Littlestown’s Chelsey Stonesifer and Carli Thayer have been named to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association all-state team. Both Thunderbolt standouts were second-team selections in Class 2A, with Stonesifer named as a pitcher and Thayer a shortstop.
The Littlestown duo was joined by Hanover’s Keana Noel, who was one of two first-team picks at the utility position.
The Times Area trio was joined by fellow District 3 players Sadie Berger and Caitlyn Lubak of Kutztown, who both made the first-team outfield. Trinity’s Molly Whitmyer (catcher) and Ryan Smith (first base) were first-team picks, as was Cassidy Drobek (first base) of Oley Valley.
The all-state nods for Stonesifer and Thayer come on the heels of their selections to the YAIAA Coaches All-Star Teams. Stonesifer pulled down a pair of honors as the Division 3 Player and Pitcher of the Year after hitting .475 with a whopping eight home runs and 30 RBI. Inside the pitching circle the Bolt ace piled up 143 strikeouts while compiling an ERA of 2.11.
Thayer was one of two Bolts selected to the infield, along with Destiny Henderson. Carley Chaney and Bailey Rucker were picked as all-stars in the outfield and Rebecca Green was the utility/dh selection.
James Loveless was named the division’s Coach of the Year after leading the talented cast at Littlestown to an 18-4 overall record. The Bolts shared the YAIAA-3 title with Bermudian Springs and reached the District 3 Class 3A semifinals.
The Eagles were represented by senior batterymates Tori Murren and Hannah Chenault, who were named at pitcher and catcher, respectively. Maya Kemper and Maddie Reever were infield picks for Berm, which went 17-4 and also advanced to the D3-3A semifinals.
Like Stonesifer, Fairfield’s Kira Weikert landed a 1-2 punch in Division 4 where she was tabbed as the Player and Pitcher of the Year. The senior righty was stingy in the circle, going 11-2 with 76 strikeouts and an ERA under 3.00. At the plate, Weikert smashed opposing pitching to the tune of a .600 batting average with 10 doubles, three home runs, 28 RBI and 29 runs scored.
Kira’s father, Terry Weikert, was honored as the Coach of the Year after completing his 30th season leading the Knights. Fairfield went 15-6 overall, including a 13-3 divisional mark that resulted in a championship.
Fairfield was the District 3 Class 2A runner-up, qualifying for the state playoffs.
Joining Kira Weikert were Knights Cailin Swam and Alyssa Wiles, who were infielders, and the outfield duo of Ellie Snyder and Christina Hamilton.
Biglerville, which improved to 8-12 and missed the D3-3A playoffs by just one spot, placed three underclassmen on the Division 4 squad. Sophomore Olivia Miller posted a .534 average with 31 hits, 29 RBI and five triples to earn a place in the infield. Classmate Lexy Pickett slugged .917 after belting four home runs, four triples and six doubles. The power-hitting catcher posted a .483 average after collecting 29 hits and driving in 24 runs.
Freshman Kierney Weigle had a monster debut on the varsity scene where she hit .524 in 75 plate appearances. Weigle posted a team-high 34 hits, scored 29 runs and tallied 10 RBI to earn a spot on the all-star team as an outfielder.
Delone Catholic, which went 12-4 in divisional play to finish a game behind Fairfield, had Amy Anderson named as an all-star pitcher and Meredith Wilson as an infielder.
Hanover’s Noel was the pick at utility/DH.
In Division 2, South Western took a pair of honors as Ryleigh Sprague was the Player of the Year and Emalee Reed the Pitcher of the Year. Sprague, an infielder/pitcher, batted .574 with 39 hits, clubbing 12 home runs and 44 RBI for the Mustangs.
Reed, also a two-way standout, struck out 125 batters in 87 innings of work while going 11-4 with a 3.10 ERA.
Kinsley Proepper (infield) and Morgan Stahlnecker (outfield) were also division all-stars.
South Western went 18-5 overall, winning a division title before placing third in the District 3 Class 5A tournament. The Mustangs qualified for states where they lost in the first round to eventual champion Pittston Area (25-0).
YAIAA Softball Coaches All-Star Teams
Division 1
Player of the Year: Rylee Dreyer, Central York
Pitcher of the Year: Ava Beamesderfer, Central York
Co-Coaches of the Year: Shane Walker, Central York & Dave Marsh, Northeastern
Pitcher: Gabby Fowler, Dallastown
Catcher: Brianna Twigg, Central York
Infielders: Hannah Becker, New Oxford; Keira Devor, Central York, Ellie Hsieh, Central York, Brynn Weigle, Central York, Tessa Thompson, Dallastown
Outfielders: Mallory Topper, New Oxford, Collenn Finnegan, Northeastern; Emma Holmes, Northeastern
Utility/DH: Jenna Stiffler, Central York
Honorable Mention: New Oxford-Cora Diviney, Brooklyn Hodges, Autumn Lehigh; Dallastown-Brooke Altland, Alexi Dowell, Steph Neuheimer, Logan Opitz; Northeastern-Brooke Frey, Emma Jackson, Pep Markel; Spring Grove-Aiyanna Young
Division 2
Player of the Year: Ryleigh Sprague, South Western
Pitcher of the Year: Emalee Reid, South Western
Coach of the Year: Terry Choate, Dover
Pitcher: Jordan Hennessey, Dover
Catcher: Amaya Wheeler, Susquehannock
Infielders: Kinsley Proepper, South Western; Jocelyn Davis, Susquehannock, Maddison Harrington, Dover; Sidney Lambdin, Susquehannock
Outfielders: Morgan Stalnecker, South Western; Taylor Neumann, York Suburban
Utility/DH: Kendall Noel, Dover
Division 3
Player of the Year: Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown
Pitcher of the Year: Chelsey Stonesifer, Littlestown
Coach of the Year: James Loveless, Littlestown
Pitcher: Tori Murren, Bermudian Springs
Catcher: Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs
Infielders: Carli Thayer, Littlestown; Destiny Henderson, Littlestown; Maya Kemper, Bermudian Springs; Maddie Reever, Bermudian Springs; Kendal Hengst, Eastern York
Outfielders: Carley Chaney, Littlestown; Bailey Rucker, Littlestown; Kennedy Gray, Eastern York
Utility/DH: Rebecca Green, Littlestown
Honorable Mention: Kailey Miller, Littlestown; Tatum Livelsberger, Eastern York
Division 4
Player of the Year: Kira Weikert, Fairfield
Pitcher of the Year: Kira Weikert, Fairfield
Coach of the Year: Terry Weikert, Fairfield
Pitcher: Amy Anderson, Delone Catholic
Catcher: Lexy Pickett, Biglerville
Infielders: Olivia Miller, Biglerville; Cailin Swam, Fairfield; Alyssa Wiles, Fairfield; Meredith Wilson, Delone Catholic; Emily Raugh, York Catholic
Outfielders: Kierney Weigle, Biglerville; Christina Hamilton, Fairfield; Ellie Snyder, Fairfield
Utility/DH: Keana Noel, Hanover
Honorable Mention: Sarah Devilbiss, Fairfield; Addi Hess, York Catholic; Mikayla Quaid, York Catholic; Willow Sepan, York Catholic
