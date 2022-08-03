“It’s time for Dodger baseball. Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good evening to you, wherever you may be.”
The term “legend” or “legendary” gets thrown around too easily in sports, in my opinion.
But I don’t think it comes close to doing justice to the late Vin Scully, who in my mind is the greatest professional sports announcer there’s ever been.
I felt an incredible amount of sadness for a man whom I had never met, but felt like I’d known for over 30 years, when I was driving home on Tuesday night and heard on the radio that he had passed away at the age of 94.
Scully was an institution with the Los Angeles Dodgers, calling their games on television and radio for an astounding 67 years, beginning when they were still in Brooklyn in 1950 and making the move to LA with the team following the 1957 season. He finally retired after the 2016 season, just shy of his 89th birthday.
He was around for so long that he called games involving Dodger stars from Jackie Robinson to Clayton Kershaw and everyone in between.
Vin didn’t have a color commentator alongside on his Dodger broadcasts, he didn’t need one. He’d tell fantastic stories, with incredible detail, yet never miss a pitch. It was unreal.
I’ve had to go back on YouTube to see some of his classic calls, including the ending of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965, Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record in 1974 and the Bill Buckner error in the 1986 World Series that allowed the New York Mets to rally in Game 6 and eventually beat the Boston Red Sox in the series.
But he wasn’t just an amazing baseball announcer. He was excellent on football games, as well. In fact, he was behind the mic when Joe Montana found Dwight Clark in the back of the endzone for “The Catch” in the 1981 NFC Championship Game to lift the San Francisco 49ers past the Dallas Cowboys and into their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
I can still remember his call of Kirk Gibson’s game-winning home run off of Oakland Athletics’ closer Dennis Eckersley in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series that propelled the Dodgers to a surprising series victory over the heavily-favored A’s.
He faded from the national scene after the 1989 baseball season when NBC lost its national contract to show games.
Through the magic of the MLB Extra Innings package, many younger fans from all over the country had the opportunity to tune in and hear him call games. I was one of them.
Nightly, I’d watch the Baltimore Orioles, but then look for a late game to watch after the Birds had concluded. Inevitably, I landed on the Dodgers’ game on most nights.
The way Vin spun yarns is indescribable, you had to hear him call a game to get a true feeling of how great the man was at his job.
I can confidently say that there will never be another Vin Scully and that’s too bad.
