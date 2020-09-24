After the frustration and elation of an eventful second half and overtime, both Fairfield and Bermudian Springs had a feeling that it would ultimately be a bounce that determined their soccer season opener.
With just 64 seconds before time expired on a second round of overtime, the Knights’ Zach Oswald was presented with that fortunate opportunity—and he made sure it would be the evening’s last one.
The Fairfield junior sent home his shot after a keeper punch-out landed at his feet, and it gave the Knights a 3-2 victory in a sometimes messy, occasionally chippy YAIAA-3 matchup that saw both squads have their share of chances and control of play.
“I was just waiting to see if a ball got hit to me, and it did” Oswald. “That net looked pretty open, but it felt like it was going in slow motion there once I shot it.”
Oswald’s winner came after a furious finish to regulation and shot-filled extra sessions. Trailing 3-2 in the waning seconds, Bermudian tied it when Brett Laughman stunned the Knights with a long strike with 25 ticks left on the clock.
The momentum seemed to be on the Eagles’ side during the first overtime, particularly when Laughman sent another drive just over the crossbar a little more than three minutes in. But Fairfield stabilized over that frame’s final minutes and in the second overtime, and the renewed pressure culminated in the winning goal.
“We just had to make sure that we stayed together as a team and kept working,” Oswald said. “We got the win, so that’s all that matters.”
The final play saw Oswald move up into the midfield scrum on an over-the-top ball, with Bermudian keeper Damon Reinert moving up from the opposite side. Reinert rose above the mass in front and punched the ball out, but Oswald collected it and dashed the Eagles’ hopes of a comeback victory.
“We kept fighting and grinding,” Bermudian coach James Zerfing said. “We found ourselves down one, but guys didn’t lose heart, which was awesome to see. We tied it up to give ourselves a chance, and we had our opportunities in overtime. Sometimes the ball bounces to your feet, sometimes it bounces to the other guy’s feet.”
The scoring all came in the second half and overtime, following a first half that saw both teams—neither of which had a preseason scrimmage thanks to the pandemic-shortened schedule—challenged to finish in the final third. Bermudian’s Alex Hernandez finally broke the ice in the 51st minute, and the tally snapped the Knights to attention. They scored a pair of goals in a six-minute span, the later a slick back-heel touch from Jonah Longenecker to a fellow sophomore Jake Ogle, who knocked it home to give the Knights a 2-1 lead in the 74th minute.
“I knew that Jonah and Jake worked hard all summer,” Fairfield coach Tim Smith said. “They got a little bit of playing time last year as freshman, and coming into this season I fully expected them to be a big part of our team. I expect to see that for the rest of the year. We’re deeper than normal.”
Reinert and Fairfield’s Trey Griffith each had their big moments in net. Reinert stopped a first-half penalty shot—another Knight PK in the second half went wide—and Griffith made a key stop on a Kyle Kuykendall drive with two seconds remaining in the first half.
Bermudian Springs 0 2 0 0 — 2
Fairfield 0 2 0 1 — 3
Second Half
BS-Alex Hernandez, assist Lucas Snyder, 50:12; F-Jonah Longenecker, 53:23; F-Jake Ogle, assist Longenecker, 73:36; BS-Brett Laughman, 79:35
Second Overtime
F-Zach Oswald, 98:56
Saves: BS-Damon Reinert 5; F-Trey Griffith 7; Shots: BS-13, F-11; Corners: BS-3, F-5
