Sandy Anders’ jaw dropped before handing the phone to her husband.
Bill says he thought someone had died or been in an accident.
It was the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the news was that Bill had won the lottery.
His name was drawn for a license to hunt elk in Pennsylvania the first week of November.
Bill would be one of 77 hunters to pursue cow elk, and 32 others were permitted to go after bulls during the general elk season, Nov. 1-6.
Twenty-nine licenses were drawn for the archery elk season in September, and 49 have been picked for the late season in early January.
Pennsylvania’s elk herd numbers about 1,400 and is the largest wild herd in the northeastern United States.
Not being familiar with the Wharton region, near Kettle Creek State Park and Elk Unit 14 in Potter County, 78-year-old Bill found a level of confidence with Jeff Caldwell of Hick’s Run Outfitters.
An early scouting trip to check food plots and pipelines in Unit 14 gave Bill a perspective on the challenge of finding elk.
“I don’t know how anybody could do a do-it-yourself-hunt up there, unless you have a cabin and spent time up there,” Bill says. “You have to travel and find the herd. You can’t just sit there and wait.”
Bill lives on Barlow-Two Taverns Road in Gettysburg and knows how to travel. He retired on his latest June birthday, as owner/operator of a tri-axle dump truck for the last 40 years.
The hunting party was Bill and family, Sandy, daughter Laurel, and son-in-law Rob Busch.
While they did see bulls, the first five days didn’t present any realistic shot opportunities on a female.
When hunting private land, which they were, written permission from the landowner is required.
Saturday morning of the last day was the nicest of the hunt and the sight of elk off the roadway and over the bank made the day’s outlook even brighter.
Bill was with Laurel and guide Andy Robertson. Sandy stayed at the cabin and Rob headed home to West Virginia.
The herd was about 150 yards away and working its way out of a pipeline and into nearby timber when Bill and Andy spotted them.
At one point, a bull in the herd was staring a hole right through Bill.
“I’m watching elk walk back and forth in there and I got the rifle and was ready to shoot but couldn’t see a head or vitals at the same time because of the trees,” Bill said.
When the elk moved back out to the open pipeline, they started walking toward the hard road and the hunter.
A couple of elk slipped by an opening, but Bill couldn’t verify what they were. “The third one showed up, the sun was shining in there real pretty and it was a cow,” Bill remembers.
At about 10 a.m., he put the crosshairs on her and shot.
“I don’t know what happened to her, but the rest of the herd ran back in the timber to within 35-40 yards of me and just stood there,” Bill says.
“After a while, my guide came down and asked me if I hit her and I told him I had no idea, but the shot looked good.”
The bull and the rest of the elk were still standing there gawking at Bill and Andy.
The guys went down to the pipeline to have a look and 40 yards in a grassy area with a couple small trees, there the dead cow elk was. Dead of a double-lung hit. Bill’s .308 Norma magnum with 165-grain handloads did the job.
At the check station at noon, the elk’s live weight was estimated at 536 pounds. At the time, it was the largest cow elk that had been checked.
Under the elk’s hide, they found four shotgun pellets. As Bill was processing the meat, he found a .22 caliber slug near the shoulder blade.
He said, “She was being a bad girl.”
Bill has had other hunting successes and says this adventure was better than any other because, “I had my family with me and was able to share it. I’m proud of Sandy. She hunted the first five days.”
Bill and guide Andy figure the rest of the herd loitered in the area after the cow elk was shot because she may have been the lead cow and the rest didn’t know what to do.
Bill says in order to generate publicity for the elk hunts, the Game Commission was encouraging elk hunters to send in photos of hunt-related activities for a drawing for one of two 2020-21 commemorative elk hunt knives.
Considering Bill applied for an elk hunt license for 20 straight years, I think he deserves to get that call from the Game Commission as well.
