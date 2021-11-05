All year long, Shippensburg has used a balanced running attack to bludgeon its way to an undefeated regular season.
The Greyhounds employed that strategy against New Oxford on Friday and ended the Colonials’ campaign in the process with a 43-16 victory in the opening round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs at Veterans’ Stadium in Shippensburg.
Ship (11-0) averaged 229.8 rushing yards per game in the regular season, but no individual player averaged more than 10 carries or more than 77 yards per game.
“Their running backs’ coach (Alex Ramos) has been a good friend of mine for a long time,” New Oxford head coach Jason Warner said. “He told me this week that this is the best group of running backs that he’s ever coached at any school he’s ever been at.”
Ramos and Warner were teammates at New Oxford in the 1990’s and Ramos was an assistant coach at Chambersburg before being the head coach at Biglerville for 10 years. He’s in his first season at Ship.
On Friday, Trae Kater (17 carries, 101 yards, TD) led the way on the ground for the Greyhounds. He was supported by Amari Kerr (12 carries, 60 yards, TD), Diesel Koser (8 carries, 44 yards) and Nathan Beam (8 carries, 36 yards, 2 TDs).
Beam finished off Ship’s opening possession of the night, which began at the midfield stripe, following a three-and-out to start off for the Colonials.
It took the hosts six plays, but Beam barreled his way in from four yards out and it was 7-0 less than four minutes in the game.
Good field position to start the ensuing drive gave the Ox a chance to get even and they worked the ball down to the Ship 6-yard line on first-and-goal, but the following three plays cost the Colonials four yards and they settled for Daniel Wolfe’s 27-yard field goal.
Shippensburg dominated the second quarter, posting a trio of touchdowns to pull away. The first drive was 13 plays and covered 80 yards. It ended when Anthony Smith bulled his way in from two yards out with 10:47 to go in the half.
Smith, a University of Minnesota commit to play defensive end, stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 275 pounds. In addition to his three carries for 18 yards and a score, he caught a pass for six yards. On the other side of the ball, he had six tackles, three for a loss, including a sack and also batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.
He now has 15 sacks and 33 tackles for a loss on the campaign.
“We actually tried to run at him, so that we could block him with a double team. We saw on film that if we ran away from him, that he was fast enough and athletic enough to run the ball carrier down from behind,” Warner said. “Sometimes, we tried a read option and he didn’t even move. His wingspan is so big that he didn’t have to commit either way. It’s easy to see why he’s going to play in college where he is.”
Amari Kerr finished off the next drive, a 14-play, 71-yard march with a 4-yard scoring run at the 1:49 mark of the second quarter.
A tipped ball that led to an interception gave the Hounds a chance to score again before intermission and they cashed in on the opportunity when Erby Weller reeled in a long ball from Tucker Chamberlin that was tipped by an Ox defensive back for a 40-yard scoring strike with 38 ticks to go until the break.
Ship went to the half in charge, 29-3.
“After watching film of them, we really liked how we matched up with them in certain spots and some things did go our way in the first half,” Warner said. “We had some things go against us, too, and that hurt us. The game got away from us late in the first half.”
Beam’s second rushing score of the contest was the only points in the third quarter and the hosts carried a 36-3 lead into the final stanza.
New Oxford (6-5) slapped together a 16-play, 80-yard foray that culminated when Jett Moore connected with Troy Dubbert for a 9-yard touchdown pass on a slant route with 9:49 remaining in the game.
Following a punt, New Oxford took possession at midfield and marched again, this time Brittyn Eakins carried it in from three yards away and it was 36-16 with 5:47 left.
The Ox tried an onside kick, but it was unsuccessful and the hosts finally slammed the door when they put together a seven-play drive that ended when Kater toted the pigskin 17 yards to paydirt with 2:30 left.
Moore was 11-of-19 for 154 yards through the air, while senior Ben Leese capped off his career with a five-catch effort for 73 stripes. He finished the campaign with a Times’ Area best 44 receptions.
“The amount of growth that Ben has shown from his sophomore year until now is phenomenal,” Warner said. “He’s a great kid, a hard worker and I think he can play in college if he wants to.”
Eakins, a junior, led the Ox on the ground with 54 yards and a score to finish the year with 784 yards and eight touchdowns. He’ll be part of the group of returnees that hopes to lead the Ox to the district tournament for a fourth consecutive year in 2022. The run from 2019-21 established a school record of three straight.
“We felt that six wins was our worst-case scenario this season and we lost a couple of games that we felt we should’ve won, which would’ve made us 7-3 or 8-2,” Warner said. “This senior class has set the bar high for the classes behind them. They’ve made districts all three years in the varsity program, so it’s on our sophomores and juniors that are coming back next year to keep it going.”
New Oxford 3 0 0 13 — 16
Shippensburg 7 22 7 7 — 43
First Quarter
S — Nate Beam 4 run (Noah Henry kick) 8:21
NO — Daniel Wolfe 27 FG 4:21
Second Quarter
S — Anthony Smith 2 run (Henry kick) 10:47
S — Amari Kerr 4 run (Henry kick) 1:49
S — Erby Weller 40 pass from Tucker Chamberlin (Carter Foust run) 0:38
Third Quarter
S — Beam 11 run (Henry kick) 3:53
Fourth Quarter
NO — Troy Dubbert 9 pass from Jett Moore (Wolfe kick) 9:49
NO — Brittyn Eakins 3 run (pass failed) 5:47
S — Trae Kater 17 run (Henry kick) 2:30
Team Statistics
NO S
First Downs 12 19
Rushes-Yards 26-54 49-263
Passing 16-29-2 5-7-0
Passing Yards 191 82
Total Yards 245 345
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties 4-30 5-40
Punts 1-30.0 2-33.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: NO-Eakins 16-54, Derek Noel 3-7, Moore 2-(-2), Idriz Ahmetovic 5-(-5); S-Kater 15-101, Kerr 12-60, Beam 8-36, Diesel Koser 8-44, Smith 3-18, Jaysaun Gonzalez 1-4, Brock Herb 1-4, Chamberlin 1-(-4).
Passing: NO-Ahmetovic 5-9-37-2, Moore 11-19-154-0, Brennan Holmes 0-1-0-0; S-Chamberlin 5-7-82-0.
Receiving: NO-Ben Leese 5-73, Skyler Jacoby 4-36, Evan Schriver 3-43, Dubbert 2-24, Holmes 1-11, Noel 1-4; S-Weller 4-76, Smith 1-6.
