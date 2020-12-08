The Pittsburgh Steelers are the worst 11-1 team in the history of the National Football League. Prior to that, they were the worst 11-0 team the NFL had ever seen.
By some miracle should they hold on to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, they will surely be one-and-done, and they are the farthest thing from a Super Bowl contender.
Head coach Mike Tomlin should be fired, along with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. And QB Ben Roethlisberger needs to go as well.
These aren’t my thoughts, mind you, rather a tasty sampling of the bitter buffet offered up by salty fans following Pittsburgh’s 23-17 loss to Washington on Monday evening. If I hadn’t known better – and when it comes to the Steelers, I firmly believe I do – one might have assumed they were the laughingstock of the league based upon the reaction in the wonderful world of social media.
I prefer to only dip my toe into the shallow end of the cesspool known as Twitter; a healthy cannonball or two and you might lose your soul in there. Laughing at the outrage is the only way to go, because believe it or not, the sky isn’t falling on the Steelers.
Not that they are the greatest thing since sliced bread.
As with everyone, the truth will be found somewhere in the middle. Here is my take on what that truth looks like:
THE STEELERS DROPPED THE BALL, LITERALLY
I’m not sure who is on Pittsburgh’s ‘hands team’, you know, the one that comes out when the opposing team is expected to try an onside kick. But I’m betting it doesn’t include any receivers or tight ends.
The Steelers were credited with seven dropped passes in Monday’s loss, which came just days after an equally butter-fingered performance in a narrow win over Baltimore. Diontae Johnson let three balls go through his hands, bringing his season total to a league-high nine. (Tight end Eric Ebron can’t be far behind).
With 31 drops this season, Pittsburgh is atop the league in that inglorious category. They’ve had back-to-back games with at least five drops after having two such performances over the last 15 years.
Tomlin isn’t amused.
“They can catch the ball, or they can get replaced by someone who will catch it,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s just as simple as that. Like I’ve often said, I expect guys to make routine plays, routinely. When there is a pattern of that not happening, we have to look at who we are throwing the ball to.”
THE ROAD TO NOWHERE
Ground and pound? No chance.
The Steelers possess one of the most anemic rushing attacks in the NFL, ranking 29th at 92 yards per game. They churned out a whopping 21 against Washington and couldn’t gain the necessary three feet on three cracks to find pay dirt in the second half.
Granted, All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey and starting halfback James Conner, who has 645 of Pittsburgh’s 1,111 rushing yards this season, were both sidelined due to COVID. Shouldn’t matter.
The rest of the line has remained mostly intact but did little for backup Benny Snell.
Related: Has anyone heard from fullback Derek Watt? I mean, is he doing okay, or on a cruise somewhere?
Watt played a grand total of four snaps against Washington. Think unleashing a sledgehammer fullback might help those puny rushing numbers? I do.
Big Ben has chucked the rock at least 40 times in each of the last four games, mostly short flicks that serve as extended handoffs. Instead of substituting short passes for runs, just run better.
INJURIES ARE A THING
Unless a franchise quarterback goes down, injuries should never be a scapegoat for a loss, or poor play. Injuries didn’t cost the Steelers on Monday and they didn’t force them to play a lousy game against Baltimore less than a week earlier. But they are becoming a factor.
By the time the game ended Monday, Pittsburgh was without five starters on its top-ranked defense. Linebacker Devin Bush was lost to an ACL injury more than a month ago, and the same thing ended sack specialist Bud Dupree’s season last week. Robert Spillane, who’s done an admirable job filling in for Bush, left Monday’s contest with a knee injury.
Starting corner Steven Nelson didn’t suit up because of a knee, and corner Joe Haden left the game with a concussion. That’s nearly half the unit sidelined, which is difficult to overcome regardless of your depth.
On the other side of the ball, kicker Chris Boswell was unable to go, and the Steelers missed him. Although Matthew Wright made both of his extra points and a field goal, Pittsburgh bypassed a long FG in the fourth quarter and were denied.
When they tried to throw it on 4th-and-1!
SHORT REST,
SLOPPY PLAY
The Steelers don’t get a pass (heck, they might drop it) for their performance on Monday but it was their second game in just five days thanks to an endless amount of rescheduling thanks to their lifelong pals from Baltimore who were apparently playing COVID roulette.
Washington had 11 days between games, and it showed late as Pittsburgh didn’t have the steam to hold off a charge led by a hungry young defense and courageous QB Alex Smith.
WHAT DOES
IT ALL MEAN?
The Steelers aren’t great, even when they were 9-0, 10-0, 11-0. But they’re not terrible, either, as some suggest. The rest of the schedule is difficult with road trips to Buffalo (9-3), Cleveland (9-3) and Cincinnati (2-9-1) along with a home tilt against Indianapolis (8-4). That top seed in the AFC could very well slip through their grasp, but would that mean the end of the world?
Assuming they don’t completely collapse, the Steelers will win the AFC North and finish with at least 12 wins, which virtually no one predicted prior to the season. I’d have signed up for that in a heartbeat.
Are they still a contender to come out of the AFC? Clearly. Are they the favorite? Maybe not.
Kansas City (11-1) remains everyone’s darling despite some close calls of its own. The Chiefs have won four games this season by four points or less, and another by six. The combined records of those five teams they barely beat? 25-35.
The Browns, Titans (8-4) and Raiders (7-5) have shown flashes, and I still think Baltimore (6-5) will have something to say before it’s all over. For what it’s worth, Pittsburgh has already beaten Cleveland, Tennessee and Baltimore twice, but I’m still hearing they haven’t played anyone yet.
Will that illogical hot take cool after adding the Bills and Colts to their ledger?
IN THE END
It all comes down to a little healing. Healing of the running game, the bad hands, and most importantly, the tired and beat-up bodies that will have played three times in a bizarre 12-day stretch following Sunday night’s tussle in Orchard Park.
Given a chance to tend to some wounds, the Steelers will be just fine. Despite the premature report of their death which has been greatly exaggerated.
