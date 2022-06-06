Fairfield’s young squad hit the PIAA Softball Championships as the runner-up out of District 3. The Knights struggled to hit with runners on base, however, and lost 6-1 in the Class 2A first round to Southern Huntingdon in Orbisonia Monday.
Ally Leidy limited the Knights (15-6) to five hits on the day. She walked three in the first two frames and then none after that, and went on to strike out 10.
Fairfield left eight runners on base and six of them were in scoring position.
“We needed to be more aggressive. We were shy a hit or two. We’ve struggled the last couple games with the bats,” said Fairfield head coach Terry Weikert.
Seniors Kira Weikert and Cailin Swam finished their careers with the Knights. The rest of Fairfield’s lineup was comprised of freshmen and sophomores.
“They’re young and I expect some of this. It’s disappointing at this level but we’ve played good competition,” commented Terry Weikert.
Ellie Snyder had two hits, including a double, and drove in the Knights’ run.
Leidy walked two in the first inning but Fairfield left runners on the corners.
The Rockets (21-3) put up one run in the bottom of the first. Morgan Fraker walked, then there was a grounder to third, and when the throw went into right field, Fraker scored. Kira Weikert gave up a single before getting out of the frame.
The Knights left a runner at second base and one on third in the next two frames.
Southern Huntingdon batted around and scored four runs on four hits and an error in the bottom of the third. Hattie Flood started things with an infield hit. Fraker was hit with a pitch before the Knights got the first out.
Leidy hit a single past the shortstop to score a pair of runs. Morgan Hileman then doubled into centerfield and Leidy scored on an error. Emily Greenland singled and Kenedee Doyle hit a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead.
Carlee Leidy drilled a solo home run to left to make the score 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
Fairfield got on the board in the sixth. Chrissy Hamilton singled and went to third on an outfield error. Snyder blooped a hit over the right side of the infield to bring home Hamilton.
The Knights moved a runner to third base in the sixth and seventh frames but did not score again as the Rockets put this one away to keep their season alive.
Weikert pitched six innings and gave up six hits and a pair of walks.
Fairfield last went to states in 2017 when they reached the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Fairfield 000 010 0 — 1 5 5
Southern Huntingdon 104 100 x — 6 4 1
WP: A. Leidy. LP: Weikert. SO-BB: Weikert 0-2, Leidy 9-3. 2B: F-Snyder, Hamilton. HR: SH-C. Leidy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.