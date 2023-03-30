Ah, the first Saturday in April means just one thing – no joke – it’s trout season!
Here are a few reminders and a few key points for releasing fish not destined for the air fryer.
Anglers may keep up to five trout (combined species) per day measuring at least seven inches long. During the extended season Sept. 5, 2023, through Feb. 19, 2024, the daily limit is three trout.
To purchase a fishing license and trout permit, review trout stocking schedules, and find trout fishing tips, visit www.fishandboat.com, or use the FishBoatPA mobile app. Anglers are no longer required to display a printed copy of their fishing license on the outside of their clothing and may simply store their license digitally on their phones.
Anglers who plan to fish from a boat on Opening Day of trout season, and for the next several weeks, are reminded that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s cold weather life jacket requirement is in effect from November 1 through April 30. Under this rule, anyone aboard a boat 16 feet or less, including all canoes and kayaks, is required to wear a life jacket. Children ages 12 and under are always required to wear a lifejacket while boating in Pennsylvania.
This rule saves lives, folks! Do it.
The Commission offers these techniques to may ensure that released fish have the best chance to survive and contribute to future angling enjoyment.
• Land your fish as quickly as possible and don’t play the fish to exhaustion. Excessive stress and exhaustion increases post-release mortality.
• Use a landing net (rubber or rubberized mesh is best) to better control your catch and reduce trauma associated with handling.
• Keep the fish in the water as much as possible. The chance of a fish being injured increases the longer it is held out of the water.
• Wet your hands, your net, and other materials that touch the fish. Don’t handle fish with a towel or rag. This helps to keep a fish’s protective mucus or slime layer in place.
• Hold the fish upside down while removing the hook. This can calm the fish for quicker unhooking and release.
• Use hemostats or long nose pliers to aid in removing a hook quickly and safely. Use barbless hooks or pinch down barbs on existing hooks with small pliers to make removing hooks easier.
• When not possible to remove the hook without harming the fish, cut the line or harvest to eat (subject to season, length, and creel limits).
• Avoid contact with the gills and do not handle by placing your fingers under the operculum (gill cover).
• Hold the fish upright underwater after unhooking until it can swim away on its own. If necessary, gently hold the fish out of strong current until it revives.
DOWNED DEER UP
Deer hunters in Pennsylvania had a better license year in 2022-23 than the year before.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission reports that hunters harvested an estimated 422,960 white-tailed deer. The statewide buck harvest was estimated at 164,190 and the antlerless harvest at 258,770. That’s a 12 percent increase over 2021-22’s estimated take, which was 376,810. Longer-term, though, it’s very much in line with recent trends, with the buck harvest in particular only 2 percent higher than the most-recent three-year average.
For hunters in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A, which includes most of Adams County, it was status quo. The buck numbers were 3,100 both years, and in 2022-23, the antlerless kill was up to 7,400 from 7,200 of 2021-22.
“The long-term buck harvest trend indicates Pennsylvania’s deer population is in a pretty good place right now,” Commission Deer and Elk Section Supervisor David Stainbrook said. “We see generally stable population trends in most of the state, near goal levels, and we are seeing more older bucks available for harvest. For five years running, about one of every four Pennsylvania hunters has tagged a buck, with two of every three bucks harvested being 2.5 years old or older.”
For fallen antlerless deer, 67 percent of those harvested were adult females, while 17 percent were button bucks and 16 percent were doe fawns. Hunters filled roughly one of every four antlerless deer licenses last season.
Firearms hunters took 251,520 deer, with 87,190 of those bucks and the remaining 164,340 being antlerless. Bowhunters accounted for a little over a third of the total deer harvest, taking 145,640 whitetails (75,770 bucks and 69,870 antlerless deer) with either bows or crossbows. The estimated muzzleloader harvest was 25,790 (1,230 bucks, 24,560 antlerless deer).
In WMU5A the archery kill was 1,390 antlered up from 1,380 the year before. The antlerless take was 2,460 in 2022-23 up from 2,200 in 2021-22.
In 2022-23, muzzleloaders took 10 bucks, down 10 from the year before; and 540 antlerless, 60 down from the year before.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
