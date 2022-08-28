For just the fourth time in history, one driver swept the twin 20s for sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night and his name was Danny Dietrich.

Dietrich took home $4,000 for each win plus a $500 bonus from Mamma’s Pizza for scoring the sweep.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.