It has been said that familiarity breeds contempt. That language might be a bit strong but there is no love lost between Delone Catholic and Trinity. The long-time rivals squared off in the quarterfinals of the District III 4A playoffs at Sonny Shepperd Gym in McSherrystown on Friday night.
Thanks to the timely sniping of Megan Jacoby and a double-double from Kaitlyn Schwarz, Delone was able to survive and advance, 39-25.
The two teams met in the same venue in December and the Squirettes prevailed, 37-28.
Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode employed his battle-tested principles — smothering defense and opportunistic scoring and the rematch was a virtual carbon copy.
The Squirettes stayed true to the formula, limiting the ‘Rocks to single digits in all four frames and made buckets when they needed them most.
“Defensively, we did a pretty good job — especially on the perimeter.” said Eckenrode, seeking his fifth state championship. “We allowed too much dribble-penetration. They made us work hard. We had too many turnovers (20). They are a good team, better than their record would indicate.”
The hosts won the tip and Reece Meckley found Schwarz underneath for the deuce. Both clubs ran dry until Trinity (15-9) took its only lead on consecutive hoops, 4-2, by Sammi McAuliffe and Alina Torchia with 2:34 left in the period.
Reserve Jocelyn Robinson’s and-one put Delone (23-2) up for good, 5-4. Jacoby hauled in a defensive board and cruised to the opposite end for a 10-foot jumper. Torchia split a pair at the stripe and the guests were in it after one, trailing 7-5.
The teams traded baskets early in the second before an aerial blitzkrieg gave the Squirettes some breathing room. Laura Knobloch’s step-back triple from the left elbow and Brielle Baughman’s howitzer from the top of the key put the Black & Gold ahead, 14-9. Trinity got within a field goal,15-13, before Jacoby took flight. She feathered a trey from the right corner then tossed up a 30-foot prayer with two seconds left that sent the Squirettes into the break with a double-digit lead, 23-13.
“I just chucked it up,” said Jacoby of her long-range missile. “I’m glad it went in. It gave us energy and momentum heading to the second half. At the start, we were getting open looks but they weren’t going in. Once they started to drop we picked up the pace.”
Delone kept the Shamrocks at bay through the third quarter and Schwarz took over the final periods, scoring 10 of her game-high 15 points and patrolling the paint with impunity. She finished with 11 rebounds in the triumph. Jacoby added a baker’s dozen and four boards.
“Someone has to be the one to give us a spark,” explained Schwarz. “We get excited for each other. Megan’s (buzzer-beater) really helped our confidence.”
“That was the tale of the game,” said the veteran mentor of Jacoby’s 6-0 spurt. “That created separation for us.”
McAuliffe and Roman topped Trinity with eight points apiece.
The Squirettes continue their quest on Monday at 7:00 when they host Eastern York in the district semifinals. Delone downed the Golden Knights, 50-33, in the quarterfinals of the YAIAA Tournament on Feb 11.
Delone Catholic 716 6 10 — 39
Trinity (25): Alina Torchia 1 1-3 3, Natalie Freed 0 4-4 4, Lucy Broadrick 1 0-0 2, Mandy Roman 4 0-0 8, Emma Kostelac-Lauer 1 0-0 2, Sammi McAuliffe 4 0-0 8. Non-scorer: Liz Davis. TOTALS: 10 5-7 25.
Delone Catholic (39): Jocelyn Robinson 1 1-1 3, Ella Hughes 0 0-2 0, Laura Knoblauch 1 0-1 3, Megan Jacoby 3 5-6 13, Brielle Baughman 2 0-0 5, Kaitlyn Swarz 5 5-9 15. Non-scorers: Reece Meckley, TOTALS: 12 11-18 39.
3-pointers: DC — Jacoby 2, Baughman, Knobloch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.