Following an uneven start to the season, the Delone Catholic boys’ basketball team has caught fire.
The Squires won for the 11th time in their past 12 outings when they defeated a game Hanover outfit, 68-63, in a YAIAA-3 contest Friday night at Sonny Sheppard Gym in McSherrystown.
Delone (15-6, 11-3) fell to York Catholic on Jan. 4 to stumble to 4-5 on the campaign, but since then, the Squires’ only other defeat was also against the division champion Irish, a 40-37 setback on Jan. 25.
“Things changed for us after we beat Holy Redeemer. Ever since then, our confidence has been extremely high,” Squire senior Coltyn Keller said. “We figured out that we had a good team, but that we had a loser mentality. Last year, if we would get down in games, we would give up.”
The 15 victories match the 2013-14 team for the most wins since the team posted 18 and captured a district title in the late Jim Dooley’s final season at the helm. The 2012-13 season was also the last time that the Squires advanced to the state tournament.
“Making it to states has been our goal ever since last season ended,” Keller said. “We decided then that this season would be different.”
Delone head coach Brandon Staub added, “Our senior class has really taken things to heart. They’ve taken ownership of this team.”
Keller’s fellow classmates include Asher Rudolph, Chase Hoffman and Ryan Moore.
A four-year varsity player, Keller has acted as a fulcrum for the team with most of the offense being run through him and the team relying on him to make the right decisions.
“Coltyn has elevated his play tremendously and it doesn’t always show in how many points that he scores,” Staub said. “He takes control of the game on offense and really leads us on that end of the floor.”
In Friday’s game, Keller matched his career high with 25 points, while also pulling down seven rebounds and handing out four assists.
Hanover (5-16, 3-10) now has one game remaining in a season that will end without a postseason berth, but you wouldn’t know it by how the Nighthawks played against their crosstown rival. They certainly came to play.
Delone (15-6, 11-3) got out to a 13-8 lead five minutes into the contest, but the visitors responded by scoring 9 of the last 11 points of the stanza to hold a 17-15 advantage at the quarter horn.
The nip-and-tuck play continued throughout the second quarter and the half ended with Delone enjoying a slight edge, 32-30.
“They were hot shooting the ball tonight,” Staub said. “When (Casey) Lara and (Chase) Roberts get hot from the outside and (Ethan) Killinger is finishing well inside, they’re a tough team to defend.”
The hosts opened up a 39-32 lead, but Lara’s back-to-back trifectas trimmed the deficit to just one point. Another quick spurt by Delone pushed the lead to 45-38, but Hanover answered again to cut the lead to three.
The third quarter ended with the Squires possessing a 51-44 lead.
Delone was on the verge of putting the game out of reach following Cam Keller’s bucket with 3:31 to go that made it 60-52, before Hanover got to within 62-58.
The Black and Gold was finally able to put the game to bed when Coltyn Keller drained a pair of freebies with nine seconds remaining to produce the final count.
“We’ve learned how to close out and win close games and that’s been a problem for us in the past,” Staub said. “We weren’t making mistakes on defense, they were just converting and staying close. So a lot of credit to them for how well they shot the ball.”
Lara led the ‘Hawks with 16 points and also corralled seven rebounds, while Killinger had 15 markers and seven caroms. Roberts (12 points) and Justus Feeser (10 points) also cracked double digits for Hanover.
In addition to Keller’s big outing, Rudolph tossed in 13 points and Gage Zimmerman came off the pine to pitch in with 12 points.
Delone pulls the curtain down on its regular season with a home tilt against Greencastle-Antrim (7-14) on Tuesday, while the Nighthawks finish their season on the road at York Catholic tonight.
Hanover 17 13 14 19 — 63
Delone 15 17 19 17 — 68
Hanover (63): Bryan Karst 2 0-0 4, Casey Lara 6 2-2 16, Jack Huston 2 0-0 4, Justus Feeser 3 1-2 10, Chase Roberts 4 0-0 12, Ethan Killinger 7 1-2 15, Brady Noel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorer: Josh Showers. Totals: 25 4-6 63.
Delone Catholic (67): Coltyn Keller 10 2-2 25, Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Asher Rudolph 6 0-1 13, Cam Keller 3 1-1 7, Gage Zimmerman 3 5-6 12, Bryson Kopp 2 2-2 6, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Aidan Wittmer, Ryan Moore. Totals: 26 10-12 68.
3-pointers: H-Roberts 4, Feeser 3, Lara 2; DC-Co. Keller 3, Hoffman, Rudolph, Zimmerman. JV: Delone Catholic 57, Hanover 50 OT
