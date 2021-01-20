Prior to the start of the high school swim season, Gettysburg coach Amanda Turner told her team it would need to set fast times as early as possible.
“We knew we weren’t promised a full season,” Turner said. “We told them to break out the skin suits for the first meet and that it was go time.”
Little did Turner know how well her team would respond.
The Warriors had not one, but two school records broken in their opening meet against York Suburban last week.
Senior Kassidy Oussoren, a state qualifier from a year ago, set the school record with a time of 21.99 in the 50 freestyle. Oussoren also teamed with Harry Nelson, Zach Tipton and Zach Turner to set a new record in the 200 medley relay, posting a time of 1:41.55.
“I knew they could be strong if they were mentally tough and gave it everything they had, but I’m not sure they thought they could actually reach it that first meet,” Turner said. “We were rested. It was the first meet of the season so we weren’t super worn down and they just went out there and gave it everything.”
Oussoren narrowly missed a third record on the day when he teamed with Nelson, Turner and Brandon Gladfelter to post a time of 1:30.78 in the 200 freestyle relay, just .18 off the mark.
“I told them before the event that I didn’t want to know,” Oussoren said. “I knew we could get it, but I didn’t want to know the time. Brandon knew and I told him not to tell me. When we finished I thought we had broken it. I looked up and saw we just missed.”
The Warriors aren’t done record hunting, however. After having a weekend meet against Dover postponed due a positive COVID-19 test on the Eagles, Gettysburg is back in the pool today against Susquehannock, with eyes fixed on the 200 freestyle mark.
“Normally, Harry Nelson would swim the IM, the backstroke and the relays. I told him I’m taking him off the IM and letting him focus on the backstroke and the freestyle relay, which are back to back,” Turner said on Wednesday. “They’re doing an easier practice (Wednesday) in hopes that they’re be fresh for tomorrow.”
Oussoren’s early success came as no surprise to Turner, who said she felt he could have broken the mark even earlier.
“He was ready at states last year,” she said. “He was pumped up and ready to go and then didn’t get the chance. Now, with him being a senior, it’s all the more important because we already had a meet rescheduled and we don’t know how many chances he’ll get. And our boys team has gone from AA to AAA this year which is going to make it much more difficult for cut times to make the postseason.”
For Oussoren, the 50 freestyle record is something that he’s thought about ever since the 2020 state meet was cancelled.
“I’d say it’s never left my mind,” he said. “Every time I look at a pool I think I could have really had it last year. And I think I can still go faster.
“Leading up to this season the anxiety was huge. Nothing was set in stone and it was challenging to decide how hard to practice and how hard to train.”
The success hasn’t come as a surprise to him this season, but Oussoren says he wasn’t sure that it would happen in the first meet of the year.
“I knew we had a chance, but I mean I didn’t think this would happen as soon as it did,” he said. “I knew I really had to get the lead out and get some of these times in with COVID and the way the season was going, plus I knew counties probably weren’t going to happen, so it’s nice to have that boost and have that confidence early on.”
Looking ahead, Oussoren says that he and his relay teams aren’t focused on specifically on finishing at a certain place in district or states, but they’re just constantly working to improve.
“I think we all just want to get there with the relays and then see where we’re at,” he said. “We feel like if we get there, we could put up a good time. But right now we’re just focused on getting better and getting there.”
Contact Clay Sauertieg at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.