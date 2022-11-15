After cementing her status as one of the best players in Eagles’ history at Bermudian Springs, Melanie Beall will set forth looking to make her mark with the Eagles of Lock Haven University.
Beall, a high-scoring senior who finished her scholastic career with more than 200 total points recently signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Lock Haven, which fields a Division I field hockey program. The speedy forward piled up 33 goals and 11 assists this season, despite missing four games with a knee injury. She finished her career with 96 goals and 32 helpers.
For her efforts, Beall was recently named the YAIAA-3 Player of the Year by divisional coaches.
Joining Beall on the Y-3 first team were Eagles Ella Benzel and Aliza Staub, at back and midfield, respectively.
Biglerville, which captured its first divisional championship in more than a decade, paced the first team with four all-star selections. Senior forward Natalie Showaker, who surpassed the 100-point career scoring mark during the regular season, was named alongside fellow Canners Claire Roberts (back), Ava Peterson (forward) and Hannah Naylor (midfield). Peterson was among the top goal scorers in the entire YAIAA, and like Roberts and Naylor is an underclassmen.
Littlestown, which led the Times Area with 12 wins, saw seniors Taytum Lombardi (goalkeeper) and Bailey Rucker (midfield) make the first team, as well as junior Kamryn Bittle (defense/mid). The Bolts finished the season at 12-6 after falling 1-0 to Bishop McDevitt in the opening round of the District 3 Class 1A playoffs. McDevitt eventually placed seventh to earn a spot in the state tournament.
Additional area players honored with first-team selections included the Delone Catholic senior duo of Sabrina Harriett (midfield) and Gracie Wildasin (back), and Fairfield forward Maddie Farace.
Hanover’s Peyton Conover (midfield) and Reagan Wildasin (goalkeeper) were also selected for their efforts.
After guiding the Canners to the division title and a second-straight district playoff appearance, Biglerville’s Sara Peterson was named the Y-3 Coach of the Year. Peterson and assistant coach Katie Weigle helped the Canners to 10 wins, including an 8-1-1 mark in divisional play which included a two-game sweep of Littlestown.
In the YAIAA-1, a pair of New Oxford players earned season-ending accolades. Junior Sydney Winpigler, who scored the lone goal in a 1-0 upset of previously-unbeaten Susquehannock in the District 3-2A playoffs, made the first team, as did junior forward Kelbie Linebaugh.
The Colonials finished at 9-7-3 following a pair of 1-0 losses in the playoffs, missing out on a state bid by a single victory.
South Western senior Ashley Quinnett and junior Kayln Arnold were first-team picks on defense.
YAIAA Field Hockey Coaches’ All-Stars
Division 1
Co-Players of the Year: Kara Hazelton, sr. Central York, defense & Gabrielle Etter, sr. Spring Grove, midfield
First Team
Central York: Alison Yarnish, sr. forward; Lauren Yarnish, sr. defense
Dallastown: Ellie Bailey, sr. forward; Sarah Beck, sr. midfield; Ava Markel, sr. midfield
New Oxford: Kelbie Linebaugh, jr. forward; Sydney Winpigler, jr.
Red Lion: Jenna Derouaux, sr. forward; Hailey Johnson, jr. midfield; Lilly Tuffy, sr. defense
South Western: Kayln Arnold, jr. defense; Ashley Quinnett, sr. defense
Spring Grove: Kendall Smith, jr. midfield
Honorable Mention
Central York: Nikki Milwicz, sr. goalkeeper; Anna Scott, jr. forward; Emma Smyser, jr. forward
Dallastown: Reagan Bailey, fr.; Annabella Fimmano, sr. forward/mid; Mia Karlie, sr. goalkeeper
New Oxford: Emily Kraus, sr. midfield; Maya Richwine, sr. midfield
Red Lion: Balla Thompson, soph. midfield; Evvie Wilbur
South Western: Nyla Beverly, sr. forward; Leah Leonard, sr. defense
Spring Grove: Ava Baker; Caliana Schmidt, sr. goalkeeper
Division 2
Player of the Year: Lilly Wojcik, jr. Susquehannock, forward
First Team
Dover: Chloe Acworth, jr. defense; Mallory Prince, sr. forward
Eastern York: Donnelly Bankowski, sr. midfield; Kendall Felix, sr. goalkeeper
Kennard-Dale: Allyson Eaton, sr. midfield; Carly Vaughan, sr. defense; Olivia Watrup, jr. defense
Northeastern: Maleah Fitzsimmons, sr. midfield; Casey Perry, sr. goalkeeper
Susquehannock: Natalie Badour, sr. defense; Dylan Elliott, sr. defense; Rachel Stiffler, jr. defense
West York: Reagan Kunkle, sr. forward; Amelia Myers, jr. forward/midfield
York Suburban: Ann Sargen, sr. defense; Paula Sigley, sr. midfield
Honorable Mention
Dover: Nena Menard, jr. midfield
Eastern York: Tatum Livelsberger, sr. defense; Molly Townsley, jr. forward
Kennard-Dale: Margo Channell, jr. forward; Jenna Morris, sr. forward; Noa Schneider, jr. midfield
Northeastern: Avery Botts, jr. midfield
Susquehannock: Maggie Grim, sr. forward; KC O’Neill, sr. goalkeeper; Elena Pasko, sr. forward; Lola Sroka, sr. forward
West York: Paige Howard, soph. midfield
York Suburban: Brynn Neidigh, jr. midfield; Faith Stewart, sr. defense
Division 3
Player of the Year: Melanie Beall, sr. Bermudian Springs, forward
Coach of the Year: Sara Peterson, Biglerville
First Team
Biglerville: Claire Roberts, soph. back; Ava Peterson, soph. forward; Hannah Naylor, jr. midfield; Natalie Showaker, sr. forward
Littlestown: Taytum Lombard, sr. goalkeeper; Bailey Rucker, sr. midfield; Kamryn Bittle, jr. defense/mid
Bermudian Springs: Melanie Beall, sr. forward; Ella Benzel, jr. back; Aliza Staub, soph. midfield
Delone Catholic: Sabrina Hariett, sr. midfield; Gracie Wildasin, sr. back
Hanover: Peyton Conover, jr. midfield; Reagan Wildasin, sr. goalkeeper
Fairfield: Maddie Farace, soph. forward
Honorable Mention
Littlestown: Giana Grelli, sr. mid/forward; Kelsey McClintock, jr. mid/forward
Hanover: Finley Mummert, soph. forward; Emily Leonard, sr. forward
Delone Catholic: Kaitlyn Baumgardner, sr. forward; Campbell Zortman, sr. sweeper/back; Reagan Arigo, sr. forward
Bermudian Springs: Hazel Gembe, jr. back; Taylor Botterbusch, jr. forward
Biglerville: Gabrielle Rogerson, soph. goalkeeper; Kierney Weigle, soph. midfield
Fairfield: Molly Nightingale, jr. midfield; Alyssa Wiles, jr. midfield
Hanover: Millie Nakielny, jr. midfield
