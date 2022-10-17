GIRLS’ SOCCER
South Western 9, Biglerville 1
The Canners scored only one goal on Monday night but it was a big one, as senior Brylee Rodgers set a pair of school records with her first-half tally.
Rodgers found the far right corner of the net at the 28:25 mark of the first half after working behind the Mustang defense. The goal was the 67th of her career, giving her 169 career points, breaking ties with Carly Stoner for program records in both categories.
Rodgers and Stoner are tied with a school-record 35 assists.
South Western (15-2-1) piled up five first-half goals to take command. Carly Levey notched two of her three tallies in the opening half, and was joined by Jess Bentzel with matching hat tricks. Levey added a pair of assists as well.
Biglerville closed its season at 8-9-1.
South Western 5 4 — 9
Biglerville 1 0 — 1
Goals: SW-Jess Bentzel 3, Carly Levey 3, Ava Wasowicz, Miah Shulski, Allie Dunn; B-Brylee Rodgers. Assists: SW-Levey 2, Maci Shaffer. Shots: SW-20; B-2. Corners: SW-6; B-4. Saves: SW-1; B-11
Delone Catholic 7,
New Oxford 1
Maddie O’Brien and Fina Mochi traded goals once again, as the Squirette duo scored six times in Monday’s YAIAA crossover game. O’Brien and Fochi both posted hat tricks for the Squirettes (14-2-1), and both players put a pair of assists on the stat sheet as well.
Mary Crider capped the scoring for Delone by converting a penalty kick in the second half.
Miranda Garcia broke through for the Colonials (6-11) with an unassisted goal in the second half.
Delone Catholic 4 3 — 7
New Oxford 0 1 — 1
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 3, Fina Mochi 3, Mary Crider; NO-Miranda Garcia. Assists: DC-O’Brien 2, Mochi 2. Shots: DC-18; NO-2. Corners: DC-5; NO-0. Saves: DC-Molly Flemiing 1; NO-Kyla Anderson 11. JV: New Oxford 3, Delone Catholic 1
GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Class 3A Team Championships
New Oxford will play for a district title.
The Colonials kept their unbeaten record intact on Monday when they downed Cumberland Valley, 3-1, in the semifinals of the D3 Class 3A team tournament. Next up for the Ox (18-0) will be No. 2 Manheim Twp. (12-0) in the title match at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Hershey Racquet Club.
On Monday in Hershey, Allison Horick powered her way to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles to give the Colonials a quick start. Kaelyn Balko rolled to a 6-4, 6-0 win at third singles, and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss won by the same to secure the victory.
The win automatically qualifies New Oxford for the PIAA Championships.
Cumberland Valley (15-3) won at No. 2 doubles and the No. 1 singles match between Anya Rosenbach and CV’s Roya Srinivas did not finish.
Manheim Township earned its place in Wednesday’s finals with a 3-0 win over Reading.
District 3 Class 3A
Team Championships
Monday - Hershey Racquet Club
New Oxford 3, Cumberland Valley 1
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) vs. Roya Srinivas, did not finish; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Ashley Ross 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Varnika Udhayakumar 6-4, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Megha Lomada/Pranavi Surapanei 6-4, 6-0; 2. Jahvavi Kotapati/Riya Datta (CV) d. Anne Socks/Emory Miller-Kellner 6-1, 6-0
