Following her sophomore year, Gettysburg senior Alivia Colgan decided to give up running track for the Warriors so she could focus on improving her skills as a soccer player with the idea of playing collegiately.
Her hard work paid off in earning a scholarship to play for NCAA Division I program St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia beginning next fall.
The Hawks are members of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“St. Joe’s wasn’t on my radar for the majority of my high school years. I was originally focused on Division III schools that were in the Centennial Conference, such as Gettysburg, Dickinson, F&M and Johns Hopkins,” Colgan said via email. “During my junior year, one of their coaches reached out to me after watching my team play in a showcase tournament. That sparked my interest, and ultimately I decided that St. Joe’s would suit me the best.”
She plans to major in biochemistry.
Colgan had a standout career on the pitch with the Warriors, scoring 39 goals and dishing out 28 assists. She scored at least 10 goals in each of her final three campaigns wearing the Maroon & White. She also helped the team to capture the YAIAA-2 crown during her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons and served as a three-year captain.
“I think Dan Wagner, the men’s soccer head coach at F&M nailed it when he described Alivia as a ‘servant leader,’” Gettysburg head coach John Colgan said via email. “She was completely committed to the program, a four-year letterwinner and three-year captain.”
Coach Colgan continued, “It wasn’t because she was a verbally outspoken leader, it was because of her actions, behaviors, and level-headed demeanor on and off the field.”
With her future plans secure, Colgan decided to return to the track for her senior season, and Gettysburg head coach Dalton Lyons couldn’t have been happier when he got the news.
“Having her back on the team has been incredible. She has been a very versatile athlete for us,” Lyons said via email. “She came in expecting to run the 100 and 200 because that is what she did in the past. However, during the season we found out that she was quite the 400 runner, too. We added her into our 4x4 relay team and she runs anchor for us there, too.”
Colgan has posted the best times in the Times Area in the 100 (12.4) and the 200 (26.1) and has the second-best time in the 400 (58.5).
She’ll compete in the 400, along with the 4x400 relay in this weekend’s District 3 Class 3A Track & Field Championships held at Shippensburg University.
“I’m hoping to run a 58 or a 57 in the 400 and to place in that event and the 4x400 at districts. Hopefully even make it to states in both events,” she said.
Alongside Coach Colgan has been assistant coach Kathy Reinert, who has served as a strong female role model for Alivia to follow as she’s gone through her high school career.
“My role as her coach mostly has been to provide support and guidance,” Reinert said via email. “We’ve had lots of conversations about gratitude in soccer and life, building good relationships and being the best version of yourself.”
Reinert continued, “I have been truly blessed to coach Liv, an outstanding athlete and person. St. Joseph’s University is getting a very special person.”
Colgan is glad that she returned to track this season and sees the benefits that it could have on her soccer career at the next level.
“Track not only helped me to develop my fast twitch muscles and acceleration, but it has also helped me to maintain my speed and endurance, especially when competing in the 400,” she said. “Aside from the physical aspect of track, I have become a mentally stronger individual, and I feel more prepared for the challenges that I will face in collegiate soccer.”
