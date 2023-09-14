Saturday’s non-conference football game marks the first meeting between Gettysburg (1-1) and Christopher Newport (1-1). This is the second of three times this season that the Bullets will meet a team they have not faced in the previous 129 yards of football.

COACHES’ CORNER: Moe Banks is in his fourth year in charge of the Gettysburg program and third season with games. Banks enters today’s game with a 3-19 record on the sidelines. He came to Gettysburg after six seasons at Georgetown (2014-18) and Penn (2019). At Georgetown, he coached defensive backs and oversaw special teams, including mentoring a secondary that ranked third in the FCS in team passing efficiency defense (97.2 percent) and fourth in interceptions (20) in 2018. At Penn, Banks assisted with the development and implementation of defensive and special teams schemes. He coached a pair of All-Ivy League selections at linebacker and was also the play-caller for the kickoff unit, which finished third in the Ivy League in net kickoff average… Paul Crowley is in his second season as head coach at Christopher Newport and enters today with an overall record of 8-4. His squad recorded a 7-3 overall record last season, and a 5-1 mark in the NJAC, finishing second in the standings and winning six consecutive games. The former standout Captains offensive lineman is in his 15th season of college coaching in 2023, and his 13th at CNU. He also serves as quarterbacks coach. During his two tentures on staff (2009-16 and 2019-21), Crowley rose to recruiting coordinator while also working with multiple position groups, including running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. He was the Captains’ primary playcaller during the 2015 and 2016 campaigns, leading CNU to two of the top four passing seasons in program history. Between stints in Newport News, he spent two seasons coaching the running backs at William and Mary in 2017 and 2018. A First Team All-USA South Center with the Captains, Crowley played for CNU from 2005-08.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.