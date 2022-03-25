SOFTBALL
Littestown 14, Fairfield 1
Chelsey Stonesifer opened the season in style on Friday, helping power the Thunderbolts past the Knights in five innings. Stonesifer spun a three-hitter from the circle, piling up eight strikeouts in just five innings.
At the plate, the Bolt slugger was 3-for-3 with a double, triple, home run and four RBI.
Carli Thayer and Bailey Rucker both swatted three hits and drove in three runs apiece, combining to score five times from the top of the order. Megan Gorsuch, Keira Miller, Destiny Henderson and Rebecca Green cracked two hits each in the win.
For the Knights, Kira Weikert, Sarah Devilbiss and Cailin Swam all singled.
Littlestown 055 04 — 14 17 0
Fairfield 001 00 — 1 3 2
Stonesifer. Weikert, Snyder (4). WP: Stonesifer. LP: Weikert. SO-BB: Stonesifer 8-2, Weikert 3-2, Snyder 2-0. 2B: L-Stonesifer, Rucker. 3B: L-Stonesifer. HR: L-Stonesifer.
BASEBALL
Delone Catholic 3,
Bermudian Springs 2
Jake Sherdel pitched six strong innings and Aidan Wittmer came on to get the save as the Squires grabbed a 3-2 victory over the visiting Eagles.
Carter Stuart pitched all six innings for Bermudian Springs, while Tyson Carpenter hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.
Bermudian 000 002 0 — 2 8 0
Delone 100 020 x — 3 6 0
Carter Stuart; Jake Sherdel, Aidan Wittmer. WP: Sherdel. LP: Stuart. SO-BB: Stuart 2-3. 2B: BS-Liam Cook. HR: BS-Tyson Carpenter.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Littlestown 4, Spring Grove 1
The Bolts took down the Rockets on Friday, capturing three of four contested matches.
Cyrus Marshall and Nathan Snyder posted respective straight-set wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles. The Bolt pairing of Carter Owings and Sam Kamara added a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at first doubles as well.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Raul 6-1, 6-1; 2. Raub (SG) d. Nolan Westfall 6-3, 2-6, 12-10; 3. Nathan Snyder (L) d. West 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Carter Owings/Sam Kamara (L) d. Stoops/Dunmyer 6-0, 6-0; 2. Derek Reed/Christopher Johnson (L) won by forfeit
Susquehannock 4,
New Oxford 1
Dylan Fissel and Wade Deckman took down a Warrior duo at No. 1 doubles for the Colonials on Friday. Fissel and Deckman posted a 6-1, 7-6 triumph over Susky’s Ethan Amara and Madden Losey.
Singles: 1. Brusse (S) d. Adam Farmer 6-3, 6-3; 2. Reck (S) d. Avery Carter 6-1, 6-0; 3. Rogari (S) d. Luke Malinowski 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Dylan Fissel/Wade Deckman (NO) d. Amara/Losey 6-1, 7-6(4); 2. Harrington/Baughman (S) d. Edwin Garcia/Ethan Aiello 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
South Western 4, Hanover 1
The Mustangs claimed four straight-set wins to turn back the Nighthawks in YAIAA play on Friday afternoon. Alex Guy and Brian Corona took home singles win for South Western.
Antonio Corona put the ‘Hawks on the board by edging Mason Neiderer, 7-4, 4-6, 10-7.
Singles: 1. Alex Guy (SW) d. Charlie Zitto 6-4, 6-2; 2. Antonio Corona (H) d. Mason Neiderer 7-5, 4-6, (10-7); 3. Chase Anderson (SW) d. Brian Corona 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Owen Lucey/Landon Salois (SW) d. Nolan Chronister/Aiden Chen 7-5, 6-2; 2. Reese Stein/Landon Matthews (SW) d. Johnny Miller/Jared Solorazano 6-0, 6-0
James Buchanan 4,
Biglerville 1
The Rockets toppled the Canners on Thursday, claiming all four contested matches in the non-league matchup.
Singles: 1. Hann (JB) d. Sean Sneed 6-2, 6-2; 2. Troy Schneider (B) won by forfeit; 3. Swailes (JB) d. Juan Zarate 6-3, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Singer/Miller (JB) d. Joshua Gills/Caleol Palmer-McGraw 6-1, 6-1; 2. Stoner/Grove (JB) d. Owen Torres/Andre Pena-Infante 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
