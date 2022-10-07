With the Gettysburg offense unable to finish off drives with points, Warrior head coach Matt Heiser needed his team’s defense to come through with a stout effort. It answered the bell time and time again.

After the defense got stop after stop, a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns allowed Gettysburg to earn a 21-10 victory over Waynesboro in Mid-Penn Colonial football action Friday night at Buchanan Auto Park Stadium.

