Gettysburg head coach Marc McLean called it the best quarter he’s seen the Warriors play all season.
They were hitting their shots from the perimeter, scoring off of backdoor cuts, turned the ball over just once in the entire frame and yet led by just two points over an outstanding Waynesboro outfit when the opening quarter ended.
Once the Indians cranked things up, there was little Gettysburg could do to slow them and they cruised to a 73-53 victory in a Mid-Penn Colonial boys’ basketball contest Friday night at Waynesboro.
“That was the best quarter we’ve played all year,” McLean said. “They’re just a different animal. They have an excellent senior class, they’ve been playing together for a long time and if you make a mistake, you pay for it.”
He continued, “I thought we played well tonight, about as well as we possibly could and I’m proud of our guys.”
Gettysburg (11-7, 8-3) zipped out to an 11-5 advantage midway through the opening frame following a triple from Ian McLean.
From there, the count was level three times before the end of the quarter, then McLean connected on a jumper from the left elbow at the quarter horn to give the Warriors a 21-19 lead.
“They picked us apart in the first quarter with their passing and cutting,” Waynesboro head coach Tom Hoffman said. “We prepared for it and they still made us look silly. They forced us to switch to a zone defense.”
Waynesboro (17-1, 12-0) evened the game on Jaylon Bean’s bucket to begin the second quarter and then took the lead for good when Michael Young hit a 3-pointer with 6:38 left in the half.
The hosts’ advantage stood at 28-26 after Gettysburg’s Josh Herr sank a deep ball with 4:25 to play in the half, but the Indians sprinted to the locker room on a 10-3 jag, with Young burying two more triples and it was 38-29 at intermission.
“We prepared to stop their two big guns (Bean and Ryan Shaffer) and then their guards (Young and Cooper Hough) killed us,” Marc McLean said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons, which makes them very hard to defend.”
Waynesboro steadily increased its advantage in the third quarter and led 54-37 heading for the final frame.
A triple by McLean and a pair of freebies by Herr to start the fourth quarter brought Gettysburg to within 54-42 with 7:24 to play, but the Indians quickly reestablished control with a 7-0 spurt over the next two minutes.
Gettysburg didn’t pack it in, but couldn’t shave the deficit below 14 the rest of the way.
The Waynesboro defense forced 19 Gettysburg turnovers and turned many of them into easy points.
“We forced some turnovers and that got us going,” Hoffman said. “And when we made some mistakes, we were able to recover from it.”
McLean led the Warriors with 17 points, while Herr tossed in 13 and Brody Wagner had 11 points and a game-high 13 boards.
Bean paced five Indians in double digits with 20 markers to go with seven rebounds. Hough had 16, Shaffer had 14, Young tossed in 11 and Tanyon Shaull pitched in with 10.
The victory gives the Indians the division crown, their second in a row, while the Warriors have four games left to try to qualify for the district tournament in Class 5A.
The loss dropped Gettysburg into the 14th and final slot that makes the postseason.
A home game with Greencastle is next up on the docket for the Warriors on Tuesday, then road games at Northeastern on Wednesday and at Northern on Friday. Finally, a home game against Big Spring on Feb. 7 wraps up the regular season.
Gettysburg 21 8 8 16 — 53
Waynesboro 19 19 16 19 — 73
Gettysburg (53): Jonathan Darnell 1 0-2 3, Tegan Kuhns 4 0-0 9, Brody Wagner 4 3-6 11, Ian McLean 7 0-0 17, Josh Herr 5 2-2 13. Non-scorers: Warren, C. Kuhns, Shull, Cole, Null, Johnson. Totals: 21 5-10 53.
Waynesboro (73): Michael Young 4 0-0 11, Cooper Hough 5 2-3 16, Kellan Smith 0 2-2 2, Ryan Shaffer 6 0-1 14, Tanyon Shaull 4 2-3 10, Jaylon Bean 8 4-4 20. Non-scorers: Parks, Thompson, Campbell, McIver. Totals: 27 10-13 73.
3-pointers: G-McLean 3, Darnell, T. Kuhns, Herr; W-Hough 4, Young 3, Shaffer 2. JV: Waynesboro 41, Gettysburg 34
