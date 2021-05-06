Why take on the work needed to settle into a second deer hunting area?
There is some play involved in the long walks and discovery along the way. But why volunteer for the mental and physical gymnastics of developing another whitetail strategy when I’m already comfortable in a theater where I’ve had success?
Exploration.
Opportunity.
Being too comfortable.
It could come down to it being something new.
Not that I’m giving up on a special piece of Penn’s Woods that I’ve stalked with grandfather, father, and uncles.
Family ground has produced a herd of treasured memories and consecutive years of good bucks.
I think I feel good about deviating from the comfort zone I can enter in pitch dark and make it standing up to my most favorite oak ever.
I don’t know that I can expect bigger bucks in the new tract. I have no complaints about some of the bruisers that have been circling me in past seasons where I’ve been for so long.
I anticipate and even welcome the element of uncertainty that comes with being in a new area. In there, there is no allowing the years spent in one woodlot to cause me to relax in over-confidence, that I have a clear understanding and expectation of what the deer in that sector are going to do.
I know it’s fool’s folly to think you can figure out a Pennsylvania whitetail much beyond picking up its pattern and biology. There are lessons to learn in the deer woods, and to a hunter at the whims of an old goat in a pretty coat, class is always in session.
The exploration moved from close study of satellite images of the new place, to scouting on-foot, noting sign or lack of it, and strategic trail camera postings.
Deer are there. I’ve gotten mostly disheveled antlerless deer on camera in the few short weeks of monitoring. The young bucks are beginning to swell round knobs where points will be in the fall.
Settling into a new hunting theater is a crapshoot that can sort itself out with time in the woods, if the hunter is willing to be flexible and discovery as homework to take to heart.
The small clearing on family ground where I shot my first archery buck may be within sight when I’m there. But the stand tree has long fallen over and rotted to nothing. The reality of deer movement moved me too.
I know I’ll be back on the old ground. After all, monitoring there hasn’t stopped.
The uncertainties and prospects of getting skunked and hunting success in new territory are exciting. I’m willing to accept the results.
It’s the sense of adventure that pulls us outside and has rejuvenated an old hunter.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
