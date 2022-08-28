For just the fourth time in history, one driver swept the twin 20s for sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night and his name was Danny Dietrich.
Dietrich took home $4,000 for each win plus a $500 bonus from Mamma’s Pizza for scoring the sweep.
And to make Dietrich’s feat even sweeter, the victories came over the All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car series in the 40th annual Jack Gunn Memorial.
The Gettysburg driver earned the pole for the start of the first twin feature and would lead the entire distance after starting beside All Star points leader Tyler Courtney.
Dietrich saw Bill Balog come to second on the second circuit but while Balog tried to make tracks after the leader he was being tracked down himself by sixth starter Brent Marks.
Balog and Marks exchanged second spot on lap eight just as Dietrich entered traffic.
Marks was finally able to race into second with seven laps to go and set his sights on the pacesetter.
Meanwhile, during the next four laps, drivers Courtney, Lance Dewease and Justin Peck staged a spirited race for third, at times going three wide for the top spots before a lone caution flag broke up the fracas with three laps to go.
The new green saw Dietrich stay safely ahead of Marks, who would cross the finish line 1.169 seconds behind.
Dewease seized two spots on the restart to end up third followed by Peck and Courtney.
Sixth through 10th went to Balog, Antony Macri, Gio Scelzi, Freddie Rahmer and Dylan Norris.
Dietrich pulled an inversion of six for the second twin 20 placing Balog on the pole for the start but Courtney would lead the first circuit before the caution flag unfurled for a stopped Freddie Rahmer in the third turn.
Fourth starter Dewease raced into second on that first lap using the bottom groove and when action resumed after the caution, he chased Balog down the backchute before swooping under him in the third turn to net control with Dietrich up to third.
Another yellow flag then appeared with three laps recorded when Courtney suddenly stopped in the third turn.
Dietrich blasted by Balog for second on the restart and gave chase of Dewease.
It took the driver of the Kauffman No. 48 just two laps to run down the leader and make a race winning, inside pass as the pair raced into the first turn.
And once in front Dietrich pulled away during the mid stages but Marks was on the move and soon got by Dewease for second.
Marks made a nuisance of himself during the later stages but Dietrich persevered to get the impressive sweep by .441 seconds.
And Dewease again was third at the finish thus completing in an identical podium to the first race.
Peck was again fourth and Balog was fifth.
Sixth through 10th went to Macri, Chase Dietz, Scelzi, Zeb Wise and Norris.
Dietrich’s wins were his second and third of the season at the track and the 27th and 28th of his career at Williams Grove.
They were also the 12th and 13th of his overall season.
With the sweep, Dietrich became just the fourth driver to score the feat in 45 contests of the twin 20s since they began in 1961.
Previous sweeps of the twin 20s were scored by Bud Folkenroth in 1963, Van May in 1983 and by Fred Rahmer in 1995.
The races were run in honor of late promoter Jack Gunn who heralded the track during the 1960s and 1970s before begin felled by cancer in 1980 at the age of 46.
Heats for the 33-car field went to Marks, Peck, Balog and Dietrich with Steve Buckwalter taking the B Main.
Dietrich won the dash to earn the pole for the first feature.
Zeb Wise set quick time with a fast lap of 17.191 seconds.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Friday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature 1 (20 laps): 1. Danny Dietrich, 2. Brent Marks, 3. Lance Dewease, 4. Justin Peck, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Bill Balog, 7. Anthony Macri, 8. Gio Scelzi, 9. Freddie Rahmer, 10. Dylan Norris, 11. Chase Dietz, 12. Tyler Reeser, 13. TJ Stutts, 14. Kyle Moody, 15. Zeb Wise, 16. Chris Windom, 17. Robbie Kendall, 18. Lucas Wolfe, 19. Kyle Reinhardt, 20. Cap Henry, 21. Jeff Halligan, 22. Steve Buckwalter, 23. Austin Bishop, 24. Hunter Schuerenberg, 25. Devon Borden
Feature 2 (20 laps): 1. Danny Dietrich, 2. Brent Marks, 3. Lance Dewease, 4. Justin Peck, 5. Bill Balog, 6. Anthony Macri, 7. Chase Dietz, 8. Gio Scelzi, 9. Zeb Wise, 10. Dylan Norris, 11. Tyler Reeser, 12. Kyle Reinhardt, 13. Freddie Rahmer, 14. Lucas Wolfe, 15. TJ Stutts, 16. Kyle Moody, 17. Cap Henry, 18. Austin Bishop, 19. Chris Windom, 20. Robbie Kendall, 21. Steve Buckwalter, 22. Chad Trout, 23. Tyler Courtney, 24. Jeff Halligan. DNQ: Brent Shearer, Tyler Bear, Tim Buckwalter, Briggs Danner, Jordan Thomas, Tim Glatfelter, Alan Krimes,
