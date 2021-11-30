Gettysburg College’s Mackenzie Szlosek was having a tough night. She made just one of her first eight shot attempts and was saddled with foul trouble throughout the game.
But when the Bullets needed the freshman point guard to step up, she sank the shot that finally put away a pesky McDaniel College outfit in Gettysburg’s 57-52 victory in Centennial Conference women’s basketball action Tuesday night at Bream Gym.
Gettysburg (4-1, 2-0) was nursing a three-point lead when the Bullets called for time with 35 seconds to go.
McDaniel (3-5, 1-2) eschewed fouling, despite just a five-second differential between the shot clock and game clock, electing instead to play defense.
“We were prepared either way,” Gettysburg head coach Nate Davis said. “Whether they wanted to foul us or try to get a stop.”
Szlosek yo-yo’ed her dribble between the half court circle and the three-point arc until the clock reached 15 seconds, then she made her move. She took a pair of dribbles and advanced to the left elbow before pulling up and finding nothing but net and a five-point lead to go with it with 10 ticks remaining.
“Kenzie is only a freshman, but she’s already earned our trust,” Davis said. “She made some mistakes tonight, but we trust her to make the right decision.”
The Holtsville, NY native entered Tuesday’s contest leading the Bullets in points, rebounds and assists at 13.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 3.5 apg, respectively. She finished the game with just four points, three boards and two assists in 18 minutes of action.
Senior Carly Rice came into the game shooting 3-of-20 (15 percent) from beyond the arc for the season, but she buoyed the Bullet offense in the first half as she connected four times from deep on her way to 16 points prior to intermission.
Rice finished the evening with a season-high 21 points, while also collecting six rebounds and matching her career high with five makes from deep.
“Carly has the ability to shoot the ball very well and we knew it was just a matter of time before her shots started to fall,” Davis said. “She’s worked very hard in the gym on her shooting and tonight it paid off.”
Rice’s marksmanship from 3-point land made up for classmate Christina Richson’s off night as she was 0-for-5 from there. Richson had been on a heater from deep so far this season, making 12-of-24 (50 percent) coming into the game.
“Christina had really been carrying us from three-point range,” Davis said. “But it’s important that we have more than one reliable threat from there.”
A triple by Rice began the scoring 23 seconds into the game and that was answered by the Green Terror’s Ellie Connelly at the 9:16 mark of the opening stanza to produce the only tie of the night.
Mackenzie Tinner’s hoop with 8:44 to play in the first quarter put the Orange and Blue in front for good.
Gettysburg led 20-16 after the opening frame and the Bullets held a 28-18 edge after Rice’s triple with 8:12 to play in the half.
Things slowed down markedly at the offensive end for both sides for the rest of the half, as each of them made just one hoop in the last eight minutes of the second quarter.
The hosts carried a 32-22 lead into the half.
“They do some things differently on defense that we don’t normally see and we also missed some opportunities,” Davis said. “But that’s something that we have to work on, because we’ll see it again the next time we play them and maybe before that, if another team decides to defend us that way.”
McDaniel got as close as six points in the third quarter, but an 8-2 spurt by Gettysburg to end the quarter gave the Bullets a 47-34 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
The Terror had no quit in them, though. They began the final stanza with a 15-3 run that narrowed their deficit to 50-49 following Julia Ryan’s triple with 4:06 remaining.
Richson finally stemmed the tide at the 3:43 mark with a bucket.
“We made the plays that we needed to make to get the win tonight, but we didn’t play very well,” Davis said. “They played harder and looser than we did. We played not to lose, instead of to win and we can’t keep doing that — or someone is going to jump up and beat us.”
Tinner joined Rice in double figures with 10 points and a team-high nine boards.
The Terror were led by 15 points and nine rebounds from Mallory Conroy.
Gettysburg returns to action with a road trip to Carlisle for a tilt with Dickinson College on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Bullets’ next home contest is the opener of a women’s/men’s doubleheader on Saturday when Washington College visits the battlefield. The women’s contest tips at 1 p.m. with the men’s to follow.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.