For the first time in more than a decade, the Fairfield girls have a ticket to the district dance.
Fairfield is among five Times Area teams officially qualified for the upcoming District 3 Basketball Championships. The Knights’ last playoff appearance came in the 2009-2010 season.
Andrew Ditty’s club posted a 9-13 mark, good for the No. 3 seed in Class 2A. Fairfield makes its postseason return next Thursday when it visits second-seeded Millersburg (15-7) for a 7 p.m. semifinal matchup. A win would not only move the Knights into the district title game on Feb. 28, but also secure a bid to the state tournament.
Delone Catholic and Bermudian Springs are locked into the girls’ 4A field, where the Squirettes are the top seed at 21-2. Delone begins its quest for a fourth-straight D3 title on Friday, Feb. 24 when it hosts either Trinity or Northern Lebanon in a quarterfinal matchup.
Bermudian (12-10) is lined up on the other side of the bracket after grabbing the 10th and final playoff spot. The Eagles hit the road on Tuesday, Feb. 21 for a first-round tussle against No. 7 Bishop McDevitt (16-6).
The Littlestown boys earned a No. 3 seed in Class 4A after piling up 18 wins in the regular season. The Thunderbolts (18-4) welcome sixth-seeded Bishop McDevitt (15-4) to their court for a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, Feb. 23.
A victory over the Crusaders would assure Ltown of not only a place in the semifinals, but also a top-four finish and a ticket to states.
Delone Catholic won’t need much of a scouting report for its 3A quarterfinal clash as the Squires visit division rival York Catholic on Monday, Feb. 20th. A win over the Irish would move Delone (15-7) into next Thursday’s semifinals at top-seeded Columbia (18-2).
District 3 Basketball Championships
Games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted
BOYS
Class 6A
(Top 7 to PIAA Championships)
Tuesday, 2/21 – First Round
9. Carlisle (13-8) at 8. Chambersburg (13-9)
12. Red Lion (11-11) at 5. Waynesboro (19-3)
10. Cedar Crest (13-8) at 7. Wilson (16-6)
11. Dallastown (13-9) at 6. Central York (16-6)
Friday, 2/24 – Quarterfinals
Carlisle-Chambersburg winner at 1. Reading (21-0)
R. Lion-Waynesboro winner at 4. William Penn (18-4)
Cedar Crest-Wilson winner at 2. Cumberland Valley (19-3)
Dallastown-Cent. York winner at 3. Hempfield (19-2)
Class 5A
(Top 8 to PIAA Championships)
Monday, 2/20 – First Round
1. Manheim Central (18-4) bye
9. Muhlenberg (14-8) at 8 West York (16-6)
13. Greencastle (13-8) at 4. Mechanicsburg (16-6)
12. Donegal (14-8) at 5. Warwick (15-6)
2. Lampeter-Strasburg (18-4) bye
10. Susquehannock (17-5) at 7. Hershey (16-6)
14. Shippensburg (12-7) at 3. Exeter Township (17-5)
11. Red Land (14-8) at 6. Milton Hershey (17-5)
Class 4A
(Top 6 to PIAA Championships)
Monday, 2/20 – First Round
9. ELCO (11-11) at 8. Kennard-Dale (12-10)
10. Middletown (12-10) at 7. Schuylkill Valley (17-5)
Thursday, 2/23 – Quarterfinals
ELCO-Kennard Dale winner at 1. Berks Catholic (18-3)
5. Eastern York (15-6) at 4. Octorara (16-6)
Middletown-Schuylkill Valley winner at 2. Fleetwood (20-2)
6. Bishop McDevitt (15-4) at 3. Littlestown (18-4)
Class 3A
(Top 3 to PIAA Championships)
Monday, 2/20 – Quarterfinals
5. Delone Catholic (15-7) at 4. York Catholic (15-6)
