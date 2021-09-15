FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown 2, Gettysburg 0
The Thunderbolts broke a scoreless deadlock late in the third period on Wednesday before running their unbeaten streak to start the season to five games.
Kelsey McClintock scored on an assist from Giana Grelli with 1:19 left in the period. Bailey Rucker doubled the lead early in the third on an assist by McClintock.
The Bolts allowed only two shots on goal in posting their fourth shutout of the season.
Gettysburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Littlestown 0 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: L-Kelsey McClintock, Bailey Rucker. Assists: L-Giana Grelli, McClintock. Shots: G-2; L-4. Corners: G-8; L-10. Saves: G-Emili Scavitto 2; L-Taytum Lombardi 2
Biglerville 3, Delone Catholic 0
Natalie Showaker scored twice in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game, which was called at halftime due to weather.
Courtney Smith also banged home a goal for the Canners (4-1), who saw Isabelle Allen and Dana Newberry pick up assists.
Delone Catholic 0 — 0
Biglerville 3 — 3
Goals: B-Natalie Showaker 2, Courtney Smith. Assists: B-Isabelle Allen, Dana Newberry. Shots: DC-1; B-26. Corners: DC-1; B-5. Saves: DC-19; B-1
Bermudian Springs 4,
South Western 2
The Eagles rattled home two goals in both the second and fourth quarters on Wednesday to deny the visiting Mustangs. The final 4:01 of the game was not played due to lightning.
Hailey Dermota, Melanie Beall, Ella Benzel and Aliza Staub all notched goals for Bermudian (4-2), with Lillian Peters assisting on three of the scores.
South Western 0 0 1 1 — 2
Bermudian Springs 0 2 0 2 — 4
Goals: SW-Lehker, Beverly; BS-Hailey Dermota, Melanie Beall, Ella Benzel, Aliza Staub. Assists: BS-Lillian Peters. Shots: BS-7; SW-7. Corners: BS-4; SW-3. Saves: SW-McCulley 3; BS-Isabella Bobe 5
Hanover 4, Fairfield 1
Finley Mummert recorded a hat trick to lead the Hawkettes in their victory over the visiting Knights on Wednesday.
Mummert tallied a goal in the first, second and third quarters as Hanover built a 4-0 lead through the third period. Peyton Conover also notched a tally for the winners.
Alyssa Farace broke up the shutout bid when she scored for Fairfield with just under nine minutes left to play.
Fairfield 0 0 0 1 — 1
Hanover 1 1 2 0 — 4
Goals: F-Alyssa Farace; H-Finley Mummert 3, Peyton Conover. Shots: F-1; H-16. Saves: F-Annalise Cromer 10; H-Wildasin 1, Troup 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 3, Biglerville 1
The Squirettes topped the Canners on Wednesday in a match that was shortened due to weather.
Olivia Roth and Ella Knox captured singles wins for Delone, while Autumn Slaybaugh rallied from a set down to win at No. 3 for Biglerville.
Singles: 1. Olivia Roth (DC) d. Marianna Hartman 6-0, 6-1; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Klara Kirkegaard 6-0, 6-0; 3. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. Giovanna Jiang 1-6, 6-2, 10-6
Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 0
The Warriors dropped only eight games in their shutout of the Bolts in YAIAA play on Wednesday.
In addition to sweeping singles action, Sidney Shultz and Carmen Ray notched a 6-2, 6-2 triumph at first doubles for Gettysburg.
Singles: 1. Kim Heinzelmann (G) d. Lura Johnson 6-1, 6-2; 2. Bridget Duffy (G) d. Claudia Reaver 6-0, 6-0; 3. Grace Neller (G) d. Hira Khan 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Sidney Shultz/Carmen Ray (G) d. Florence Vandersluys/Nicole Hersh 6-2, 6-2; 2. Emily Niner/Sophia Neely (G) won by forfeit
Kennard-Dale 4,
Bermudian Springs 1
Ava Leatherman and Emma Heinemann chalked up a 6-3, 7-5 nod at second doubles to put the Eagles on the scoreboard in their YAIAA match against the Rams on Wednesday.
Singles: 1. Brianna Serruto (KD) d. Beka Gerringer 6-1, 6-0; 2. Grace Macarelli (KD) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-0, 6-0; 3. McKenzie Warner (KD) d. Carly Lau 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Katie Hayward/Leeah Jacobs (KD) d. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockham 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heinemann (BS) d. Hailey Marslett/Emily Nies 6-3, 7-5
South Western 4, Northeastern 1
Sarah McComas, Savannah Lawrence and Kayley Skibicki provided the winning margin with respective sweeps in singles action for the Mustangs on Wednesday.
Singles: 1. Sarah McComas (SW) d. Lael Marshall 6-0, 6-1; 2. Savannah Lawrence (SW) d. Lauren Edgar 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kayley Skibicki (SW) d. Maria Khan 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Laiba Khan/Maddie Reik (NE) d. Elise Panzo/Hope Bankert 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8); 2. Mikayla Bond/Cassie Maqueda (SW) d. Saviah Whitfield/Ashley Smith 6-0, 6-2
CROSS COUNTRY
YAIAA race at Red Lion
Gettysburg saw both its boys and girls teams go unbeaten in action at Red Lion on Tuesday.
Winter Oaster paced a field of 30 runners in the girls’ race with a winning time of 20:47. Oaster’s teammates Lily Arnold (3rd), Megan Hurst (4th) and Malina Reber (6th) also enjoyed strong performances.
