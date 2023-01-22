The low point of the season for the Gettysburg College women’s basketball team may have come on January 4 when the Bullets lost in overtime, at home, to Haverford.
Gettysburg had a chance to win the game in regulation and shot just 29 percent from the field, falling below .500 in Centennial Conference play.
Since then, the Orange & Blue hasn’t tasted defeat, picking up its fifth consecutive victory when it downed Washington College, 62-57, in overtime on Saturday at Bream Gym.
“We were in the midst of figuring things out and I thought we’d turned the corner. Unfortunately, we hadn’t yet,” Gettysburg head coach Nate Davis said. “We’re still a young group and that means that we still have to figure out how to play together. We’re learning how to play together and getting closer to gelling as a team. The girls are making the extra pass and finding the open shooter.”
The Bullets’ offense hasn’t been miles better during the five-game winning streak, but it has shown improvement. Through the Haverford loss, the team was averaging 54.8 ppg and shooting 32 percent from the field. Over the last five games, those numbers have bumped up to 60.6 ppg and 39 percent shooting. For the year, they’re now averaging 56.7 ppg and hitting 34 percent of their shots.
“We’ve really focused on basketball the last few weeks,” sophomore Mackenzie Szlosek said. “With winter break going on, we started spending more time together on and off the floor, building chemistry and working in the gym to get better. We’re finding out where players like to shoot the ball from and where they like the passes delivered. We want to put everyone in position to be successful.”
Gettysburg (10-5, 7-3 CC) took a 53-49 lead on Emily Violante’s triple from the left corner with 2:01 remaining in regulation, but the Bullets couldn’t scratch for the rest of the frame.
Buckets by Joy Sanders and Kaitlyn Boggs evened things up for the Shorewomen, though the hosts had a chance to win it at the end.
Boggs’ hoop came with 15 seconds to go and was followed by a Bullet timeout.
The inbounds pass went to Szlosek and she dribbled between the circles as time bled away. As she drove towards the lane, it was walled off by defenders and she kicked the ball out to an open Alayna Arnolie for a 3-point try that would’ve won the game, but it was just long.
“We created a good shot, but it didn’t fall and that’s okay. I had no problem with the shot that we got,” Davis said. “It’s a great sign that we faced some adversity and responded well in overtime, though.”
Gettysburg hung the first six points of the extra session on the board with hoops from Szlosek and Shinya Lee and a pair of AB Holsinger freebies that put the Bullets in position to win as they led by six with 2:18 to play.
Sanders’ hoop with 2:03 left cut the lead to 59-55, but a few empty trips for each side and then a jumper by Szlosek with 39 ticks left put the game away.
Washington (11-6, 7-5) took the first meeting between the teams on Dec 3, 66-49, so the Bullets were out for revenge and they got it.
“They’re a good team that beat us pretty good down at their place, so we expected a tough game today,” Davis said. “We had this one circled on the calendar for a while now and we were motivated to get the win today.”
Szlosek paced the Bullets with 14 points, while also collecting a game-high 13 boards to go along with four assists. Arnolie and Kylie Holcomb each tossed in 11 points, while Lee came off the bench and provided her usual energy, scoring four points and adding seven boards in addition to five blocks and two steals.
Sanders led the way for the Shorewomen with 23 points and nine rebounds.
The Bullets currently reside in third place in the conference standings, though just one loss more than the leader, Johns Hopkins, which is 9-2 in conference play. Haverford is 10-3 in Centennial action.
Gettysburg still has to face the Blue Jays and Fords on the road in the coming weeks.
“I don’t really think there’s a dominant team in the conference this year,” Davis said. “Not like some years in the past, when a team was clearly better than everyone else.”
Gettysburg is back at it with a road tussle at Ursinus on Tuesday. A home game with Bryn Mawr follows on Thursday, then a road game at Muhlenberg wraps up the week on Saturday.
