Owen (South Carroll) d. Otero (Landstown), 6-0; 121-Parker (St. Christophers) d. Carter (Chambersburg), 5-2; 127-Ulrich (Warrior Run) p. Watkins (Smyrna), 4:22; 133-Turley (St. Christophers) d. Puchalsky (West Perry), 2-1; 139-Corbin (JW Robinson) forfeit Barvitskie (Southern Columbia); 145-Hood (St. Christophers) d. Ward (Canton), 5-3; 152-Duggan (Boiling Springs) md. Saloman (Skyline), 8-0; 160- Pascoe (Perkiomen Valley) md. Wenrich (Lewisburg), 9-0; 172-Moose (South Carroll) p. Folmar (West Branch), 2:03; 189-Parker (Canton) p. Milligan (Strath Haven), 2:23; 215-Hale (Dowingtown West) md. Bayens (New Kent), 20-8; 285-Rohland (Milton) p. Ayers (Riverheads), 2:31.
107-Plinski (Washington) p. William Yordy (Gettysburg), 1:44; 114-Lewis (Trinity) p. Roggie (St. .Christophers), 3:51; 121-Perry (Spring Mills) d. Gigliotti (South Carroll), 7-5; 127-Mentzer (Chambersburg) p. Phoutasen (Landstown), 4:28; 133-Fratelli (Northern) d. Bounds (Boiling Springs), 7-3; 139-Roggie (St. Christophers) d. Morrison (West Perry), 4-0; 145-Milheim (Warrior Run) d. Parnis (West Chester East), 4-2; 152-Milheim (Warrior Run) d. Faglioni (St. Christophers), 3-1; 160-Jackson (Spring Mills) md. Hockenberry-Folk (West Perry), 14-5; 172-Pascoe (Perkiomen Valley) d. Kucharczk (JW Robinson), 5-4; 189-Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts) p. Neal (Boiling Springs), 1:22; 215-Euker (Perkiomen Valley) d. Hutchinson (Big Spring), 5-1; 285-Ewing (Tyrone) d. Edmonds (Landstown), 2-1.
107-Detar (Trinity) d. Smith (JW Robinson), 2-1; 114-Dolan (Spring Mills) d. Bainey (West Branch), 6-1; 121-Fye (Bald Eagle) d. Rush (West Perry), 4-3; 127-Lucchiani (Sherando) d. Bainey (Bald Eagle), 3-1; 133-Alyea (Skyline) d. Ragland (New Kent), 10-4; 139-Owen (South Carroll) d. Milheim (Warrior Run), 3-1; 145-Jordan (New Kent) d. Pizzuto (South Carroll), 7-3; 152-Judd (Sherando) d. Gautreau (Owen J. Roberts), 5-4; 160-Frontino (Shippensburg) d. Rodrigues (South Carroll), 4-3; 172-Close (Bald Eagle) d. Haubert (Palisades), 3-2; 189-Bartram (Northern) d. Tyler Withers (Gettysburg), 9-2; 215-Evans (Chambersburg) d. Paynter (Trinity), 3-1; 285-Farabaugh (Strath Haven) d. Brotzman (Donegal), 2-0.
