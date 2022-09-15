FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 9, Delone Catholic 0
Canner senior Natalie Showaker passed the 100-career point scoring milestone in Thursday night’s win over YAIAA foe Delone Catholic.
Showaker, who needed six points entering the home contest, hit the mark in style as she posted a hat trick in the 9-0 victory. She scored a goal in each of the game’s first three quarters for Biglerville (3-4-1), which led 4-0 at the intermission.
Joining Showaker in the scoring column were Ava Peterson and Anna Walmer, who netted two tallies apiece, as well as Rylie Brewer and Paige Slaybaugh who notched a goal each. Lilly Kauffman assisted on four goals for the Canners.
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 2 2 3 2 — 9
Goals: B-Natalie Showaker 3, Ava Peterson 2, Anna Walmer 2, Riley Brewer, Paige Slaybaugh. Assists: B-Hannah Naylor, Lilly Kauffman 4, Claire Roberts, Kierney Weigle. Shots: DC-1; B-22. Corners: DC-2; B-8. Saves: DC-Sophia Galysh/Jane Scovitch 13; B-Gabrielle Rogerson 1/Sami Waybright 0
Littlestown 4, Bermudian Springs 0
Giana Grelli piled up three goals and the Thunderbolt defense allowed only two shots on target as Littlestown blanked visiting Bermudian Springs in YAIAA action on Thursday afternoon.
Grelli put the hosts on top with a marker at 7:36 of the opening quarter. She tacked on two more goals in the third, the secomd coming off an assist by Bailey Rucker.
Kelsey McClintock capped the win for Littlestown (4-1) by scoring off a Kamryn Bittle feed with 2:17 left to play.
Addie Madara made 17 saves for the Eagles (2-5-1).
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0
Littlestown 1 0 2 1 — 4
Goals: L-Giana Grelli 3, Kelsey McClintock. Assists: L-Bailey Rucker, Kamryn Bittle. Shots: BS-2; L-21. Corners: BS-8; L-11.
Hanover 2, Fairfield 0
Hawkette senior keeper Reagan Wildasin posted her 500th career save in earning the clean sheet victory over the Knights in a YAIAA-3 match on Thursday afternoon.
Hanover received goals from Jaden Bowers and Finley Mummert.
Hanover 1 0 0 1 — 2
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: H — Jaden Bowers, Finley Mummert. Assists: H — Millie Nakeilny. Shots: H 7; F 1. Corners: H 10; F 1. Saves: H — Reagan Wildasin (1); F — Bella Kozack (5).
Shippensburg 2, Gettysburg 1
Kylee Boardman’s fourth quarter goal pushed the Greyhounds past the Warriors in a Mid-Penn Colonial match on Thursday.
Gettysburg’s goal came off the stick of Sophia Williams and was assisted by Madeline Delaney.
Gettysburg 0 1 0 0 — 1
Shippensburg 0 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: G-Sophia Williams; S-Elke Staver, Kylee Boardman. Assists: G-Madeline Delaney; S- Leira Bell. Corners: G 6; S 7. Saves: G-Guen Yale (3); S-Makenzie Parson (4).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 4, York Country Day 1
The Canners continued their strong play by scoring a 4-1 win over YCD on Thursday. Biglerville (5-3), which won for the fifth time in the last six matches, swept singles play behind Marianna Hartman, Autumn Slaybaugh and Dylanie Castillo-Salazar.
In doubles action, Grace Buchheister and Sara Clouse paired for a 6-2, 6-1 decision at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Marianna Hartman (B) d. Sarah Gardim 6-1, 6-4; 2. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. Julia Meaghen 6-2, 6-0; 3. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar (B) d. Carlie Shaffer 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Allison Saylor/Katie Burt (YCD) d. Gabby Pirich/Hannah Orndorff 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; 2. Grace Buchheister/Sara Clouse (B) d. Harper Spios/Sydney Saville 6-2, 6-1
Camp Hill 5, Bermudian Springs 0
The Lions showed their strength on Thursday when they swept all five matches in straight sets in a non-league victory over the homestanding Eagles.
