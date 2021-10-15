Gettysburg senior tailback Landon McGee spearheaded a gargantuan ground assault on York Suburban that saw the Warriors rush for 435 yards as they barreled over the homestanding Trojans, 63-13, in YAIAA-2 football action Friday night in York.
McGee toted the rock 14 times for 198 yards and a score, while also returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for an additional score. For the year, McGee sits at 713 yards rushing and 10 total touchdowns.
He’s averaging 7.8 yards per carry on the year.
“I’m really proud of the season that Landon has put together. This has been a breakout year for him,” Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser said. “He’s a hard worker who has bided his time and has taken advantage of the opportunity that he’s gotten this year.”
The Warriors have scored at least 49 points in a game three times this season and average 39.8 ppg for the year, while posting 263.4 yards rushing per contest.
“We’ve got some real talented kids that carry the ball for us,” Heiser said. “Because of that, we’re able to run different packages and spread the ball around.”
Following McGee’s lightning bolt start, the Warriors forced a punt and began their opening offensive possession on their own 25-yard line.
It took 13 plays — all of them runs — to cover the 75 yards needed to reach paydirt, but the visitors were in the end zone when Jeremiah Scott got them there from seven yards away with 3:28 left in the opening stanza.
The Suburban defense stiffened, even as its offense struggled, but Gettysburg once again put together a time-consuming 11-play march that ate up 80 yards, all on the ground and ended when Jayden Johnson took it in from 14 yards out with 2:18 to go until the break. McGee keyed the drive with five carries for 47 yards.
A tipped ball on the Trojans’ next possession led to an interception by Chris Boone and he went 25 yards down the right sideline as the Warriors bumped their advantage to 28-0, a lead they carried to intermission.
The third quarter saw four touchdowns in the first 5:04 of the stanza with each team scoring twice.
Mike Bentivegna had a 74-yard touchdown run and Damas Edouard had a 45-yard scoring run for Suburban, while Scott scored from 36 yards out on a run and Johnson went in from two yards out on a run.
Johnson’s score was set up by Andrew Gastley’s long kickoff return to the YS 30 before McGee gained 26 yards on the first play from scrimmage on the drive.
“We’re fortunate to be very strong with our return game,” Heiser said. “Landon and Andrew are both excellent on kickoff returns.”
Johnson capped Gettysburg’s next drive with a 9-yard touchdown run and finished the night with a trio of scores on nine rushes for 39 yards.
Scott also posted a nice evening with 82 yards on seven tries.
In the fourth quarter, McGee zipped in from 62 yards away, then David Beaner capped a scoring drive by the second unit with a 3-yard rushing score with 46 seconds left in the game.
Friday served as a bounceback game for Gettysburg as the Warriors were coming off of a disheartening 62-22 loss at home to Kennard-Dale a week prior.
“Our guys worked hard all week at practice following a tough loss to an excellent team and this is definitely a moral booster for us,” Heiser said. “Now we have to get ready for a very good New Oxford team next week.”
Gettysburg sits 15th in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, while the Ox occupies the 16th spot. The top 14 earn postseason berths.
The Warriors host the Colonials (5-3, 3-1) in what likely will determine who finishes second in the division, next Friday at 7 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Gettysburg 14 14 21 14 — 63
York Suburban 0 0 13 0 — 13
First Quarter
G-Landon McGee 85 kickoff return (Jermain Gondwe kick) 11:46
G-Jeremiah Scott 7 run (Gondwe kick) 3:28
Second Quarter
G-Jayden Johnson 14 run (Gondwe kick) 2:18
G-Chris Boone 25 interception return (Gondwe kick) 2:04
Third Quarter
YS-Mike Bentivegna 74 run (Damien Yepez kick) 11:04
G-Scott 36 run (Gondwe kick) 9:41
YS-Damas Edouard 45 run (kick blocked) 7:27
G-Johnson 2 run (Gondwe kick) 6:56
G-Johnson 9 run (Gondwe kick) 3:28
Fourth Quarter
G-McGee 62 run (Gondwe kick) 9:45
G-David Beaner 3 run (Gondwe kick) 0:46
Team Statistics
G YS
First Downs 26 13
Rushes-Yards 49-435 24-227
Passing 4-9-0 12-22-2
Passing Yards 40 108
Total Yards 475 335
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties 2-25 3-17
Punts 1-45.0 4-35.3
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-McGee 14-198, Scott 7-82, Johnson 9-39, Cody Furman 5-33, Devin Campbell 2-28, Beaner 4-21, Chris Boone 1-4, Wyatt Heistand 1-5, Tanner Newman 1-5, Brady Heiser 2-4, Landon Keefer 1-8, Jaden Cramer 2-8; YS-Bentivegna 9-98, Edouard 5-76, Amir Chivers 5-24, Jayce Henderson 1-16, Rylan Bratton 2-8, Ephraim Munufie 1-2, Harrison Strine 1-3.
Passing: G-Heiser 4-9-40-0; Keefer 0-0-0-0; YS-Bratton 12-22-108-2, Colton Yingling 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: G-Andrew Gastley 3-37, Scott 1-3; YS-Bentivegna 6-34, Henderson 3-24, Dakota Shue 1-44, Alex Kefauver 1-6, Edouard 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.