Gettysburg senior Autumn Oaster missed each of the first four shots that she attempted, but with her team trailing by two points in the final minute, she had no qualms about letting it fly.
Oaster found nothing but net to put the Warriors ahead for the first time all night and they went on to a 45-43 victory over Trinity in the opening round of the PIAA Class 5A girls’ basketball tournament Wednesday night at Gettysburg.
“I never lost confidence in my shot,” Oaster said. “My teammates trust me to shoot the ball when I’m open and I want to shoot the ball when I’m open.”
Gettysburg (23-5) advances to the Round of 16 where it will face off with District 11 runner-up Bangor, which defeated Pittston, 40-39, in another opening round tilt on Wednesday. That game will be played Saturday at a time and place to be determined.
The Warriors trailed, 40-38, as the clock crept under a minute with Anne Bair in possession of the ball beyond the three-point line in the center of the court.
Bair drove right, but ended up stuck under the bucket on the baseline when she found Oaster all alone in the left corner. She buried it with 50 seconds to go.
“We want her taking that shot every single time and it doesn’t matter how many she’s made or missed prior to it,” Bair said. “Shooters shoot and Autumn is a shooter.”
Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair added, “Autumn made the biggest shot of her life, after having just missed from that same shot a little bit prior. She never lost confidence in herself.”
Things looked bleak for the Warriors after a pull-up jumper in the lane by Hiller senior Alyssa Clutter bumped the visitors’ edge to 40-33 with 3:46 to go.
Emili Scavitto’s old-fashioned 3-point play on the ensuing possession made it 40-36, then Bair drove the lane for a deuce with 2:19 remaining.
Following Oaster’s heroics, each team turned it over and the visitors had possession with 27 seconds to go.
A turnover followed and Gettysburg senior Bri Abate scored to increase the lead to three, then another miscue by Trinity allowed Camryn Felix to ice it for Gettysburg with a pair of freebies with 13 seconds to go.
“This was by far the best team that we’ve played all season. To keep our composure and come back from down seven in the fourth quarter is special,” coach Bair said. “Our girls executed the game plan. We had a plan and the girls did exactly what we wanted them to do.”
Anne Bair added, “We felt prepared to play, like we always do. We knew exactly what we wanted to do.”
Eden Williamson banked in a 3-pointer with under five seconds to go, but without a timeout remaining, the Hillers were powerless to stop the clock. Gettysburg didn’t have to inbound the ball and just allowed time to expire.
Trinity (18-7) scored the first four points of the contest and assembled a 13-6 advantage after the opening frame.
Williamson upped the lead to 15-7 with 7:14 to go until the break, before Gettysburg tightened things up with an 8-3 spurt that was answered by back-to-back Hiller trifectas to give the guest its largest lead of the night at 24-15.
Trinity enjoyed a 24-18 advantage at intermission.
A strong third quarter by the hosts set them up to trail by a count of 31-28 heading for the final stanza.
Bair’s and-1 75 ticks into the fourth quarter leveled things at 31, but Trinity responded with a 9-2 run and the Warriors’ season suddenly was in peril.
“They’re a great team and we knew it was going to be a very tough game,” Anne Bair said of their foe from District 7. “But we were determined that we weren’t going to let our season end on our home floor. I was a little nervous in the fourth quarter when we got behind by seven, but we just kept believing and kept fighting.”
Bair attempted a season-high 19 shots, connecting on seven of them on her way to a game-high 21 points. She also had four boards and three assists.
“On film, we saw opportunities for Anne to get to the basket,” Jeff Bair said. “She came into the game in attack mode. She got some shots blocked, but it opened up some stuff for us, too.”
Coach Bair was most pleased with the defense that his squad played, holding the Hillers 25 points below their season average.
“We did a great job on defense,” he said. “To hold a team that averages that many points to what we held them to is a great job by our girls.”
He also tipped his cap to Scavitto (8 points, 4 rebounds), Abate (4 points, 5 rebounds) and Felix (4-of-4 from the free throw line).
“Emili Scavitto had some big plays for us, Bri Abate had a big basket late and Cam made a couple of big throws to end it,” Coach Bair said. “We got solid contributions from every one of our girls that played tonight.”
While Bair is headed to Manhattan University next season, Clutter will play at the University of North Alabama next year and Williamson, a junior, is also receiving interest from NCAA Division I schools.
Clutter finished the game with eight points and four rebounds, while Williamson had 11 points, five boards and seven assists.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Trinity 13 11 7 12 — 43
Gettysburg 6 12 10 17 — 45
Trinity (43): Ruby Morgan 4 0-0 11, Eden Williamson 3 4-4 11, Alyssa Clutter 4 0-1 8, Kristina Bozek 5 0-0 13. Non-scorers: Justice, M. Roberts, Collins. Totals: 16 4-5 43.
Gettysburg (45): Camryn Felix 2 4-4 9, Autumn Oaster 1 0-0 3, Anne Bair 7 6-8 21, Emili Scavitto 3 2-3 8, Bri Abate 2 0-1 4. Non-scorer: Carly Eckhart. Totals: 15 12-16 45.
3-pointers: T-Morgan 3, Bozek 3, Williamson; G-Felix, Oaster, Bair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.