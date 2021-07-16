Gettysburg College head men’s basketball coach BJ Dunne and assistant coach Evan Elberg will look to lead Armored Athlete to the $1 million, winner-take-all prize at The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a 64-team event that features former NBA players and overseas superstars, beginning this weekend.
Dunne and Elberg will serve as assistants on the coaching staff for Armored Athlete, which is back in the TBT for the seventh time. Last summer, Dunne made his coaching debut at the tournament as the head coach of Armored Athlete when current head coach Adam Ross encountered scheduling conflicts with the tournament’s dates. Dunne led Armored Athlete to a 1-1 record, beating Power of the Paw 98-91 and falling to four-time TBT champ Overseas Elite 76-70. The Gettysburg head coach is ready for another go with the pros.
“I definitely feel more comfortable coaching professionals after my experience last year,” noted Dunne, who will oversee the offensive play-calling and scouting for Armored Athlete. “I have a better understanding of the offensive and defensive schemes that are successful at the pro level. The game speed is so much faster and rotations are so important.”
Last summer, the TBT was one of the first major sporting events to return to competition and adhered to strict quarantine and social distancing guidelines while playing inside a “bubble.” The event featured just 24 teams in the single elimination tournament and ran over 10 days. All the games were covered by ESPN, including the championship between Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) and Sideline Cancer. The Golden Eagles claimed the $1 million prize with a 78-73 victory.
This summer, 64 teams will fill the bracket across four regions: Wichita, West Virginia, Illinois, and Columbus. The top eight teams out of those regions will compete in the championship round from July 31 to August 3 in Dayton. After playing in empty arenas and adhering to safety protocols throughout the 2020 TBT, players and coaches will be immersed in the energy from fans, as well as a enjoying a reduction in stress from less testing and periods of isolation in hotel rooms. Coaches and players will spend more time together both on the court and off the court with increased practice time and team interactions.
College rules apply to game play with the exception of nine-minute quarters and six player fouls. Games also feature the “Elam Ending,” which was recently added to the NBA All-Star game. The “Elam Ending” eliminates the game clock at the end of play and sets a target score. Each team has an opportunity to reach that score in an un-timed format. The system ensures that every game ends with a made basket.
Armored Athlete will compete in the West Virginia Region and faces HBCUnited, alumni from historically black colleges and universities, in the opening round on Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday’s opening game will be featured on ESPN2, while future games will also be covered by the ESPN family of networks. The West Virginia Region will conclude on July 21.
Dunne is excited about his team’s chances with former NBA players Malcolm Miller, Coty Clarke, Jermerrio Jones, and Tariq Owens highlighting Armored Athlete’s roster. The team’s general manager is AJ Mahar, a former player at Saint Joseph’s University.
“We have a great group of mature and experienced pros,” said Dunne. “We have a lot of length and should bring a strong defensive identity to the court.”
Last year in the middle of uncertainty, the TBT provided Dunne with added professional development and experience, traits both he and Elberg will try to carry back to Gettysburg following their participation this summer. After improving the Bullets’ win total by six games from his first year to second year at the helm, Dunne wasn’t fully able to implement the lessons he learned from the 2020 TBT as the 2020-21 basketball season in the Centennial Conference was cancelled due to the pandemic. On the upside, Dunne will bring two years’ worth of coaching among professionals back to the Burg when play resumes this winter.
“I’ve picked up some ideas on offensive and defensive schemes, and I’m making sure to tell my players that defense is a conversation rather than just talking,” said Dunne. “Most of all, relationships are everything, and it doesn’t matter the level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.