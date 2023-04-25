GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 19,
Eastern York 6
The Colonials continued their drive for the District 3 playoffs on Tuesday by shellacking the Golden Knights, 19-6. Ally Mathis eluded Eastern defenders to the tune of a game-high seven goals, while Cameryn Cohee cranked in six tallies of her own to fuel the victory.
New Oxford (7-4), which began the day just inside the Class 3A playoff cutline, received single markers from Madison Cohee, Alena Doll, Sydney Winpigler, Kiyana Aleshire, Savanna Hubbard, Danira Doll and Bailey Shehan. Madison Cohee had three assists and goalie Daelyn Hardnack chalked up a dozen saves.
TRACK & FIELD
Delone Catholic boys 93,
Biglerville 53
Delone Catholic girls 78,
Biglerville 58
Delone flexed its muscle on the track Tuesday in a sweep of Biglerville in YAIAA action.
For the Squires, Ryder Noel (100), Aiden Davis (1600), Joseph Catlin (800) and Ryan Young (3200) all ran to victories. Cam Keller doubled up in the field, taking the shot put (38-5) and discus (123-3), and Liam Russell was tops in the triple jump (38-5).
Robert Salazar turned in another four-win performance for the Canners, taking first in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and high jump. Liam Hardy won the 400 in 56.6, Caden Althoff was first in the 200 and Luke Showers prevailed in the javelin.
For the Squirettes, Emma Bunty cruised to wins in both hurdle races and Fina Mochi took the high jump and pole vault. Amalia Romero won the 400, Sophia Kennedy the 1600 and Samantha Bealmear the 800.
Canner sprinter Amanda Kane topped the field in the 100 (13.7) and 200 (28.9) dashes, and Haylee Smith led a strong day in the throws with wins in the shot put and discus.
Claire Roberts also picked up a pair of wins, capturing the long jump and triple in addition to placing second in the javelin.
Delone won all six relay races in the meet.
BOYS
110 hurdles: 1. Robert Salazar (B) 16.1, 2. Preston Auffarth (DC) 19.4, 3. Aubrey King (B) 21.0; 100: 1. Ryder Noel (DC) 11.4, 2. Caden Althoff (B) 11.6, 3. Gage Zimmerman (DC) 11.7; 1600: 1. Aiden Davis (DC) 5:03.3, 2. Ethan Darlington (DC) 5:04.9, 3. Tyler Wolf (B) 5:12.7; 400: 1. Liam Hardy (B) 56.6, 2. Fernando Salazar (DC) 58.2, 3. Anthony Cervantes (B) 58.7; 300 hurdles: 1. Salazar (B) 42.2, 2. Auffarth (DC) 47.1, 3. King (B) 50.6; 800: 1. Joseph Catlin (DC) 2:17.4, 2. Langdon Parsley (DC) 2:17.5, 3. Jack Goedecker (DC) 2:20.5; 200: 1. Althoff (B) 23.3, 2. Zimmerman (DC) 23.3, 3. Nolan Kruse (DC) 24.3; 3200: 1. Ryan Young (DC) 10:46.0, 2. Liam Allen (DC) 11:25.9, 3. Wolf (B) 12:00.0; 3200 relay: 1. Delone 9:03.2; 400 relay: 1. Delone 45.3; 1600 relay: 1. Delone 3:53.1; Long jump: 1. Salazar (B) 19-3, 2. Bryson Kopp (DC) 19-0, 3. Liam Russell (DC) 18-3.5; Triple jump: 1. Russell (DC) 38-5, 2. Landon Anglin (B) 35-8.5, 3. Gino Giraffa (DC) 34-7.5; High jump: 1. Salazar (B) 5-10, 2. Luke Rebert (DC) 5-8; 3. Bear Zullinger (B) 5-6; Pole vault: 1. JP Groves (DC) 8-0; Shot put: 1. Cam Keller (DC) 38-5, 2. Zullinger (B) 35-5.5, 3. Dominic Giraffa (DC) 33-3.5; Discus: 1. Keller (Dc) 123-3, 2. Jacob Fleming (DC) 99-7.5, 3. Alex Vrankin (DC) 91-4; Javelin: 1. Luke Showers (B) 130-1, 2. Zullinger (B) 119-0, 3. D. Giraffa (DC) 115-3
