A historic level of investments by the state legislature in 2022 can bring us closer to cleaner rivers and streams in Pennsylvania.
For the wild critters we love and pursue, that’s good news for the water, food and habitat that they need to thrive and survive.
The legislature created the $220 million Clean Streams Fund (CSF) last year. Keystone of the CSF is a new statewide cost-share program called the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP). It will help Pennsylvania’s 50,000-plus family farmers design and install conservation practices that keep soils and nutrients on the farm instead of the water.
About 28,000 miles of waters are polluted statewide, and facing the rising challenges of climate change, Pennsylvania has a lot of work to do to protect aquatic life like macro-invertebrates, trout, smallmouth bass, even the Eastern hellbender, our official state amphibian.
Then, there are the mammals and feathered friends we stalk and study that rely on clean water.
In 2023, it is up to the new legislative session and new Governor Josh Shapiro to increase sustained investments of financial and technical resources in the Clean Streams Fund and ACAP.
More than 90 percent of the Commonwealth’s remaining pollution reductions must come from agriculture. It is a daunting challenge.
Farmers have shown they are willing to invest their time, land, limited funds, that they care about local wildlife and making an effort to clean and protect the waters we wade and float and drink. They need greater investments like those that will come from ACAP, if they are to finish the job.
All conservation practices would be eligible for ACAP cost-share funds. Among them are getting more trees planted, and fencing livestock out of streams.
Locally, the Adams County Planting Partnership has done exemplary work in protecting the watershed. Thanks to the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Adams County Conservation District.
The Adams partnership has been a solid partner of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, coordinated by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. In October, the K10 planted its 5 millionth tree. Trees are among the most cost-effective methods for filtering and absorbing pollution before it reaches local waters.
As for livestock fencing, direct deposits of manure by farm animals standing in streams seriously degrade water quality and threaten the health of animals and people.
Also, the farm and outdoors communities are applauding the nominations of Russell Redding and Cindy Adams Dunn by Governor Shapiro, to return as Secretaries of the Pennsylvania Departments of Agriculture, and Conservation and Natural Resources, respectively.
In 2015, Redding and Dunn were nominated by Governor Tom Wolf and confirmed.
Russ Redding previously served as Agriculture Secretary under Governor Ed Rendell from 2009-2011.
Russ Redding has been a steady, guiding force at the helm of one of Pennsylvania’s most important industries, and a stalwart leader and advocate for farmers across the Commonwealth since day one.
As Pennsylvania’s farmers continue to face economic, social and environmental challenges, with Russ’ leadership, the future of agriculture in the Commonwealth is in more than capable hands.
