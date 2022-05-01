BASEBALL
Delone Catholic 9, Bishop McDevitt 5
The Squires used five different pitchers and rattled off 11 hits in their non-conference win over the Crusaders on Saturday.
Brodie Collins provided some pop with a 2-for-4 effort that included a home run and a pair of RBI. Brady Dettinburn, Tyler Hillson and Ryan Moore smacked doubles for the Squires (10-2), who bolstered their grip on the top spot in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings.
Dettinburn added a pair of singles in addition to his two-bagger, joining Myles Shearer with two RBI each.
Delone Catholic 003 420 0 — 9 11 5
Bishop McDevitt 010 010 3 — 5 3 3
Sherdel, Little (3), Giraffa (4), Pierce (5), Wittmer (6). Reynolds, Easterly (4), Keleman (5), DeMuro (6), Hynes (7). WP: Giraffa. LP: Reynolds. SO-BB: Sherdel 0-1, Little 1-1, Giraffa 0-0, Pierce 0-2, Wittmer 1-1, Reynolds 2-2, Easterly 1-0, Keleman 0-1, DeMuro 0-2, Hynes 2-1. 2B: DC-Dettinburn, Hillson, Moore; BM-Kinsey. HR: DC-Collins; BM-Kinsey
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Littlestown 3, Brushtown 2
The Dodgers used three pitchers to limit the Bulldogs to two hits and a pair of unearned runs in Sunday’s season-opening South Penn League victory.
Littlestown plated two runs in the first inning, scoring on an RBI singley by Travis Inch and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Justin Brookhart. Inch scored again in the third on an error.
The Bulldogs plated two runs in the fifth on an error on a ball off the bat of Ethan Slusser.
Calvin Benevento worked three innings for the win, with Tom Herr and Justin Keith logging relief stints. Josh Sherdel went three frames for Brushtown and was saddled with the loss.
Brushtown 000 020 — 2 2 5
Littlestown 201 00x — 3 2 3
Josh Sherdel, Ethan Slusser (4). Calvin Benevento, Tom Herr (4), Justin Keith (6). WP: Benevento. LP: Sherdel. SO-BB: Sherdel 1-5, Slusser 2-2, Benevento 3-1, Herr 1-4, Keith 1-0.
