“We did.”
Yes, the New Oxford field hockey team certainly did.
They believed they could win even if most others did not.
So, when the Colonials stepped on the bus to take the trek to southern York County for their District 3 Class 2A first-round contest with unbeaten Susquehannock on Wednesday, the New Oxford girls took their seats a confident bunch.
A few hours later, they rewarded that confidence with a victory.
Facing the newly crowned YAIAA tournament champs on their home turf, New Oxford came out ready to play. That focus earned it a quick penalty corner less than three minutes into action and before some fans could even find a seat, the Colonials had the lead on a goal by Sydney Winpigler.
Playing with the advantage, the No. 14 seed put on a nearly perfect performance against a team expected to compete for, if not win, the district draw. The Colonials held off a pressing Warrior side down the stretch with key clears and big saves to pull off an improbable 1-0 triumph.
Wednesday’s victory sets the Colonials (9-6-3) up with a date against No. 6 seeded Twin Valley (12-7). That contest will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Twin Valley High School.
“You never stop believing in what you can do,” New Oxford coach Tonya Lardarello said. “This team is a solid team. We played as one and we played our best game.”
Winpigler didn’t figure her goal just 2:36 into action would be the game-winner, but it was. The junior got off a rocket of a shot from the top of the crease which eluded several sticks as well as the left pad of Susquehannock goalie Kaitlyn O’Neill before hitting the back of the cage.
“It was so quick,” Winpigler said. “It was a great corner from Ally (Mathis). It was probably one of the best moments of field hockey that I’ve ever had and I’m just so proud of everyone on this team.”
It took everything the Colonials could muster to hold off a Susquehannock side that claimed a 4-2 triumph over Lardarello’s team earlier this season. Led by junior Lilly Wojcik, a top-10 recruit in the Class of 2024 by Max Field Hockey, the Warriors entered the contest with a pristine 19-0 mark.
“They were our very first game of the season,” Winpigler said. “We remembered who their main two players (Wojcik and Maggie Grim) were and everyone else we knew we had to contain. And we knew that if we could contain those two players that we were sort of unbeatable.”
New Oxford’s focus and play as a team, however, caused a growing sense of frustration for the Susquehannock girls that were eyeing a chance to win the district title. As time wound down throughout the contest, the Warriors got away from doing the things that made them a success all season, much to the dismay of Coach Sharon McLaughlin.
“We played as a team all year,” McLaughlin said. “And when we had moments where they tried to play by themselves, that’s when we didn’t do well. We have to use each other and in this game they didn’t use each other enough.”
Conversely, as the clock nearly reached 0:00, there was a palpable sense of excitement from the New Oxford bench as well as the dozens of fans and parents that made the journey.
“We knew we had to play hard and guard hard,” Winpigler said. “And our goalie (Zeddie Brown) was on it today. She did a really great job.”
The Colonial bench emptied onto the field after the final horn sounded. The jubilation from achieving a feat as big as knocking off the county champs was certainly worthy of a boisterous celebration.
So, too, was accomplishing a task the program hasn’t achieved in several years.
“We haven’t advanced past the first-round during my time here in high school,” Winpigler said. “And we have a chance to make states, too, which is the goal.”
No doubt the trip back to Adams County was a memorable one for the Colonials.
“It’s going to be a great bus ride,” Winpigler said. “We have a fully charged speaker and believe me we’re going to be blaring the music on the ride back.”
