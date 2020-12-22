The PIAA passed a pair of significant motions at its monthly board meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Both motions related to changes to the winter sports schedule amid restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown of athletics until Jan. 4.
The first motion changes the number of mandatory preseason practice days from 15 to 10. The change is meant to ensure that teams who had not yet begun to practice are able to begin their respective seasons in a timely manner.
Under the new rule, which is only in place for the 2021 season, teams that have completed six or more practices prior to the shutdown must complete at least four additional practices before being able to competed.
Teams that have completed five practices or or less must complete whatever additional number of practices is necessary for them to reach 10 total.
Friday, Jan. 8 is the first day on which teams will be allowed to compete should the lockdown be lifted on Jan. 4 as scheduled, and no scrimmages will be permitted prior to that date.
The second piece of legislation focused specifically on wrestling and the PIAA team tournament. The PIAA board of directors unanimously passed a resolution to move the start of the team tournament to a to be determined date following the completion of the individual state tournament on March 12 and 13.
The board said it will speak to the Giant Center in Hershey regarding dates for the team tournament finals, but added that the Giant Center will not necessarily be the host venue.
Bermudian Springs wrestling coach Dave McCollum, whose Eagles most recently participated in the state tournament in 2017, says the change will take some getting used to for everyone involved.
“I don’t know how that’s going to change things,” he said. “It’s going to be a big change for everybody. I’m sort of going with the flow here and just hoping we can get the season in and get some of our better wrestlers to the indvidual postseason tournament. But I guess this is going to give us a little bit more time to get some more duals in into February.”
McCollum added that the schedule flip will also change how practices are run later in the season.
“Typically, we have our whole team practice right up to sectionals and then we keep the door open the following weeks for guys who want to come in and work out and work with some of the guys still in the individual tournament,” he said. “A lot of the time at that point in the season we’re normally bringing in other teams or going somewhere else to work out.
“It gets a little thin as you progress through the postseason, but this year I guess our whole team will be in there working out if we’re fortunate enough to qualify for the postseason.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
