Gettysburg set the tone early, getting out to a 10-goal lead in the second half and streaking away to a 15-4 win over Swarthmore in Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse play on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Jordan Basso led the offensive with three goals and two assists.
• Katie Fullowan also had a hat trick.
• Emily Crane tallied two goals and one assist
had a hat trick to go with three assists. She also picked up three ground balls.
FOR THE FOES
• Elizabeth Zack had two goals to lead the Garnet (6-1, 0-1 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Jordan Basso asserted her dominance early, getting the Bullets on the board with an unassisted tally only 36 seconds into the game. Just under four minutes later, Caroline Sullivan scooped up a ground ball and dished to Julia Daly for a 2-0 lead. Two Gettysburg shots were saved before the Bullets (5-3, 1-0 CC) were issued a yellow card, but managed to draw a foul. converted on the man-down free position attempt to make it 3-0 with 6:30 left in the first quarter. Both teams turned the ball over a few times and Gettysburg managed two shots in the final minutes, but neither found the net as the clock ran out in the first.
• Katie Fullowan opened up the scoring for the Bullets in the second quarter with a tally in the first 38 seconds, and followed it up with another goal on a free position attempt just over a minute later. A Basso caused turnover allowed Fullowan to scoop the ball, and Julie Breedveld got it to Basso to make it 6-0. Only 45 seconds later, Fullowan was awarded a man-up free position shot and made it to lead 7-0. The defenses for both teams worked hard over the next three minutes, with both teams causing several turnovers.
Crane finally helped break the scoring drought, getting the ball to Basso for her third of the game. Back-and-forth possessions over the next few minutes yielded two more Gettysburg goals, by Breedveld and Sophie Showers gave the Bullets a 10-0 lead. Swarthmore finally broke up the shutout on an Isabela Bloomquist goal with only 40 seconds left in the half. Gettysburg was quick to respond, though, as Regan Rightmire won the next draw control and Basso got the ball to Showers for her second goal of the game to bring the Bullets back to a ten-goal lead going into half.
• A draw control by Essie Pasternak gave Gettysburg the first offensive possession of the second half, and Sullivan got the ball to Gabi Connor for a 12-1 lead. The Bullets immediately followed up with a Kelly O’Connor goal, assisted by Greta Lacey. Swarthmore got the ball and managed three shots, but one was off target and two were stopped by Bullets goalie Emma Ortiz. With 2:23 left in the third, Sullivan made it a 14-1 advantage on a free position shot.
• A Gettysburg foul allowed Swarthmore to break their scoring drought, with Elizabeth Zack netting the Garnet’s first goal since the second quarter. Both teams turned the ball over several times and attempted a few shots before Swarthmore was awarded a free position shot and scored their third of the game. With under four minutes left to play, Basso got the ball to Crane for Gettysburg’s 15th goal of the game, and Swarthmore followed up just over two minutes later with another Zack goal for Swarthmore’s final tally of the game. Gettysburg won the final draw control, but time ran out as the Bullets ran away with the 15-4 win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg outshot Swarthmore 29-11, but had a narrower 17-12 advantage in draw controls.
• Gillian Cortese and Ortiz split time in goal. Ortiz made five saves.
• Sophie Showers recorded her first multi-goal game with two tallies on the day.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against TCNJ at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
