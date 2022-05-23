Freddie Rahmer started off the season with a win at the Ice Breaker to defend his 2021 Lincoln Speedweay track championship.
Rahmer scored his second victory of the season Saturday on Messick Equipment Night. On the winless stretch in between, Rahmer said: “It’s been a little bit of a test here lately. Feels good to get a win, it’s been awhile.”
Rahmer lined up 8th for the start of the 30-lap 410 sprint car feature and found his way into the top five rather quickly.
“It was tricky around the top,” he said. “(Devon) Borden was putting down a good pace.”
Rahmer got by Borden for the lead on lap 22 prior to a caution flag.
“I got lucky getting by him before the yellow,” said Rahmer.
Michael Millard and Trey Hivner, two drivers looking to score their first 410 feature win shared the front row for the start of the feature.
Millard had the lead at the line with Hiver and Tim Wagaman battling side by side for second down the back stretch. The caution came out on lap 1 when the leader, Millard, spun out in turns 3 and 4. Jim Siegel, Chad Trout and Zach Allman fell victim to Millard’s spin.
Hivner inherited the lead and led Wagaman, Kyle Moody, Borden and Chase Dietz to the cone for the single-file restart.
Wagaman was all over Hivner as they raced into turn 1. Borden got by Moody for third on the restart. Rahmer was up to fourth after getting by Dietz.
Borden got by Wagaman for second and Rahmer was working on him for third when the caution came out on lap 4. For the second time, the leader spun out. This time it was Hivner who spun out in turn 4 while leading.
Borden took over the lead for the restart with Wagaman, Rahmer, Dietz and Moody in tow. Borden had a solid restart with Tim Glatfelter taking fifth from Moody at the line. Rahmer moved into second leaving Wagaman to fend off Dietz who was challenging for third.
Dietz took the spot on lap 9, just as the leaders caught lapped traffic. The top three — Borden, Rahmer and Dietz — pulled away from the rest of the field using the high line. Rahmer made the move to the bottom to try and reel in Borden, but Borden counteracted his move by moving down as well. As Rahmer and Borden battled, Dietz was able to capitalize and close in on both drivers.
Rahmer had the lead at the line by inches on lap 22 and moved down to the bottom of turn 1 as Borden challenged to take the lead back. The caution came out when Borden ended up in the wall at the top of turns 1 and 2.
Rahmer and Dietz both went to the top on the restart with Rahmer pulling away from the field. The red flag came out on lap 25 when Dylan Norris flipped in turn 4.
Dietz tried the bottom on the restart but Rahmer held on to the lead.
Rahmer took the checkered flag .728 seconds ahead of Dietz for his 20th career win at the track. Krimes crossed the line third and Wagaman was fourth. Danny Dietrich drove from 20th to 5th and was the hard charger.
The 410 sprint heat race wins went to Jim Siegel, Freddie Rahmer, Kyle Moody and Michael Millard.
Steve Owings wired the field to kick-off the 358 Summer Series with a win on Saturday night.
Owings and Travis Scott shared the front row for the start of the 25-lap feature. Scott did a 360 in turn 2 on lap 1 and the caution was thrown inadvertently, leading to a complete restart.
Owings and Scott raced side by side into turn 1 with Owings taking the lead down the back stretch.
The yellow came out on lap 5 when Brett Strickler, who was running third, was off the pace on the front stretch.
Owings led Scott, Cody Fletcher, Matt Findley and David Holbrook to the cone for the restart.
Owings pulled away and got into lapped traffic on lap 12 with a solid lead over Scott and Fletcher.
The caution came out again on lap 15 when Justin Foster was off the pace in turn 2.
The top five for the restart were Owings, Scott, Fletcher, Findley and Holbrook. Holbrook got under Findley for fourth. Findley, Kody Hartlaub and Chris Frank battled for fifth with Frank taking the spot on lap 18.
Owings pulled away from Scott and caught the tail end of the field and had heavy lapped traffic ahead of him with 2 laps to go.
Owings took the checkered flag 1.143 seconds ahead of Scott. Fletcher crossed the line third and Holbrook was fourth. Frank completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($4,000); 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich; 6. 75-Tyler Ross; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich; 10. 11A-Austin Bishop; 11. 21T-Scott Fisher; 12. 19R-Matt Campbell; 13. 1X-Chad Trout; 14. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 15. 90-Jordan Givler; 16. 35T-Tyler Esh; 17. 23-Michael Millard; 18. 44-Dylan Norris (DNF); 19. 33-Riley Emig (DNF) 20. 27-Devon Borden (DNF); 21. 5A-Zach Allman (DNF); 22. 7H-Trey Hivner (DNF); 23. 5J-John Walp (DNF); 24. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF)
Lap leaders: Millard (1), Hivner (2-4), Borden (5-21) & Rahmer (22-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 27-Devon Borden; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 11A-Austin Bishop; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 5a-Zach Allman; 7. 35-Tyler Esh (DNF); 8. 17-Cole Young (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 99m-Kyle Moody; 2. 39-Chase Dietz; 3. 5J-John Walp; 4. 4z-Zane Rudisill; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 19R-Matt Campbell; 7. 90-Jordan Givler
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 8-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 7H-Trey Hivner; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 33-Riley Emig; 6. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 77K-Steven Kisamore (DNF)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 23-Michael Millard; 2. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 19R-Matt Campbell; 2. 90-Jordan Givler; 3. 5a-Zach Allman; 4. 35-Tyler Esh; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 17-Cole Young; 8. 77K-Steven Kisamore; 9. 16A-Aaron Bollinger (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings ($1,500); 2. 5-Travis Scott; 3. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 4. 77-David Holbrook; 5. 00F-Chris Frank; 6. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 7. 28-Matt Findley; 8. 22E-Nash Ely; 9. 00R-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 10. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 11. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 12. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 13. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 14. 69S-Cameron Smith; 15. 6-Cody Phillips; 16. 54-Brett Wanner; 17. 84M-Chad Criswell; 18. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 19. 11H-Hayden Miller; 20. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 21. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 22. 23F-Justin Foster; 23. 13-Bo Gordon; 24. 38-Brett Strickler (DNF)
Lap leaders: Steve Owings (1-25)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 6-Cody Phillips; 2. 00R-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 3. 5-Travis Scott; 4. 00F-Chris Frank; 5. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 6. 44-Steven Cox; 7. 11H-Hayden Miller; 8. 13-Bo Gordon; 9. 69-Justice Forbes (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 77-David Holbrook; 2. 23-Justin Foster; 3. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 4. 54-Brett Wanner; 5. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 6. 69S-Cameron Smith; 7. 10H-Dave Hollar; 8. 2D-Dylan Orwig (DNF); 9. 70D-Frankie Herr (DNF)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 2. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 3. 35-Steve Owings; 4. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 5. 84M-Chad Criswell; 6. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 7. 27-Jake Galloway; 8. 91-Glenndon Forsythe
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 28-Matt Findley; 2. 22E-Nash Ely; 3. 38-Brett Strickler; 4. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 5. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 6. 17G-Devin Gundrum (DNF); 7. 38s-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 8. 511-John Sharpe (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 69s-Cameron Smith; 2. 11H-Hayden Miller; 3. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh; 4. 13-Bo Gordon; 5. 27-Jake Galloway; 6. 44-Steven Cox; 7. 10H-Dave Hollar
