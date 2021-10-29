Don’t tell the New Oxford Colonials there was nothing on the line.
Needing a victory to keep its slim postseason aspirations alive, the Ox delivered with a 37-0 knockout of winless West York during a steady rain on Friday night.
The visitors were anemic and amassed minus-8 total yards, the paltry sum more indicative of offensive ineptitude than stout defense. They got flagged for 101 yards on a whopping 15 penalties. Two of their three first downs were the result of a New Oxford penalty.
“We have a little bit of hope,” said Colonials head coach Jason Warner, whose club finished the regular season 6-4 and must now await the vagaries of the District 3 seeding process. “Field position was critical in the first quarter. The weather had a bigger impact on the game than we would have liked.”
After a quick three-and-out on the opening possession of the contest, a 17-yard punt by West York (0-10) gave the hosts great field position at the Bulldogs’ 35. Brittyn Eakins’ 22-yard blast off right tackle started the scoring just over three minutes into the game.
On their next series, the Bulldogs fumbled the snap on a punt attempt and New Oxford took over at the one-inch line. Derek Noel took it in from there and the home team doubled its lead to 14-0.
West York fumbled yet again and Eakins recovered to set up Idriz Ahmetovic’s 1-yard scamper as the Ox took a 21-0 lead into the second stanza.
With every Bulldog long snap an adventure, calamity struck once more when the ball was mishandled and the punter was tackled for a safety to send Warner’s club to the locker room with a 23-0 advantage.
West York settled in defensively in a scoreless third quarter. The Ox didn’t exactly light up the stat sheet — it rushed for 156 yards on the ground and added just nine yards through the air — but did more than enough to earn the triumph.
Warner, in his fourth season, had high praise for his seniors, who might have played their final game. ‘
‘I’m excited that we can send them out with a win,” said the only coach the class has known. “We talked a lot about the history of the program this week. We were really disappointed after the Gettysburg loss but I’m pretty sure this is only the second time we have had three consecutive winning seasons. If we do make the playoffs, that would be the first time we have done it three years in a row.”
The Colonials put the game away on fourth-quarter touchdowns by Noel and Riley Killen to clinch a winning mark.
“We tied the school record with our fourth shutout of the season,” said Warner. “6-4 wasn’t what the seniors had planned on, but you have to look at the big picture. Our JV team had a great season so we are excited about the future.”
The steady rain helped hold Ox receiver Ben Leese to nine yards and three carries and zero receptions.
“He is the model for hard work,” said Warner of the senior. “Ben watched Brayden (Long) closely as a sophomore and saw the amount of work he put into perfecting his craft. Ben emulated that and ran with it. The best thing we can hope is that some young kid is watching Ben and learns that hard work brings dividends.”
Now, all Warner and his troops can do is wait. As of presstime, New Oxford had moved ahead of Fleetwood and into the 14th and final qualifying spot in the Class 5A field. The official brackets will be released Saturday evening.
West York 0 0 0 0 — 0
New Oxford 21 2 0 14 — 37
First quarter
NO-Brittyn Eakins 22 run (Daniel Wolfe kick) :42
NO-Derek Noel 1 run (Wolfe kick) 4:12
NO-Idriz Ahmetovic 1 run (Wolfe kick) 2:09
Second quarter
NO-Punter tackled in the end zone for a safety 7:12
Fourth quarter
NO-Noel 2 run (Wolfe kick) 9:09
NO-Riley Killen 34 run (Wolfe kick) 4:37
Team Statistics
WY NO
First downs 3 11
Rushes-yds. 37-(-12) 35-156
Passing 3-7-0 1-4-0
Passing yds. 4 9
Total yds. (-8) 165
Fumbles-lost 6-3 3-1
Penalties-yds. 15-101 6-75
Punts-avg. 3-32.3 2-22
Individual Statistics
Rushing: WY-Daniel Rice 13-40, Darnell Goring-Pollard 6-17, Brandon DeJesus 6-6, Kaidan Grove 2-(-4), Sherrod Anderson 3-(-6), Isaac Roberts 7-(-65); NO-Brittyn Eakins 11-68, Riley Killen 2-38, Jett Moore 7-31, Ben Leese 3-9, Derek Noel 6-9, Idriz Ahmetovic 4-5, Jaydan Seiler 1-2, Skyler Jacoby 1-(-6).
Passing: WY-Roberts 3-7-4-0; NO-Moore 1-4-9-0.
Receiving: WY-DeJesus 1-3. Rice 1-1, Anderson 1-0; NO-Eakins 1-9.
