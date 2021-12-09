It is little more than a narrow slit of woods between an older neighborhood of ranch homes and the backside of a strip of vacant business space now dark and quiet.
To someone who looks for nature, the cover and concealment in those 150 yards or so is ideal wildlife habitat.
The deep drainage is blanketed with dead leaves and protected by trees on both sides down the length of it. The gully gets narrow where brushy invasives have gone untouched.
People tend to overlook such patches, thinking of them as wasted space. Its only saving grace is as a wooded partition shielding the movements of other nearby human life-forms.
If it had been in my backyard growing up, there would have been great adventures in such vast wilderness.
There would be countless critters to collect and study before letting them go. Trees to climb and rocks and logs to turn over, all the while, keeping an eye out for bears.
Oh, and when it rained, my mom would have been grateful to have a mud room.
Hardly a day would go by that I would not be exploring that narrow slit of woods.
In reality, it’s not in my backyard and is a good piece from any mud room, but I still checked it out this week.
My wife claims that I can spot a squirrel from 200 yards and a deer in a tangle as we drive by it. Yet, I go to the pantry and if I remember what it is I went there for, I cannot see it to find it a couple feet away.
But there he was in that drainage as I passed by on my daily run.
The small-racked 8-point buck was bedded and calmly turned his head to look at me 20 yards above him.
Hunters in the days of November and December attest that whitetails can hide very easily, and in his winter coat this buck blended really well into his leafy bed.
I kept running as not to disturb him and circled back to take a smart-photo.
The buck never got up. He didn’t have to.
I won’t be exploring his space any further.
My guess is that folks living in the old neighborhood, and workers (if there had been any) in those now-abandoned businesses, would have no clue that the young buck was down there.
That’s good.
We’ve taken and wasted so much land where wild things used to roam, that a young buck should be entitled to a narrow slit of woods.
EAGLE EYES ON!
As an early Christmas present and after a special request by 91-year-old Betty Reedy of Hunterstown, let me say that both live-streaming, 24/7 cameras are turned on and giving us an up-to-the-second glimpse of activity in two popular bald eagle nests.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) live-streaming Eagle Cam on a nest near Codorus State Park in Hanover, is up and running again. It can be found at Hdontap.com.
Near Hays in Pittsburgh, the camera is operational, courtesy of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, at www.aswp.org.
Eggs typically appear in mid-February. Parent eagles are making drop-in appearances at the nests in the early days of December. Action picks up in January as prospective parents make finishing touches to their stick-woven nurseries.
There were reports that a great-horned owl created quite a stir by dropping in on the Codorus nest in November.
For Betty and other faithful “Fins” readers, I’ll be happy to offer updates as nesting activity gets into higher gear.
BULLET POINTS
• Kurt A.T. Bodling is the new director of the Appalachian Trail Museum’s Research Library. Bodling lives in Dillsburg with his wife, Ann, and was Rare Books Librarian at the State Library in Harrisburg.
• Go Army! Beat Navy!
Send your wild thoughts, hunting tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.