For much of Saturday game against Wisconsin in Camp Randall, Penn State was not the better team.
In fact, the Badgers dominated almost the entirety of the first half and only a pair of miscues deep in Nittany Lions’ territory kept them from leading.
But when the final whistle sounded, none of the mattered, as the Nittany Lions grinded out a 16-10 victory to start the season off 1-0 before Saturday’s home opener against Ball State.
“It’s a tough place. We’re fortunate to get out of here with a win,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said when meeting with media after the victory.
That fortune was something that didn’t favor the Nittany Lions a year ago. Whether it was Micah Parsons opting out, Journey Brown suffering a career-ending heart condition, or a controversial call that sent Penn State home from Bloomington, Indiana with a week one loss to the Hoosiers, things went wrong early and often for the Nittany Lions in 2020. Saturday’s victory, however, showed signed that maybe 2021 will be different.
Sure, it’s only one game, and a game in which starting quarterback Sean Clifford struggled mightily in the first half, throwing for under 50 yards. But there were also encouraging signs. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich made halftime adjustments that seemed to work, as Clifford threw for over 200 yards after the break and star running back Noah Cain began to get going. The Penn State defense came up with key plays when backed up in a tight spot, with Lackawanna College products Jaquan Brisker and Jy’Ayir Brown each snagging late interceptions. An offensive line that was shaky at best early on found its footing when it needed to late. All of these are encouraging signs for Penn State fans across the commonwealth.
On the early offensive struggles, Franklin pointed the finger to Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and a Badgers defense that was fifth in the country last year in yards allowed on the ground.
“It’s a couple things,” Franklin said. “This is a really good defense. Coach Leonahrd does a great job. They’ve been top five in defense the last couple years. Their linebackers were super aggressive and downhill, which made it hard to stay on double teams. And then we didn’t get off on the downhill linebackers a couple times as well, so once we made that adjustment we knew we needed to get the ball on the perimeter.”
When Penn State did finally get the ball on the perimeter, it found a lot of success. Preseason All-American Jahan Dotson had a strong showing, pulling down five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Dotson’s fellow starters and wideout, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Parker Washington, combined for eight catches and 118 yards.
“I pretty much had one on one coverage pretty much the whole game,” Dotson said of what he saw from the Badgers. “My coach did a great job calling plays, putting me in great situations just to get open and basically just trusting my training, and I was able to do so.”
Earlier in the week, Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks said “I’ll be following five (Dotson’s jersey number). We’ll see how good he is,” when asked about the matchup.
Dotson said after the game that he felt he won the battle, making the most of the opportunities he was given.
Penn State now looks ahead to home opener against Ball State that sees the Nittany Lions favored by 20.5 points before a week three showdown with fellow blue blood Auburn in Beaver Stadium. If they’re to turn around the struggles of 2020, those games will be pivotal in paving the path to a successful 2021 campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.