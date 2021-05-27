DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs 10,
Lancaster Catholic 1
Tori Murren dazzled and the Eagles’ bats came to life as Bermudian Springs claimed a dominating road victory in the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday.
Briella Riley opened the scoring with a two-run single for Berm (11-10) in the second inning which proved to be more than enough for Murren, who allowed just one run on five hits in a complete game. She also struck out nine.
Riley finished the game 3-for-4 at the dish with four RBI, while Maddie Reever and Gabby Kaltreider each knocked in a pair. Reever and Kaltreider each notched hits as part of a five-run seventh inning that put the game to bed for the Eagles, who now travel to top-seeded Trinity (15-2) on Tuesday for the semifinals. A win would ensure Bermudian not only a berth in next Thursday’s title game, but also a state playoff spot.
Bermudian Springs 021 020 5 — 10 10 1
Lancaster Catholic 000 001 0 — 1 5 5
Tori Murren. Kait Smith. WP: Murren. LP: Smith. SO-BB: BS-Murren 9-4; LC-Smith 9-1. 3B: BS-Maddie Reever.
Brandywine Heights 9, Fairfield 3
A five-run third inning by the Bullets proved too much for the visiting Green Knights on Thursday in the Class 2A semifinals.
Top-seeded Brandywine (13-7) struck for two runs in the first inning before fourth-seeded Fairfield (9-10) got one back on a Cameryn Swartz RBI single in the top of the second. The Bullets kept coming, however, adding a third run in their half of the second before a five-run outbreak in the third.
Kira Weikert started in the circle for the Knights and went 2 1/3, allowing four earned runs before being relieved by Ellie Snyder.
Swartz, Weikert and Cailin Swam each recorded an RBI for Fairfield.
Fairfield 010 020 0 — 3 9 7
Brandywine Heights 215 010 x — 9 12 2
Kira Weikert, Ellie Snyder (3) and Sarah Devilbiss. Schuster. WP: Schuster. LP: Weikert. SO-BB: F-Weikert 1-2, Snyder 3-2; BH-Schuster 6-1. 2B: F-Weikert; BH-Reinert, Fay. 3B: F-Snyder.
BASEBALL
Northern York 5, South Western 1
Timmy Bonin had a triple, home run and three RBI for the Polar Bears and the Mustangs struggled to solve Northern starter Josh Sullivan in a D3-5A quarterfinal loss on Thursday.
The two teams entered the fifth inning tied at 1-1 before Northern (18-4) notched two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the victory.
Aaron Hughes started and went 5 2/3 in the loss for South Western (12-8), while Ty Cromer and Garrett Smith each tallied a pair of hits.
The Mustangs will take on top-seeded Manheim Central in Tuesday’s consolation semifinals.
South Western 001 000 0 — 1 6 1
Northern York 010 022 x — 5 10 1
Aaron Hughes, Austin Long (6). Josh Sullivan. WP: Sullivan. LP: Hughes. SO-BB: SW: Hughes 1-0, Long 1-0; NY-Sullivan 8-1. 2B: NY-Yohn. 3B: NY-Bonin. HR: NY-Bonin