The Warriors placed five runners inside the top 10 in boys’ competition, with Auden Day’s runner-up effort leading the way. Day (18:30) trailed only River Van Wicklen of Red Lion, who ran a 17:53.
Gavin Cole (3rd), Colin Arnold (4th), Drew Cole (7th) and Calvin Lang (9th) helped Gettysburg to the sweep in the team race.
Littlestown’s Peyton Small broke up the Warrior pack by finishing 5th in 19:03.
Parker Sanders of Bermudian came home 15th in the field of 66 runners.
Boys: Red Lion d. Littlestown 19-44; Red Lion d. West York 17-42; West York d. Littlestown 21-36; Gettysburg d. Red Lion 23-32; Gettysburg d. Littlestown 17-46; Gettysburg d. West York 15-48; Red Lion d. Bermudian 15-46; Bermudian d. Littlestown 21-36; West York d. Bermudian 24-31; Gettysburg d. Bermudian 15-50
Gettysburg: 2. Auden Day 18:30, 3. Gavin Cole 18:46, 4. Colin Arnold 19:01, 7. Drew Cole 19:23, 9. Calvin Lang 19:38
Bermudian Springs: 15. Parker Sanders 20:28, 19. Cole Stuart 21:16, 22. Ryan Durbin 21:38, 24. Jacob Simpson 21:53, 37. Issac Talkington 23:54
Littlestown: 5. Peyton Small 19:03, 28. Anthony Riedel 22:18, 38. Garrett Hutchison 24:03, 40. Jared Lochary 24:13
Girls: Red Lion d. West York 17-44; Gettysburg d. Red Lion 26-31; Gettysburg d. West York 18-37; Red Lion d. Bermudian Springs 15-49; West York d. Bermudian 18-39; Gettysburg d. Bermudian 16-43
Gettysburg: 1. Winter Oaster 20:47, 3. Lily Arnold 22:35, 4. Megan Hurst 22:45, 6. Malina Reber 23:04, 17. Olivia Goldman-Smith 26:17
Bermudian Springs: 13. Livia Lighty 25:57, 22. Kylie Oseen 28:21, 26. Madison Kuhn 30:47, 28. Hannah Fletcher 32:19, 30. Lillian Talley 42:39
Littlestown: 14. Abigail Riedel 26:01
YAIAA meet at Dallastown
New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach covered the course in 23:30 to place 11th in a five-team race on Tuesday at Dallastown.
Rosenbach finished one spot ahead of Delone Catholic’s Samantha Smith, who was 12th in 23:37.
Nicole Dauberman of Susquehannock won the race in 20:50, finishing nearly a minute ahead of the runner-up.
In the boys’ race, Colonial Neal Price was the top Times Area performer after crossing in 16th with a time of 19:53.
Matthew O’Brien of Susquehannock ran a 17:42 to win, while Hanover’s Matthew Nawn placed fourth in 17:55.
Boys: Dallastown d. Susquehannock 23-32; Dallastown d. Kennard-Dale 21-40; Dallastown d. Delone Catholic 15-50; Dallastown d. New Oxford 15-49; Susquehannock d. Kennard-Dale 22-38; Susquehannock d. Delone 15-50; Susquehannock d. New Oxford 15-49; Kennard-Dale d. Delone 16-42; Kennard-Dale d. New Oxford 18-44; Delone d. New Oxford 20-41
Delone Catholic: 21. Ryan Young 20:31, 23. Aden Davis 20:43, 27. Peter Baugher 21:16, 28. Ethan Darlington 21:18, 29. Jack Goedecker 21:23
New Oxford: 16. Neal Price 19:53, 31. David Moore 21:27, 39. Javier Salazar 22:28, 41. Tyler Kellican 22:35, 42. Mason Richter 22:52
Girls: Dallastown d. Susquehannock 21-40; Dallastown d. Kennard-Dale 15-48; Dallastown d. Delone Catholic 15-50; Dallastown d. New Oxford 15-50; Susquehannock d. Kennard-Dale 21-37; Susquehannock d. Delone 20-38; Susquehannock d. New Oxford 21-35; Kennard-Dale d. Delone 26-30; New Oxford d. Kennard-Dale 26-29; New Oxford d. Delone 24-31
Delone Catholic: 12. Samantha Smith 23:37, 18. Annabelle Biggins 25:35, 28. Jessica Crawford 28:40, 30. Lilly Dessecker 30:06, 32. Emma Bunty 30:20
New Oxford: 11. Anya Rosenbach 23:30, 15. Elizabeth Pfister 24:26, 22. Katelyn Dicken 26:04, 23. Erin Deak 26:06, 31. Sydney Kint 30:09
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, William Penn 0
The Colonials rolled to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-16 victory over the Bearcats on Wednesday evening.
Mallory Topper and Mackenzie Adams combined for nine kills, while Devyn Kelley and Lauren Robinson joined to record nine service aces.
The Ox won the JV match 25-6, 25-18.
York Suburban 3, Delone Catholic 1
The Trojans rebounded from a first-set loss to hand the Squirettes an 18-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-11 setback on Wednesday.
Makenna Mummert recorded six kills and Holly Neiderer had five more for Delone, which also saw Olivia Snyder finish with 14 assists.
Defensively, Emma Anderson had a team-high 11 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.