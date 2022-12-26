Although it is just two days after Christmas, all is not calm nor bright. This is a sad and unsettled tale, with a personal twist that has saddened the season a little bit, but one that also reminds us of the good in the world.
My volunteer work at the Appalachian Trail Museum in Pine Grove Furnace has connected me to some pretty wonderful people over the past nine years. The more involved I become, the more great people I meet and get to work with. One of my favorite groups, of course, are the thru-hikers. That is, the people that spend a half a year of their life hiking the entire length of the A.T. It has to do with kindred spirits and all that, but I truly admire and enjoy getting to talk with these hopeful wanderers about their current trek, as well as their journey through life.
One such hiker visited the museum while on his way from Georgia to Maine back in July, and I had the good fortune to be working as a docent that day. Joey Harvey, known on the trail as Kanga, was heart-broken in 2021 when his father died of cancer. Kanga’s dad had the idea of hiking the A.T., but his illness ended that dream. When he passed, Kanga decided that to honor his father, he would hike the trail in 2022, and scatter his ashes at iconic spots along the 2,194-mile long-footpath.
When Kanga visited the museum, we hit it off immediately. His endearing Southern accent, big beard, and wonderful tales made him a favorite among those following him. He had been chronicling his trek on TikTok, and reportedly had over 8,000 followers. He spent nearly three hours at the museum, and we talked most of that time. I was honored that he asked me if I would mind being on one of his videos. I have gone back and watched many of the snippets of his life on the trail, and it is fun to watch the one about that day he visited the museum.
Kanga’s biggest concern at the time was whether or not he would be able to finish his hike by Oct. 15. Depending on the weather, that is usually the date when Baxter State Park, home to the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail on Mt. Katahdin, is closed for the winter. I assured him that, given his pace, it seemed like he would be able to finish by then. But there are never any guarantees when on a long-distance hike.
Many of the shelters I have visited between Pennsylvania and New Hampshire, Kanga also laid his head. It was enjoyable seeing those spots on his videos where I trekked a few years ago.
On Aug. 24, he crossed over the state line from Massachusetts into Vermont. He seemed to be right on schedule to make it before the snow came to Katahdin. Five days later, he scattered some of his father’s ashes at the top of Stratton Mountain, having previously done so at such memorable spots as Mt. Rogers in Virginia and Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia.
He had enjoyed Vermont, and stayed at the Happy Hill Shelter, just south of Norwich, before crossing the Connecticut River and hiking into New Hampshire on Sept. 7. That was the day that Kanga’s videos stopped.
Having checked into a hostel that evening, he was later seen walking down the road from the town of Hanover to the river. That was the last time he was seen alive. Norwich police received a call from a fellow thru-hiker on Sept. 8 reporting that Kanga was missing. A diving team searched the river, and he was found on Sept. 9, apparently having died by drowning.
Foul play has never been suspected, and the likelihood of suicide is remote. It appears that it was just a terrible accident that ended tragically.
Kanga was 45 years old, living in Prentiss, Mississippi, and had a love of life that few can match. By all accounts on the TikTok posts following his death, many people could relate to the man.
In one of his posts in August, Kanga said, “I am hiking this in honor of family more now than anything. Just wanted you to know that I am more determined than ever to finish this thing. Just want you to know that I love y’all, and I am just going to hike on.”
The consensus was that he was a wonderful man, quiet and unassuming, liked by all, and dedicated to finishing the trail in memory and honor of his father. From my brief, yet profound, time with him, my feelings about him were similar. I felt that we could be friends, and we exchanged email addresses.
Many of Kanga’s TikTok followers kept checking for his videos for weeks after his death, expecting him to be on, and not knowing that he had passed. I was among them. When news of his passing had traveled through the hiker community, it hit with a force that was unexpected. Along the trail, one makes many acquaintances, but also many friends. Despite the short interactions that most commonly occur, strong bonds are made because of the intensity and shared challenges of a long-distance hike. This was the case with Kanga and all of those he associated with.
His last words to his social media followers were, “Just wanted you to know that I love and that I appreciate you. Y’all have a good one.”
So, in this Christmas season, this might not seem like an uplifting tale. However, it can be. We all have struggles, and we all have times of sadness. Trail life can be a microcosm of regular life. Kanga’s life was no exception, with the passing of his father. While feeling generally helpless to events, he decided to do something about lifting his spirits. His choice was to go out into the woods to commune with nature and with fellow seekers. His choice to was to spread good will and humor to fellow travelers in life, and to tell his story.
His dad was with him the whole way, and thus Kanga’s joy of life was spread to all whom he met. He will be missed, but his kindness and delight in the wonders of life were contagious. At this time of Christmas, that is something that we can take out of the woods and into our daily lives.
The next installment of On The Trail with Ed Riggs will appear in the Jan. 10th edition of the Gettysburg Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.