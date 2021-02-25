The Fairfield postseason flame was flickering. Hanover’s Jaycie Miller pretty much doused it.
Your eyes told you Miller was the difference in the visiting Nighthawks’ 55-34 triumph on Thursday night. The stat sheet confirmed it. Miller finished with game highs in points (27), rebounds (10) and steals (5) to lead Denny Garman’s club.
The Hawks’ (4-8 in Y-3, 9-8 overall) aspirations to extend their season are on life support. They need to defeat Upper Dauphin Friday night at home and get a ton of help.
“We need to win and have a whole bunch of other teams lose,” said Garman of his AAAA squad.
The Green Knights’ hopes still hang by a thread, but a long bus ride to Juniata looms this afternoon. Not only must Fairfield (2-10, 4-13) win, they need big-time assistance. The program hasn’t been to the district dance since 2009-2010, so just being relevant on the last day of the season is no small accomplishment.
“We still have a glimmer of hopes for the playoffs. That we still have a even a small chance at the end of the season is a great story,” said Fairfield head coach Andy Ditty, who has his entire roster returning next season. “A lot of things have to go our way, but we’re right there. I’m proud of our girls.”
Garman knows who butters his bread.
“She’s been consistent all year for us. I think she’s one of the best players in the league,” he said of Miller, a junior. “She works really hard. Out of 365 days, she’s probably working on her game 325 of them. That’s how you fill a stat sheet.”
The Green Knights’ Maddie Neiderer started the scoring with a triple from the top of the key. Keana Noel split a pair at the foul line then dished to Tianna Gray for a deuce to tie the game at 3-apiece. Fairfield frosh Breana Valentine found Neiderer for a chippie and Braidan Wastler added a freebie to put the hosts up, 6-3.
Miller tossed in a free throw and a catch-and-shoot trey to give the guests their first advantage, 7-6. Neiderer replied with a long two to put Team Green back in front but Tianna Gray’s retort from deep whip-sawed the Hawks in front for good, 10-8. Miller added two more at the stripe before a three-ball by Valentine set up by Madison Cromwell’s offensive rebound inched Fairfield closer and they trailed just 12-11 at period’s end.
Miller picked up the torch in the second stanza and tallied seven in the quarter to give Hanover a 23-19 edge at the break. Neiderer added five in the period and scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the half to keep her team in it.
A putback by Regans Wildasin and a breakaway layup by Miller made it 27-19 to start the third. Cromwell’s steal and bucket trimmed the deficit to 27-21. but the Nighthawks responded with a Peyton Conover triple. Miller splashed a free throw and followed a teammate’s miss with a stickback. She was fouled and missed the ensuing and-one. Conover cashed in a prayer in the paint and margin was 14, 35-21, with just over a minute to go in the third. Wastler swished a pair at the stripe to end an 8-0 Nighthawk spree, but Miller tossed in another foul shot as her club entered the final frame firmly in front, 36-25.
Emma Dennison converted one of two at the line then found Neiderer underneath for two to cut it to single digits, 36-28, but Hanover reeled off a 14-0 run to rein in the win.
“They made shots and we didn’t,” said Ditty of his team’s second-half swoon. “Getting six points in the third quarter is not going to keep pace with a good team like Hanover. We needed to stop Miller but she had a heckuva game — I give her a lot of credit. We had chances throughout the game.”
Gray had 10 points and Conover nine points for Hanover. Braidan Wastler chipped in six points and five boards for the Knights.
“I thought our effort in the first half was a little bit of an issue,” said Garman. “I challenged them at the half — our defense got a lot better (after intermission) and gave us easy opportunities on offense.
Ditty had empathy for Hanover’s plight in addition to his own.
“If they’re AAA or AA they are a playoff team,” said Ditty.
Hanover 12 11 13 19 — 55
Fairfield 11 8 6 9 — 34
Hanover (55): Peyton Conover 4 0-0 9, Jaycie Miller 7 11-17 27, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Lily Moorhead 0 2-2 2, Regans Wildasin 1 0-0 2, Tianna Gray 4 0-0 10, Keana Noel 1 1-2 3. Non-scorer: Mya Maloney. Totals: 18 14-21 55.
Fairfield (34): Madison Cromwell 2 0-0 5, Emma Dennison , Breana Valentine, Braidan Wastler , Maddie Neiderer , Kira Weikert . Non-scorers: Kaleigh Bollinger, Maddie Fulgham, Chrissy Hamilton, Emma Battern, Ellie Snyder. Totals: 11 7-10 34
3-pointers: H — Miller 2, Gray 2, Conover; F — Neiderer 2, Cromwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.