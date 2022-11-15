BEALL

Bermudian Springs senior Melanie Beall recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Lock Haven University. Beall has been named the YAIAA-3 Field Hockey Player of the Year in a vote of divisional coaches. (Submitted photograph)

After cementing her status as one of the best players in Eagles’ history at Bermudian Springs, Melanie Beall will set forth looking to make her mark with the Eagles of Lock Haven University.

Beall, a high-scoring senior who finished her scholastic career with more than 200 total points recently signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Lock Haven, which fields a Division I field hockey program. The speedy forward piled up 33 goals and 11 assists this season, despite missing four games with a knee injury. She finished her career with 96 goals and 32 helpers.