6. Brandywine Hghts (11-11) at 3. Oley Valley (18-4)
Thursday, 2/23 – Semifinals
Delone-York Catholic winner at 1. Columbia (18-2)
Brandywine-Oley Valley winner at 2. Trinity (18-2)
Class 2A
(Top 2 to PIAA Championships)
Wednesday, 2/22 – Semifinals
4. Steel-High (10-12) at 1. Lancaster Mennonite (14-7)
3. Antietam (12-10) at 2. Halifax (16-6)
Class 1A
(Top 5 to PIAA Championships)
Tuesday, 2/21 – First Round
9. Coventry Christian (10-10) vs. 8. Conestoga Christian (13-9), 6
10. West Shore Christian (12-10) at 7. High Point Baptist (11-6), 7:30
Thursday, 2/23 – Quarterfinals
Coventry Christian-Conestoga Christian winner at 1. Linville Hill (16-0)
5. Lancaster Country Day (14-8) at 4. Mount Calvary (16-6)
West Shore Christian-High Point winner at 2. Greenwood (20-1)
6. LaAcademia Charter (11-9) vs. 3. Dayspring Christian (18-4) at Penn Manor, 7
GIRLS
Class 6A
(Top 7 to PIAA Championships)
Monday, 2/20 – First Round
9. Cedar Crest (14-8) at 8. William Penn (16-6)
12. Cumberland Valley (11-8) at 5. Central Dauphin (17-4)
10. Ephrata (17-5) at 7. Manheim Township (15-7)
11. Dallastown (14-8) at 6. Northeastern (17-5)
Thursday, 2/23 – Quarterfinals
Cedar Crest-William Penn winner at 1. Cedar Cliff (21-0)
Cumberland Valley-Central Dauphin winner at 4. Red Lion (16-6)
Ephrata-Manheim Township winner at 2. Central York (19-2)
11. Dallastown-N-eastern winner at 3. Lebanon (22-0)
Class 5A
(Top 8 to PIAA Championships)
Tuesday, 2/21 – First Round
1. Greencastle (20-1) bye
9. Susquehannock (12-10) at 8. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-10)
13. Milton Hershey (9-13) at 4. Mechanicsburg (16-6)
12. Susquehanna Twp. (13-9) at 5. Lower Dauphin (17-5)
2. Northern (20-2) bye
10. Red Land (11-11) at 7. West York (12-10)
14. Warwick (10-12) at 3. Manheim Central (19-3)
11. Shippensburg (12-10) at 6. York Suburban (15-7)
Class 4A
(Top 6 to PIAA Championships)
Tuesday, 2/21 – First Round
9. Northern Lebanon (13-9) at 8. Trinity (14-8)
10. Bermudian Springs (12-10) at 7. Bishop McDevitt (16-6)
Friday, 2/24 – Quarterfinals
Northern Lebanon-Trinity winner at 1. Delone Catholic (21-2)
5. James Buchanan (15-7) t 4. Eastern York (16-6)
Bermudian-Bishop McDevitt winner at 2. Berks Catholic (16-4)
6. Middletown (17-5) at 3. Wyomissing (20-2)
Class 3A
(Top 4 to PIAA Championships)
Tuesday, 2/21 – Quarterfinals
5. Upper Dauphin (18-4) at 4. York Catholic (16-6)
6. Brandywine Heights (14-7) at 3. Pequea Valley (20-2)
Friday, 2/24 – Semifinals
Upper Dauphin-York Catholic winner at 1. Lancaster Catholic (20-2)
Brandywine-Pequea Vall. winner at 2. Columbia (19-3)
Class 2A
(Top 2 to PIAA Championships)
Thursday, 2/23 – Semifinals
4. Lancaster Mennonite (6-15) at 1. Lancaster Country Day (15-7)
3. Fairfield (9-13) at 2. Millersburg (15-7)
Class 1A
(Top 6 to PIAA Championships)
Monday, 2/20 – First Round
9. Dayspring Christian (10-10) at 8. Harrisburg Academy (12-10), 7
10. Conestoga Christian (10-12) at 7. Harrisburg Christian (9-11)
Wednesday, 2/22 – Quarterfinals
Dayspring Christian-Harrisburg Academy winner at 1. Linville Hill (16-1)
5. High Point Baptist (13-4) vs. 4. Veritas Academy (18-4 at Manheim Twp.
Conestoga Christian-Harris. Christian winner at 2. Christian School of York
6. Greenwood (13-9) at 3. Mount Calvary (18-4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.