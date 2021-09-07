Delone Catholic took early leads in each set of its girls’ volleyball match with rival York Catholic on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for the Squirettes, each set would end the same, with the visiting Irish surging ahead to take the match win in 25-21, 27-25, 25-16 sweep.
“I just think that York Catholic is just a really seasoned team,” first-year Delone coach Nate Staub said afterwards. “When they fall behind early they’re not going to hang their heads, they just keep digging and keep playing.”
In front of a loud and lively crowd for the season opener, Delone surged out to a quick 7-4 lead in the first set thanks in large part to senior outside hitters Holly Neiderer and Makenna Mummert, who combined for six kills in the set.
York Catholic then ripped off a 6-3 run to tie the set at 10-10 and lock the teams in a back and forth exchange before a series of hitting errors put the Irish ahead 18-15, leading to a Staub timeout.
Out of the timeout, the Squirettes pulled back within one at 19-18, but that’s as close as the hosts would get in the set as the errors reared their head again and York Catholic grabbed a 25-21 opening-set victory.
“We came out good, but when we gave up those couple points the momentum kind of shifted and the ball didn’t go our way,” Staub said.
The second half started much like the first, as Delone pulled out to a 5-1 lead and kept the Irish at arms length for much of the first half of the set, leading 17-13 more than mid-way through.
But again, that’s when things began to unravel.
York Catholic reeled off a 9-1 run to take a 22-18 lead as the errors piled up for the Squirettes. Delone dug in this time, getting back to 24-24 and then 25-25, but a roll shot by Avery Heist and cross-court kill for Adeline Phillips gave the Irish the set win and a 2-0 lead.
“You never know,” Staub said when asked if winning the second set could have changed the outcome. “You’d love to take that game and see what happens. In high school sports especially, that one game that you get can be that much of a difference in the confidence level. The difference between 1-1 and being down 2-0 is obviously what it is. But yeah, I would’ve loved to take that second one.”
Again the Squirettes stepped out to a lead in the third and final set, this time using four straight points on the serve of Mummert to lead 9-5 and force an Irish timeout. However, again York Catholic had a response. Out of the timeout, the Irish reeled off an impressive 15-3 run to race ahead to a 20-12 lead and start putting the finishing touches on the win.
From that point on, the finish to the match was academic as the defending District 3-2A runner-up, who knocked out Delone in the semifinal, closed out the set and the match with a 25-16 victory.
Mummert, who finished the match with six kills, 10 digs and three aces, said afterward that while the result was disappointing, she enjoyed being back on the court in front of a full crowd.
“It’s definitely been a very long time since we’ve had this much excitement and energy,” she said. “It brings a different environment and provides a different energy for us for the game.”
Prior to the match, the Squirettes held a ceremony to honor former volleyball player and 2017 graduate Karigen Emig, who passed away following a car accident in July. Former coach Jason Leppo spoke to the crowd about his time coaching Emig and Staub said afterwards that it was a difficult experience for he and his program.
“How do you ever deal something like that,” Staub asked. “It’s just been sad for everybody and we’ve seen a lot of former players and everything around tonight which I think show how much of a family we are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.