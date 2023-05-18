Following her sophomore year, Gettysburg senior Alivia Colgan decided to give up running track for the Warriors so she could focus on improving her skills as a soccer player with the idea of playing collegiately.

Her hard work paid off in earning a scholarship to play for NCAA Division I program St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia beginning next fall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.