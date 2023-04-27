After walking Haverford off in Game 1 of a Centennial Conference baseball doubleheader, 7-6, Gettysburg took the lead in the third inning of Game 2 and never gave it up, completing the sweep with a 7-3 win in the nightcap Thursday.
THE LEADERS
• Preston Toothman tallied three knocks on the day, including an RBI single to walk it off in Game 1. He also scored a rrun, had two RBI and drew a walk.
• JR McCloskey had four hits on the day, including a double. He also scored a run and knocked in three.
• Connor Stewart picked up his first collegiate win on the mound in Game 2, throwing 3.0 innings with no runs and only two hits allowed.
FOR THE FOES
• Chuck Norton led the Fords 18-19, 8-9 CC) with four hits and three runs on the day. He also drew three walks.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The Fords tacked on two runs in the top of the first without having an official at bat until the eighth batter in the lineup. Five free passes by the Bullets (19-20, 6-11 CC) and two sacrifices gave them the 2-0 lead, but the Bullets got one back in the bottom of the inning. David Preziuso drew a walk before a Kyle Miller single and Fords’ fielding error advanced Preziuso to third. A sacrifice by Matthew Peipher plated Preziuso for the Bullets’ first of the game.
• Haverford made it a two-run game in the top of the third after a fielder’s choice, stolen base, and two errors by the Bullets allowed to more to come home. However, in the bottom of the third Gettysburg took the lead. After Miller was hit by a pitch, Peipher singled and Preston Toothman hit a sacrifice to put two in scoring position. A single by Tristan Neels scored Miller, and JR McCloskey hit a two-RBI single to make it a 4-3 Bullets lead.
• Gettysburg increased their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Four straight singles by Matt Nichols, Preziuso, Jack Pistner, and Jack Burke plated two more Bullets runs for a 6-3 lead after six.
• Haverford mounted a comeback in the top of the ninth, scoring the tying runs. A single, wild pitch, and throwing error scored the first for the Fords, and two singles made it a 6-6 game heading into the bottom of the ninth. However, it only took three batters for Gettysburg to earn the win. After Emmanuel Ajewole and Mark Seibert were both walked, Preston Toothman drove a single to center field to score Ajewole and walk off Game 1.
• In Game 2, Haverford got on the board first with a Chuck Norton single and Zach Crampton double to score the first run of the game. However, Gettysburg tied it up in the bottom of the inning. After Toothman was walked, Seibert singled and Neels was hit by pitch to load the bases. An Aaron Kirby sacrifice fly brought Toothman home to make it a 1-1 ballgame after two.
• Gettysburg added to their lead in the bottom of the third, after Nichols laced a one-out double to left and Preziuso followed up with a single to the same spot to bring in Nichols. Pistner doubled to put two in scoring position, and a sacrifice by Toothman scored Preziuso for a 3-1 Bullets lead.
• The Bullets scored four in the bottom of the sixth off five hits and one Haverford error. Gettysburg sent nine to the plate in the inning. Seibert started it off with a single, and then made it the whole way home on three wild pitches. After Kirby doubled to left, two singles by McCloskey and Robert Murphy plated a second run and put runners on first and second. A Nichols single plus a fielding error by the Fords made it a three-run lead for Gettysburg, and they would extend it to four after Jack Burke hit a sacrifice fly to score Murphy. Neither team could score a run in the final innings of the game, though Haverford tallied two hits in the top of the ninth.
The Bullets took the nightcap 7-3 to complete the sweep.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg outhit Haverford in both games. In Game 1, Gettysburg tallied 11 to the Fords’ 7. In Game 2, the Bullets again had 11 hits while limiting Haverford to just five.
• Tyler Lizell picked up his first win of the season on the mound, throwing 1.0 innings in game one with one strikeout. Connor Sikora earned the save in Game 2, throwing 1.0 innings with one strikeout.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Johns Hopkins on Saturday for its final game of the season. Game time is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., but may change due to weather.
