With the Gettysburg offense unable to finish off drives with points, Warrior head coach Matt Heiser needed his team’s defense to come through with a stout effort. It answered the bell time and time again.
After the defense got stop after stop, a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns allowed Gettysburg to earn a 21-10 victory over Waynesboro in Mid-Penn Colonial football action Friday night at Buchanan Auto Park Stadium.
“Our kids love to play defense,” Heiser said. “They work hard, they grind and they want to get better.”
Gettysburg (6-1, 4-0) has allowed 14 points or less in five of its games so far this season and opponents are scoring 13.9 ppg for the year. In division play, they’re allowing just 8.9 ppg.
“This is a smash-mouth, black-and-blue division,” Heiser said. “Every week is a dog fight and we’re gonna have to work for everything that we get. Nothing will be given to us.”
The Warriors took over on their own 39 to begin the fourth quarter, following an Indian punt and instantly grabbed a 14-10 lead when Brady Heiser connected with Tanner Newman on a wheel route down the left sideline. Newman took it to the paint with 11:41 remaining.
Heiser finished the night with a career high 243 passing yards on 12-of-17 passing and also added 55 yards rushing and a score.
“The pass down the sideline to Tanner was really nice,” Matt Heiser said. “They really concentrated their defense on containing Jayden (Johnson) and they did a good job of that for most of the night. But that opened up the passing game for us.”
Waynesboro (2-5, 1-3) put together a quality drive that quickly moved into Gettysburg territory, but quarterback Jaylon Bean was stopped a yard short of a first down at the Warrior 20 with 9:10 remaining.
Johnson, who was held to 57 yards on 20 carries through the first three quarters, keyed the ensuing drive with a 35-yard run down to the Waynesboro 10. The drive was aided by a pair of personal fouls against the hosts and Heiser capped the 10-play march with a 1-yard keeper to push the advantage to 21-10 with 5:18 to go.
Despite being bottled up for three quarters, the Times Area leading rusher finished the night with 107 yards on the ground on 25 attempts to push his season total to 962. He’s hit the century mark in all seven games so far this season.
“They packed the box all night, but we knew that we’d get a big run at some point,” Johnson said. “You just have to stay humble, stay patient and not get frustrated. It’s all about winning games, not about individual numbers.”
The Indians took possession at the midfield stripe, but went backwards, including Wyatt Heistand’s second sack of the night. Then on fourth down, Newman intercepted Bean’s long pass attempt to put the game to bed with 2:29 left.
“He had a lot of speed and he got away from me a few times, but I did manage to get him a few times, too,” Heistand said of Bean. “If we consistently get stops, our offense will score, even if they struggle for a while.”
The Warrior offense didn’t struggle on the opening drive of the game as it took possession at its own 45 and moved expediently down the field. A 40-yard gainer from Heiser to David Beamer on a short crossing route had Gettysburg in business and Johnson cashed it in from three yards out on the next play, less than three minutes into the contest.
Waynesboro narrowed the deficit to 7-3 on Andrew Soffe’s 42-yard field goal with 1:06 to play in the opening stanza.
Gettysburg saw two promising second-quarter marches end with no points as both drives stalled out and a pair of field goal attempts came up short.
The Indians took over on downs at the 50 with 54 seconds left until halftime, then Bean showed his athleticism with a 33-yard scramble to the Gettysburg 17. Following a five-yard run by Mikel Holden and a timeout, Bean pitched the ball to Holden running right. But instead of continuing to run the ball, Holden slowed down as Bean snuck out of the backfield to the left side of the end zone. Holden hit the wide open signal caller for the go-ahead score with 23 ticks to go until intermission.
Gettysburg outgained Waynesboro, 435-174 and compiled 18 first downs.
The Warriors return to action with their final home game of the regular season when Greencastle (4-3, 1-3) comes to town Friday for a 7:00 kickoff.
“Greencastle is a talented team, especially their running back (Tavon Cooper),” Matt Heiser said. “They have a good quarterback, too (Logan Alvey).”
Gettysburg 7 0 0 14 — 21
Waynesboro 3 7 0 0 — 10
First Quarter
G — Jayden Johnson 3 run (Jermain Gondwe kick) 9:16
W — Andrew Soffe 42 field goal 1:06
Second Quarter
W — Jaylon Bean 12 pass from Mikel Holden (Soffe kick) 0:23
Fourth Quarter
G — Tanner Newman 61 pass from Brady Heiser (Gondwe kick) 11:41
G — Heiser 1 run (Gondwe kick) 5:18
Team Statistics
G W
First Downs 18 12
Rushes-Yards 50-192 43-129
Passing 12-17-0 3-10-1
Passing Yards 243 45
Total Yards 435 174
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Punts 0-0.0 3-33.7
Penalties 6-66 7-61
Individual Statistics
Rushing: G-Johnson 25-107, Heiser 17-55, Cody Furman 6-16, Newman 2-14; W-Holden 27-99, Bean 14-38, Brian Benedict 1-2, Hayden Nolan 1-(-10).
Passing: G-Heiser 12-17-243-0; W- Bean 2-9-33-1, Holden 1-1-12-0.
Receiving: G-Newman 3-118, David Beamer 3-51, Jakaree Anderson 3-35, Sean Higgins 2-26, Johnson 1-13; W -Nolan 1-20, Cody Tharp 1-13, Bean 1-12.
