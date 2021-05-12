Gettysburg sophomore Bryce Rudisill surprised his teammates and coaches when he drove an opposite-field double over the head of New Oxford left fielder Luke Rickrode in the bottom of the first to knock in the game’s first run.
That got the Warriors started on their way to a four-run rally in the frame and they rode that to a 6-2 victory over the Colonials in YAIAA-2 baseball action Wednesday afternoon.
“My approach is to hit the ball back through the middle, but I see a lot of inside pitches, so I end up pulling a lot of balls,” Rudisill said. “It was an outside pitch that I stayed on and went with it.”
Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said of the hit, “We stress using the whole field and work on it every day in practice, because it makes you harder to defend. That’s a big hit for Bryce and for us, as a team.”
Rudisill’s two-bagger chased home Teagan Kuhns, who had begun the inning with a leadoff single, before swiping second.
Logan Moseley followed Rudisill with his own double, just inside the left field line to plate Rudisill, then Alex Meckley singled to right to score Moseley.
Meckley eventually came home on a wild pitch.
“We’ve had some fast starts and we’ve had some slow starts. Today was a fast one, obviously, but we didn’t maintain it,” Brady said. “So while it was nice to start fast, we have to keep it going.”
Gettysburg senior southpaw Marshall Mott retired the first seven hitters he faced before running into issues with his control in the top of the third, walking back-to-back hitters before hitting the next batter to load the bases.
Mott, a University of Pennsylvania recruit, kept the Ox off the board as he got an out following a pitch that got away from catcher Cody Furman, who chased it down and flipped it to Mott at the plate to get the runner trying to score from third.
A strikeout then ended the threat.
“Not getting anything in the third, after loading the bases with one out, was a big point in the game,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “If we get a hit there, we probably score two runs and that could’ve changed the course of the game a little.”
Gettysburg (11-6, 10-6) added two runs in the fourth when Rudisill singled homer Braden Manning and Chris Boone with one out. Manning and Boone had started the inning with back-to-back singles.
“They squared a couple of balls up and hit them hard, but a couple of balls had eyes for them today,” Anderson said. “They were able to find the holes in our defense, credit them for that.”
New Oxford (6-10, 6-7) scratched across a pair of runs in the sixth when Jacob Little singled home Brennan Holmes and a throwing error on Little’s knock also allowed Adam Pascoe to come home.
By that point Mott was at 97 pitches, but he froze the next hitter at the end of a seven-pitch battle to avoid any further damage and ended his own day on the hill in the process.
Mott worked six full frames and allowed two runs (zero earned) on two hits with ten strikeouts and four walks. He threw 65 strikes out of his 104 pitches.
“My two-seemer had a lot of tail and my curve was working well today, so I really didn’t have to use my slider,” Mott said. “I used the same game plan as I did when I faced them the first time this season.”
Mott also earned the win when the teams hooked up on April 16 and he threw five scoreless innings and allowed one hit with nine strikeouts and no walks to lead Gettysburg to a 5-2 triumph.
“We seem to be seeing everybody’s best pitcher, so I’m not surprised that we saw Mott today,” Anderson said. “He did a nice job. He’s tough when he’s throwing two pitches for strikes like he was today.”
The victory moves Gettysburg into the 10th spot in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings with the top 16 qualifying for the tournament. A top-eight finish would earn the Warriors a home game in the first round of the tourney.
Gettysburg wrapped up its division slate and would need a loss by York Suburban (12-5, 10-5) against cellar-dwelling West York in the Trojans’ final division game of the year on Friday to earn a tie for the division title.
The Warriors return to action with a home game against Red Land, who currently occupies the top spot in the 5A rankings, on Friday at 4:15. Then Gettysburg wraps up its regular season with road tilts at Greencastle-Antrim on Monday and Shippensburg on Wednesday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
New Oxford 000 002 0 — 2 3 1
Gettysburg 400 200 x — 6 8 2
Mason Weaver, Aaron Wagaman (6) and Connor Main, Grant Jacoby (4); Marshall Mott, Bryce Rudisill (7) and Cody Furman. SO-BB: Weaver 4-3, Wagaman 1-2; Mott 10-4, Rudisill 0-1. W-Mott. L-Weaver. 2B: G-Rudisill, Logan Moseley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.