Singles: 1. Mia Schreader (CH) d. Amelia Peters 6-0, 6-1; 2. Abigail Evel (CH) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-0, 6-1; 3. Ava Sachs (CH) d. Molly Karom 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Miranda Mercer/Scarlett Zarcone (CH) d. Leslie Torres/Greta Haley 6-4, 6-3; 2. Elizabeth Herb/Gabi Crocket (CH) d. Ava Leatherman/Fallon Smith 6-1, 6-2
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Gettysburg 3, Northern 2
The Warriors stormed back from an 0-2 hole to score a 17-25, 11-25, 25-23, 25-21, 16-14 triumph over the Polar Bears on Thursday.
Elana Granger had 16 assists and Maya Brainard dished out 15 more to help spark the comeback. Up front, Marissa Clapsadle and Hailey Williams cracked eight kills each and Emily Holtzople nailed seven more.
Williams’ 19 digs topped the charts for Gettysburg, with Addalyn Hebert coming up with 16 as well.
The Warriors won the JV match 25-15, 25-23.
Littlestown 3, Hanover 0
A nine-kill night by Gracie Plunkert helped the Bolts drop a 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 decision on the Hawkettes Thursday.
Ellie Staub enjoyed a 10-assist, 10-dig, seven-kill performance and Makayla Branham dealth 17 assists. Jaylin Smith and Adyson Popoff posted five kills apiece as well.
Littlestown won the JV match 27-25, 25-12.
Delone Catholic 3, Fairfield 0
Kaitlyn Schwarz led the way with a team-best seven kills as the Squirettes registered a 25-7, 25-13, 25-9 win over the Knights on Thursday.
Laura Knobloch and Denae Bello smacked six kills each and Ella Hughes chipped in with five. Emma Anderson’s nine digs paced the Delone defense, and Olivia Kale dished out a dozen assists.
Delone won the JV match 25-17, 25-10.
GOLF
YAIAA meet at Bridgewater
For the first time this season Delone Catholic did not take team honors, but Tim Burke gave the Squires a boost by carding the low round of the day at Bridgewater on Thursday.
Burke’s 73 was six strokes clear of York Catholic’s Brady Walker, and a shot ahead of Mason Diaz of Bermudian Springs. The Irish grabbed a team win with a collective 333, with Delone coming home with a 343.
Derek Freeman of Berm shot an 82 while Delone’s Trevor Sullivan (87) and Bryson Kopp (89) also stayed under 90.
Team: 1. York Catholic 333, 2. Delone Catholic 343, 3. Bermudian Springs 369, 4. Fairfield 418, 5. Hanover 427, 6. York Tech 427
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 80, Derek Freeman 82, Teegan Byers 99, Aaron Weigle 108, Mitchell McClintock 111, Fremont Kuntz 114
Delone Catholic: Tim Burke 73, Trevor Sullivan 87, Bryson Kopp 89, Evan Glass 91, Kat Keller 94, Brodie Collins 99
Littlestown: Zyan Herr 80
GIRLS’ SOCCER
New Oxford 10, William Penn 0
Arlene Sandoval netted a hat trick, while teammates Camryn Martofel and Camryn Miller each posted a pair of goals to lead the victorious Colonials past the Bearcats in YAIAA-1 action on Thursday.
New Oxford 7 3 — 10
William Penn 0 0 — 0
Goals: Arlene Sandoval 3, Camryn Martofel 2, Camryn Miller 2, Bryleigh Brown, Alicia Sanchez, Chloe Branton. Saves: NO — Jayna Helsley (0), Alexis Torsella (0); WP — Charisma Campbell (7), Jaymilee Rodriguez-Rosario (3).
BOYS’ SOCCER
York Catholic 1, Littlestown 0 2OT
Fighting Irish senior John Forjan found the mark with an unassisted goal at the 5:58 mark of the second overtime for the only goal of the match in a victory over the homestanding Bolts in a YAIAA-3 match on Thursday night.
Christopher Meakin had 12 saves for Littlestown.
York Catholic 0 0 0 1 — 1
Littlestown 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: YC-John Forjan. Shots: YC 13; L 4. Corners: YC 7; L 3. Saves: YC-John Weisser (4); L-Christopher Meakin (12).
Biglerville vs. Fairfield
Thursday’s YAIAA match between Biglerville and Fairfield was cancelled after Fairfield cited an insufficient number of players due to injury and illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.