FINS
Buy Now

A wetland survey in eastern Pennsylvania (not Adams County) last week turned up nine Endangered bog turtles. Turtles were checked, conditions and markings recorded (some had been tagged previously), and they were returned to the spots where they were found. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Mid-Atlantic Center for Herpetology and Conservation, Aqua-Terra Environmental, volunteers, the author, and several species of frogs participated. (Photo by author)

 Photo by the author

Antlerless deer license permits will be available earlier in the year than ever before, when 2023-24 Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapping licenses go on sale in person and online, Monday, June 26.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) announced in April that 1,095,000 antlerless deer permits are being allocated statewide for 2023-24, up by about 147,000 from the previous allocation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.