GIRLS
100 hurdles: 1. Emma Bunty (DC) 17.2, 2. Abbie Ponce (B) 19.2, 3. Emily Wells (DC) 19.9; 100: 1. Amanda Kane (B) 13.7, 2. Madison O’Brien (DC) 14.1, 3. Megan Jacoby (DC) 14.1; 1600: 1. Sophia Kennedy (Dc) 6:34.1, 2. Isabel Mauss (B) 6:34.2; 400: 1. Amalia Romero (DC) 1:11.0, 2. Maci Dinges (B) 1:16.9, 3. Nicole Gingerich (DC) 1:17.6; 300 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 52.2, 2. Ponce (B) 55.9, 3. Kiera Shaffer (B) 1:01.3; 800: 1. Samantha Bealmear (DC) 2:37.4, 2. Kaley Brown (DC) 2:39.0, 3. Ella Hughes (DC) 2:49.1; 200: 1. Kane (B) 28.9, 2. O’Brien (DC) 29.7, 3. Jacoby (DC) 31.2; 3200: 1. Kaitlyn Kline (B) 16:22.3; 3200 relay: 1. Delone 12:55.5; 400 relay: 1. Delone 54.4; 1600 relay: 1. Delone 4:43.7; Long jump: 1. Claire Roberts (B) 13-3, 2. Wells (DC) 13-0.5, 3. Eva Hollabaugh (B) 12-1; Triple jump: 1. Roberts (B) 28-2; High jump: 1. Fina Mochi (DC) 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Mochi (DC) 8-6, 2. Wells (DC) 8-0; Shot put: 1. Haylee Smith (B) 29-5, 2. Kaitlyn Schwarz (DC) 29-4, 3. Katie White (B) 29-2; Discus: 1. Smith (B) 88-5, 2. White (B) 85-9, 3. Patience King (B) 79-6; Javelin: 1. Laura Knobloch (DC) 95-8, 2. Roberts (B) 94-9, 3. Smith (B) 94-6
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 19, York Catholic 0
Maddy Dubbert spun a 3-inning no-hitter and Emma Peart drove in three runs as the Bolts remained unbeaten by thumping the Irish on Monday.
Peart doubled and tripled as part of a 2-for-2 day at the dish. Chelsey Stonesifer doubled and Summer Rathell had a pair of RBI for Littlestown (13-0), which remained atop the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.
Dubbert fanned two and walked a pair of batters over three hitless innings.
Littlestown 2(10)7 — 19 6 0
York Catholic 0 0 0 — 0 0 2
Maddy Dubbert. Gans, Thomas (3). WP: Dubbert. LP: Gans. SO-BB: Dubbert 2-3, Gans 0-9, Thomas 0-4. 2B: L-Emma Peart, Chelsey Stonesifer. 3B: L-Peart
BASEBALL
Eastern York 13, Fairfield 9
Both teams plated runs in six of seven innings on Monday, but it was Eastern claiming a battle of the Knights at Fairfield.
Austin Bausman paced the winners by drilling a pair of doubles and finishing with five RBI, and Anthony Dinardi ripped three hits.
For Fairfield, Jayden Bell tagged a solo home run and Jackson Reinke was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Knox Deming doubled and scored twice for the hosts as well.
Eastern York 210 243 1 — 13 9 1
Fairfield 120 131 1 — 9 6 3
Bausman, Boyd (5), Snyder (6), Dosch (7). Brady Cree, Vaughn Lewis (2), Andrew Koons (5), Jacob Liller (6), Gavin Cramer (6), Knox Deming (7). WP: Bausman. LP: Cree. SO-BB: Bausman 6-6, Boyd 2-1, Snyder 0-0, Dosch 0-0, Cree 2-3, Lewis 1-2, Koons 1-3, Liller 1-4, Cramer 1-1, Deming 0-2. 2B: EY-Bausman 2, Dinardi; F-Jackson Reinke, Deming. HR: F-Jayden Bell
