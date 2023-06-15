Antlerless deer license permits will be available earlier in the year than ever before, when 2023-24 Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapping licenses go on sale in person and online, Monday, June 26.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) announced in April that 1,095,000 antlerless deer permits are being allocated statewide for 2023-24, up by about 147,000 from the previous allocation.
Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes the great majority of Adams County, is getting 40,000, up from the 31,000 of 2022-23. WMU 5B will get 60,000, same as the year before.
So, gone are the days of timing a pink envelope drop-off at the mailbox so the antlerless license application arrives at the county Treasurer’s office on a Monday, and not a day before.
In fact, the application process is essentially gone.
The new process allows hunters to buy antlerless licenses online at HuntFishPA or any in-store hunting license issuing agent. All new hunters should create their user profile/CIDS (customer identification) before June 26 to streamline sales. Resident antlerless deer licenses cost $6.97. Nonresidents pay $26.97.
Licenses go on sale to residents on June 26 and to nonresidents on July 10.
You might also want to know that a second round of unsold licenses will begin July 24 for residents and nonresidents; and a third round will begin Aug. 14. A fourth round would be Aug. 28 and then a hunter can buy additional licenses until they reach their personal limit of six.
Free Hunter-Trapper Education Courses (HTEC) in Adams County are dotting the schedule.
This six-hour training class is required by law for all first-time hunters and trappers, regardless of age, before they can buy a license. Registrants must pass a certification exam at the end of the class to complete the training. To prepare for class, read chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 located at “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA” at www.hunter-ed.com/pennsylvania/handbook/
HTEC covers responsible hunting behavior, firearms basics and safety, wildlife conservation and management, outdoor safety and survival, hunting techniques, trapping and furtaking basics, and hunting safety.
The HTEC training certificate is recognized throughout North America.
Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. All registrants must be at least 11 years old by the date of the course they are taking.
To register for HTEC, or to check for locations and dates for other courses, visit www.pgc.pa.gov under Education.
Here are dates, times and places for area HTEC.
June 24: Adams County Fish & Game, 110 Moritz Road, Orrtanna, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 8: McSherrystown Fish and Game, 2 Fish and Game Road, New Oxford, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 29: Littlestown Fish and Game, 1979 Fish and Game Road, Littlestown, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
August 5: Mummasburg Sportsmen’s Club, 2501 Mummasburg Road, Gettysburg, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
August 19: Gettysburg Baptist Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
September 9: East Berlin Fish & Game, Fish and Game Road, RD1, East Berlin, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The next Fish-for-Free Day in Pennsylvania will be Tuesday, July 4. All other fishing regulations still apply.
“Hike in groups. Bears like to have options.” —National Park Service
