AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Gettysburg 7, Spring Grove 0
Mason Rebert had it going on the mound and at the plate as he led Gettysburg to a shutout win over Spring Grove in a York-Adams American Legion Baseball Tournament elimination game on Friday.
With the win, Post 202 (7-6) moves into a matchup with Hanover (7-6), which was a 2-0 winner over Bermudian Springs on Friday. Gettysburg hosts Hanover at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the winner then facing homestanding New Oxford (12-1) in the loser’s bracket final at 5.
Rebert shut down the Spring Grove (4-9) lineup by allowing only a pair of singles over seven innings. He whiffed seven without walking a batter. Offensively, Rebert cracked a pair of doubles and was one of seven Gettysburg players to drive in a run.
Wyatt Sokol went 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot and Austin Keller singled twice for Post 202, which drew 11 combined free passes from four Spring Grove hurlers.
Spring Grove 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Gettysburg 001 204 x — 7 8 5
Shaffer, Marshall (4), Fuhrman (5), James (6). Rebert. WP: Rebert. LP: Shaffer. SO-BB: Shaffer 5-4, Marshall 1-5, Fuhrman 1-1, James 1-1, Rebert 7-0. 2B: G-Rebert 2
Hanover 2, Bermudian Springs 0
Tyler Hansford fired a one-hit shutout and Chase Roberts slugged a two-run home run as Post 14 stayed alive in the York-Adams American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday.
Hanover (7-6) travels to Gettysburg (7-6) today for an 11 a.m. game, with the winner then facing No. 2 New Oxford (12-1) at 5 p.m. in the loser’s bracket final.
Hansford was on target Friday, striking out eight batters while walking just one. He found the strike zone on 47 of 73 offerings, giving up just one hit, a single by Ethan Shearer.
Roberts went 2-for-3, tagging a two-run shot in the third for the game’s only runs.
Bermudian Springs 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Hanover 002 000 x — 2 6 0
WP: Hansford. LP: Carpenter. SO-BB: Carpenter 4-2, Hansford 8-1. 2B: H-Roberts, Corbin. HR: H-Roberts
York-Adams American Legion
Baseball Tournament
First Round
Red Lion 11, Bermudian Springs 2
Gettysburg 13, Shiloh 3 5 innings
Hanover 5, Northeastern 0
New Oxford 10, Spring Grove 0 10 innings
Thursday
Winner’s Bracket
Red Lion 2, Gettysburg 1
New Oxford 4, Hanover 0
Loser’s Bracket
Bermudian Springs 10, Shiloh 8
Spring Grove 4, Northeastern 0
Friday
Winner’s Bracket Final
Red Lion 7, New Oxford 1
Loser’s Bracket
Hanover 2, Bermudian Springs 0
Gettysburg 7, Spring Grove 0
Saturday
5. Hanover (7-6) at 4. Gettysburg (7-6), 11 a.m.
Loser’s Bracket Final
Hanover-Gettysburg winner at 1. New Oxford (12-1), 5
Sunday
Championship
TBD at 2. Red Lion (10-3), 2
Second game at 5 p.m. if necessary
Regular Season
Shippensburg 2, Biglerville 0
Biglerville outhit Shippensburg 6-3 but stranded eight runners on base in a shutout loss in Franklin County Legion action on Friday.
Cam Hartzel was saddled with the loss despite six standout innings on the mound. Hartzel yielded only three hits while striking out seven without walking a batter. He pounded the zone, with 63 of his 86 pitches being strikes.
Kolton Trimmer singled twice to pace the Post 262 offense.
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
Shippensburg 000 002 x — 2 3 1
WP: Mentzer. LP: Hartzel. SO-BB: Hartzel 7-0, Mentzer 5-1. 2B: S-Gaudiano
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Cashtown 13, Biglerville 3
The Pirates erased a 3-2 deficit in a big way on Friday, unloading for 11 runs over the final three frames of a 13-3 victory over host Biglerville.
Cashtown (19-4-1) plated five runs in the fifth and later tacked on four more in the seventh for good measure. Kody Clausius went 3-for-4 with a pair of two-baggers and two RBI in the win. Chase King and Brock Carpenter both singled three times while Dylan Ed and Robert Rohrbaugh chalked up two hits apiece. Ed had a team-high three RBI and DJ Cool drove in two runs.
Cool went the route on the hill, working around eight hits while striking out four.
The Black Sox (13-13) saw Connor Orner connect for a home run, Noah Ayers single twice and Pat Armor double.
Cashtown 020 052 4 — 13 16 2
Biglerville 012 000 0 — 3 8 2
Cool. Gentzler, Tu. Byers (6), Redding (7). WP: Cool. LP: Gentzler. SO-BB: Cool 4-0, Gentzler 3-2, Byers 2-5, Redding 0-0. 2B: C-Clausius 2, Rohrbaugh; B-Armor. HR: B-Orner
South Penn League Standings
Hagerstown Braves 22-0-1
Cashtown Pirates 19-4-1
Littlestown Dodgers 17-9-0
Frederick Flying Dogs 13-9-0
Hanover Raiders 12-9-1
Biglerville Black Sox 13-13-0
Mason-Dixon Rebels 11-13-0
New Oxford Twins 9-17-0
Brushtown Bulldogs 7-15-1
North Carroll Panthers 5-21-0
Shippensburg Stars 4-22-0
