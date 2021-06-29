As of Wednesday morning, we’re halfway home to crowning the 2021 PA Speedweek champion. Who that will be remains anyone’s best guess.
Entering Round 5 of the 10-race sprint car extravaganza, Brent Marks of Myerstown sat atop the Speedweek standings with 545 points. Marks, who pilots the No. 19 scored consecutive wins at Lincoln Speedway and BAPS to assume a 52-point cushion over Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich.
Marks collected $9,200 for winning the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial at Lincoln before adding another $7,000 to his coffers for the victory at BAPS, which hosted a Speedweek event for the first time in 15 years.
Marks took a points hit on Monday during the second of two Speedweek stops at Lincoln, where he finished 16th.
Tuesday’s race at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville concluded after press time.
Dietrich took advantage of Marks’ misfortunes on Monday with a solid fourth-place run at Lincoln, the second such finish at the Pigeon Hills oval during Speedweek. With his third top-five in four races, Dietrich has remained in the thick of the title fight. His mulligan of sorts occurred at BAPS where he was unable to overcome a 16th-place starting spot, coming home 13th.
Dietrich’s average finish of 6.0 was the best among all drivers who competed in the first four races of Speedweek.
Rico Abreu sits third in the standings, 39 markers behind Dietrich, who is a teammate of sorts as both drivers share sponsorship from Self Made Racing. Abreu got off to a flying start with a pair of top-fives, including a runner-up effort in the first night at Lincoln, but has placed 12th and 13th in the two events prior to Grandview.
Justin Peck of Indiana led all 30 circuits at Lincoln on Monday to cash a $7,000 check. Peck steered the No. 13 into victory land and fourth in the standings, nine points behind Abreu. Paul McMahan (411) rounded out the top five through four races.
Pennsylvania favorites Freddie Rahmer and Anthony Macri are still in the hunt. Rahmer was sixth after a last-place finish at Lincoln, where he is the regular season points leader. Rahmer had two top-fives and a top-10 prior to Monday, when he fell off the pace after 17 of 30 scheduled laps.
Rahmer is sixth in points, sitting just off McMahan’s shoulder.
Macri isn’t likely to call Lincoln his favorite track at the moment, after failing to make the first show and placing 23rd on Monday. A runner-up finish at the Grove and fifth-place effort at BAPS countered those setbacks and left him ninth in points.
The Dillsburg driver isn’t to be discounted with a pair of stops at Port Royal, where his skills are second to none.
PA Speedweek Schedule
Williams Grove Speedway (Dewease)
Lincoln Speedway (Marks)
BAPS Motor Speedway (Marks)
Lincoln Speedway (Peck)
Tuesday-Grandview Speedway
Wednesday-Port Royal Speedway
Thursday-Hagerstown Speedway
Friday-Williams Grove Speedway
Saturday-Port Royal Speedway
Sunday-Selinsgrove Speedway
SCHUCHART NETS $50K
FOR SHARK RACING
Logan Schuchart of Hanover pulled in the biggest haul of his career with a win in the AGCO Jackson Nationals on Sunday night in Minnesota. Schuchart’s prize for defending his Jackson Nationals title was a cool $50,000. That’s a $20,000 bump over the check he took home last year.
The Shark Racing star took the lead from David Gravel on lap 8 and never looked back, topping the field by a whopping 4.4 seconds. Schuchart stands fifth in the World of Outlaws points standings, trailing Sheldon Haudenschild by 18 points for fourth place.
Schuchart’s Shark Racing teammate, Jacob Allen, is 11th in the standings.
Defending series champion Brad Sweet holds a 60-point advantage over David Gravel, who is 60 points in front of third-place Carson Macedo.
World of Outlaws
Sprint Cars
1. 49-Brad Sweet 5322
2. 2-David Gravel 5262
3. 41-Carson Macedo 5202
4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild 5150
5. 1S-Logan Schuchart 5132
6. 15-Donny Schatz 5120
7. 83-Aaron Reutzel 5008
8. 9-James McFadden 4712
9. 11K-Kraig Kinser 4692
10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss 4422
The Outlaws head to Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin for the two-night Independence Day Spectacular, beginning Friday. Both dates feature $10,000-to win races for the 410 sprints.
STREAK CONTINUES
AT TRAIL-WAY
Five races, five different winners.
The 358 sprint car action at Trail-Way Speedway has been anything but predictable as five drivers have grabbed the checkered flag. Veteran Steve Owings was the latest as he found his way back to victory lane last Friday. Owings took the lead from Kenny Kuhn on lap 6 and motored his No. 35 to a win by nearly four seconds.
Owings holds a 13-point lead over Mike Bittinger, who also nabbed a win at Trail-Way. David Holbrook, Tim McClelland and Mason Chaney also have 358 victories this season at the track.
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
