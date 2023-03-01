Tipton
Buy Now

Gettysburg’s Zach Tipton competes in the 200 IM during a regular-season meet. Tipton is ranked 17th in the event for the upcoming District 3 Class 3A Swimming Championships being held at Cumberland Valley High School. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

 Darryl Wheeler

They know they’re facing long odds to qualify for the PIAA Championships, but a quintet of Gettysburg swimmers is ready to give it all they’ve got to earn a spot this weekend at the District 3 meet at Cumberland Valley High School.

Just a few years ago that wasn’t the case.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.